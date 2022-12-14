ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KLTV

WebXtra: Longview fire captain gives space heater safety tips

The Wood County Marine Corps League along with many volunteers were able to lay 677 wreaths on veterans’ gravesites today at Roselawn Cemetery in Wood County. Kilgore ISD receives donation from community jacket drive. Updated: 23 hours ago. Just in time for cold weather, students in need are getting...
WOOD COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Overton Fire Chief Follow Up

KLTV's Jamey Boyum talks with Cody Bounds who helped organize a coat drive for students in the Kilgore Independent School District. Restaurant owners in one East Texas town take a holiday toy drive to another level to help needy families in their area. The Red Rooster Icehouse in Hawkins is the place where it all started four years ago. The owners, Brandon Baker and his wife, decided to address local needs during the holidays by starting a toy drive, and the community responded. What’s unique is this drive allows the parents to come in and choose from among the gifts that have been donated. 200 families are being helped by the drive this year. Baker talks about how it got started and why it has become such a success.
OVERTON, TX
KSLA

Tiller Veterinary Clinic catches fire; employees risk lives to save animals

WASKOM, Texas (KSLA) - The Waskom Fire Department(WFD), Elysian Fields Fire units, and Harrison County Fire Marshal’s Office all combat flames at Tiller Veterinary Clinic. On Dec. 16, at 11:20 a.m., the WFD received a fire emergency report at the Tiller Veterinary Clinic, located at 810 Spur 156, Waskom. When firefighters arrived they discovered the veterinary clinic in flames.
WASKOM, TX
KSLA

Twenty-seven firefighters battle blaze on Clanton Street

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Dec. 16, the Shreveport Fire Department was called to the 1500 block of Clanton Street at 1:33 p.m. for a house fire. When SFD arrived at the blaze, there was smoke and flames coming from the front, back, and sides of the house. Firefighters were able to go in through a front door, locate the source of the fire, and extinguish it.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KLTV

WebXtra: Longview ISD bus involved in 5-vehicle crash

KLTV's Jamey Boyum talks with Cody Bounds who helped organize a coat drive for students in the Kilgore Independent School District. Restaurant owners in one East Texas town take a holiday toy drive to another level to help needy families in their area. The Red Rooster Icehouse in Hawkins is the place where it all started four years ago. The owners, Brandon Baker and his wife, decided to address local needs during the holidays by starting a toy drive, and the community responded. What’s unique is this drive allows the parents to come in and choose from among the gifts that have been donated. 200 families are being helped by the drive this year. Baker talks about how it got started and why it has become such a success.
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texans react to winter weather

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – These past few weeks East Texas has seen its fair share of up and down temperatures. On Friday, Mineola saw a trickle of snowfall and Tyler experienced sleet. East Texans are not looking forward to the freezing weather that’s heading this way. John Tompkins from Tyler is not enjoying the temperature […]
TYLER, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: Kilgore ISD receives donation from community jacket drive

Just in time for cold weather, students in need are getting new coats at Kilgore ISD. The program was far short of its goal, until law enforcement stepped in. Hawkins Red Rooster Icehouse holds holiday toy drive. Updated: 2 hours ago. Restaurant owners in one East Texas town take a...
KILGORE, TX
KLTV

Hawkins Red Rooster Icehouse holds holiday toy drive

Just in time for cold weather, students in need are getting new coats at Kilgore ISD. The program was far short of its goal, until law enforcement stepped in. KLTV's Jamey Boyum talks with Cody Bounds who helped organize a coat drive for students in the Kilgore Independent School District.
HAWKINS, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

UPDATE: Names of three deceased from Lufkin crash released

UPDATE: Lufkin Police Department has announced that the three people who died in a crash on Saturday are Anastasia Gray, 19, of Carthage, Antownique Robertson, 18, of Carthage and Xzavien Grimble, 20, of Jasper.  Radaysha Jackson, 18, of Kirbyville and Reilly Brown, 19, of Carthage were critically injured and remain at a hospital in Tyler, […]
LUFKIN, TX
ktalnews.com

Tiller vet clinic fire under investigation

WASKOM, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — Tiller Vet Clinic in Waskom suffered extensive damage from a fire Friday afternoon. Officials with the Waskom Fire Department say they are unsure what caused the fire at this time. One employee was not present at the time of the fire but said she believed it was an electrical fire.
WASKOM, TX
KLTV

Longview man killed in single vehicle crash near Tyler

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A driver was severely injured and their passenger killed in a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday. According to a report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 5:40 a.m. Wednesday, Guillermo Zuniga, Jr., 23, of Longview, was driving on County Road 384, about four miles northeast of Tyler. The report states Zuniga’s vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.
LONGVIEW, TX
92.9 THE LAKE

Amazing Raw Footage of Keithville Storm Search & Rescue

The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Department responded immediately after a storm tore through the Keithville/Keatchie area last Tuesday night. The storm, which included a tornado that touched down in the 4 Forks area of Keatchie, Louisiana, caused major damage, killing two people, and tearing homes from their foundations. A young mother,...
KEITHVILLE, LA
WHNT News 19

How you can help Keithville tornado victims

The devastation left behind by Tuesday's deadly storms in Caddo Parish that left dozens of families picking up the pieces less than two weeks before Christmas will no doubt weigh on the hearts of those who want to help, but the sheriff's office is asking people who wish to volunteer their time and equipment not to show up on the scene just yet.
KEITHVILLE, LA
KLTV

3 dead, 1 arrested in 2-vehicle crash in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police are investigating a triple fatality crash in which the driver has been arrested for intoxication manslaughter. The wreck occurred at about 12 a.m. today on South First Street in front of Ralph & Kacoos and Cotton Patch, according to City of Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth.
LUFKIN, TX
cbs19.tv

HOOKED ON EAST TEXAS: Whitehouse man catches monster catfish

WHITEHOUSE, Texas — For Joe Agosta, of Whitehouse, a fishing trip on a Friday after work started out like any fishing trip on Lake Tyler. But the trip soon took an unexpected turn when he felt a big tug on his line. Agosta says he was using a blade bait and was fishing for bass.
WHITEHOUSE, TX
menastar.com

Storm Damage from Elysian Fields, TX

SHREVEPORT, La. - In southwest Caddo Parish, a young boy and his mother were found dead in the wooded area of Pecan Farms where his home was destroyed by a tornado Tuesday. Caddo deputies, K-9 teams fireman, and volunteers searched for the two. A male was injured and manufactured homes were leveled on Pecan Road just northwest of Four Forks near Fullilove Cemetery.
CADDO PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy