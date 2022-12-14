CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Aggravated robbery: Noble Road. At 5:40 p.m. Dec. 8, a man, 69, called police to the Super Wash Coin Laundry, 2212 Noble Road. There, the man, an Uber driver, told officers that he had just dropped off a rider and pulled into the Super Wash lot to inspect his car before leaving to pick up another rider. As he got back into his car, the man was approached by four or five males, possibly teens. The males all wore hooded sweatshirts and masks.

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO