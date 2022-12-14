ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, LA

Medieval on the outside, chic on the inside. Louisiana house for sale is a mood

By TJ Macias
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W6QW2_0jieokVI00

Normally, when you see a home with a castle-like exterior, you expect the interior to match – with maybe stone floors and walls, high ceilings and a knight statue here or there. But a residence on the real estate market in Covington, Louisiana, for $1.15 million manages to challenge all medieval expectations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p9kBd_0jieokVI00
Exterior Screen grab from Zillow

The sophisticated way the three-bedroom, three-bathroom home is decorated across its 5,000 square feet is certainly a pleasant surprise with its glistening hardwood walls and ceilings, spiral staircases and so much more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iXqdq_0jieokVI00
Living room Screen grab from Zillow

“People often say their home is their ‘castle’ but how many people can say ‘their castle is their home?’” the listing on Zillow.com asks. “Here’s your chance to do just that – A classic, Medieval exterior encloses this meticulously hand-crafted home that blends the old with the new.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kjw6O_0jieokVI00
Kitchen Screen grab from Zillow

Features in and around the home include:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pPUEQ_0jieokVI00
Bedroom Screen grab from Zillow

  • Theater

  • Outdoor pool

  • Game room

  • Bar

  • Indoor spa

  • Massive stone shower

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HD9do_0jieokVI00
Interior Screen grab from Zillow

The home was featured on Friday Night Zillow , a Twitter segment that highlights unique homes for sale and is run by Bloomberg reporter Steven Dennis.

“This castle has been in my saves forever, but a recent, colossal price cut makes it more interesting,” Dennis tweeted. “Just $1.15M to live like a king!”

Covington is about 40 miles north of New Orleans.

Comments / 0

 

The Telegraph

The Telegraph

