Cleveland, OH

Male shot and killed in Cleveland’s Collinwood neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 19-year-old man was shot and killed in a car in Cleveland’s Collinwood neighborhood Friday, according to EMS. The shooting happened on East 149th Street just North of St Clair Avenue around 445pm. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner idefentfited the victim as Deandre Woods. There...
Uber driver carjacked in store lot by males with gun: Cleveland Heights police blotter

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Aggravated robbery: Noble Road. At 5:40 p.m. Dec. 8, a man, 69, called police to the Super Wash Coin Laundry, 2212 Noble Road. There, the man, an Uber driver, told officers that he had just dropped off a rider and pulled into the Super Wash lot to inspect his car before leaving to pick up another rider. As he got back into his car, the man was approached by four or five males, possibly teens. The males all wore hooded sweatshirts and masks.
Deer crash on I-90 disables vehicle: Westlake Police Blotter

WESTLAKE, Ohio – Deer crash: I-90 The Westlake Police Department at 5:30 a.m. on Dec. 7 received multiple calls about a vehicle hitting a deer on I-90 near Crocker Road. The callers reported that the vehicle was disabled in the slow-speed lane and the airbags had deployed. While the vehicle was heavily damaged, no injuries were reported. Part of the highway was closed for a short time while the crash was cleared.
Armed drunk driver denies having ‘shaky eye syndrome;’ wanted woman with bad exhaust system arrested: Berea police blotter

BEREA, Ohio – Operating a vehicle under the influence: Mulberry Street. A Cleveland man, 36, was arrested for drunk driving at about 6 p.m. Dec. 5 on Mulberry. Police pulled over the man’s Chevrolet Cobalt because the registration sticker had expired in October. The man opened his car door, raised his hands and said, “Hi sir, I’m not armed, just so you know.”
Elyria police find 2 teen males in street with gunshot wounds

ELYRIA, Ohio — Police are investigating after two teen males were found lying in a street with gunshot wounds. Officers were called to the intersection of Infirmary Road and 16th Street at 4:10 p.m. Wednesday, according to police. The two males, ages 18 and 19, both were taken to University Hospital Elyria Medical Center. The teens remained in the hospital Thursday, police say.
