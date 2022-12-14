Judge in Somerset DA Jeff Thomas sexual assault court case declined to recuse himself

The defense team for suspended Somerset District Attorney Jeffrey Thomas on Tuesday asked the judge presiding over his sexual assault case to recuse himself "to ensure fairness in the proceedings."

On Thursday, Cambria County Senior Judge Timothy Creany disagreed.

"I will not recuse myself from this case. I feel I can be impartial," he said. He intends to do his job and be fair to both sides, Creany said.

Attorneys Eric Jackson Lurie and Ryan Tutera, both of Pittsburgh, spent nearly three hours mostly discussing their request for Creany to recuse himself from the case and whether their expert witness could testify to a report he wrote.

The defense claimed at a June 16 hearing before Creany that Creany interrupted them within moments and removed the witness from the stand. The hearing was to determine whether improper/illegal behavior by publicly elected Somerset officials occurred and they called the first of several witnesses to testify. Then Creany prevented further testimony by saying "that certain issues would not be considered at trial," according to the motion for recusal.

"The Court's action did not allow the defendant a fair opportunity to be heard," Lurie and Tutera wrote.

Creany explained that his ruling in that instance had to do with the notion he felt the testimony was not connected to the main reason the hearing was being held at that time.

The defense team also said that Creany demonstrated a "clear dislike for the proposed expert witness for the defense, by using an 'expletive' and saying 'We aren't trying this case based on his schedule.'"

Creany said he was aggravated because at that time it had been 16 months and their expert witness had not written and proffered a report.

"I gave him time," he said.

When the report was offered to the prosecution and the court it was six lines and did not list the methodology the expert witness used to find his conclusion or state his findings were within a scientific certainty, according to the judge.

He pointed out that twice before jury panels had been chosen for selection for the scheduled trial, and both times the trial was continued. The trial set for mid-January is the third time it has been set.

"I believe my comments were made in conjunction with getting this case moving," Creany said.

But after the defense argued their case for allowing their witness, forensic pathologist Dr. Cyril Wecht, to testify and allowing the report to be entered as evidence, Creany ruled that they could offer the report into the record as evidence of an expert witness and could amend the report.

The defense team referred to Creany allegedly "attacking defense counsel's integrity" by claiming Lurie intended to cause a delay with the state prosecutors getting access to the expert's report. Creany accused counsel of "playing games," according to the court document.

"In 25 years of practicing law, I have never been called dishonest," said Lurie, visibly upset, at the hearing. After the hearing, he said he has never had "my integrity questioned."

At the hearing, Lurie told the judge that "I'm not seeking an apology." However, he accepted it.

In the motion requesting the judge to recuse himself, Lurie and Tutera wrote that the report in question was "properly served both the Commonwealth and The Court."

At the hearing, Senior Deputy Attorney General Patrick Schulte reiterated that he received the report in a timely matter and called the situation a "big misunderstanding." Creany agreed.

At the end of the hearing, Creany said the January trial will be continued for the third time to at least March.

Background on the case

On Sept. 22, 2021, charges of sexual assault, indecent aggravated assault, indecent assault, strangulation, simple assault and criminal trespass were brought against Thomas in relation to an incident that allegedly occurred four days earlier, according to law enforcement. Thomas said throughout the process that he is not guilty of the crime.

Thomas is accused of entering an adult acquaintance's home on the evening of Sept. 18 without permission and remaining in the home after being told to leave. Police said he then began to sexually and physically assault the woman inside the residence.

On Oct. 20, 2021, the Office of Disciplinary Counsel's Disciplinary Board of the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania issued an order suspending Thomas' law license. It is unclear that it was this criminal charge, or other possible reasons, that triggered this action by the board that oversees the legal profession in the state.

Thomas was also suspended from his district attorney position Nov. 26, 2021, based on a new state law that amended the state's county codes concerning qualifications for district attorneys. The act requires district attorneys to hold an active law license while in office. Since then the Somerset County Commissioners acknowledged the suspension, which means his pay is also being withheld.

The trial was scheduled for June, continued until September and then again to January.

Thomas filed a lawsuit on Sept. 2 asking for back pay and benefits, basing his claim on the argument that the commissioners action was "contrary to law."

Thomas claims in his lawsuit that the county stripping his pay and benefits was unlawful and he wants it all back, along with costs and interest accrued. The lawsuit does not name a specific sum Thomas is demanding; however, in Somerset County, the district attorney is paid by the county with 65% of the salary being reimbursed by the state. Thomas's total pay for 2021 is scheduled to be $185,665 plus benefits.

Since then the county responded denying Thomas' allegations. The lawsuit has not as yet been decided.

This article originally appeared on The Daily American: Judge in Somerset DA Jeff Thomas sexual assault court case declined to recuse himself