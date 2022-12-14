Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Most Unique McDonald's in the Country is Hiding Here in OhioTravel MavenIndependence, OH
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
5 Places Near Cleveland Where You Can Get Pierogi-Centric EntreesWrld_FaymuzCleveland, OH
Get In The Spirit At The Biggest Christmas Museum Near Cleveland: Castle NoelWrld_FaymuzMedina, OH
5 Great Steak Places To Visit In Ohio During Christmas SeasonWrld_FaymuzOhio State
Related
Cuyahoga County settles lawsuit with man who was shot with a beanbag round in the head during downtown Cleveland protest
CLEVELAND, Ohio— Cuyahoga County agreed to pay $10,000 to a man who was shot in the back of the head by law enforcement during 2020 protests in downtown Cleveland over the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd. Cuyahoga County Council on Friday approved the settlement with Conor O’Boyle as...
cleveland19.com
Male shot and killed in Cleveland’s Collinwood neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 19-year-old man was shot and killed in a car in Cleveland’s Collinwood neighborhood Friday, according to EMS. The shooting happened on East 149th Street just North of St Clair Avenue around 445pm. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner idefentfited the victim as Deandre Woods. There...
Man arrested for OVI on his birthday: North Olmsted Police Blotter
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio – OVI: Great Northern Boulevard. An officer at 1:17 a.m. on Dec. 6 stopped an SUV driving southbound on Great Northern Boulevard after determining the driver was speeding and failing to drive within marked lanes. The SUV was driving 53 mph in a 35-mph zone. As...
Girls, 15, removed from basketball game stands after punching security guards: Shaker Heights police blotter
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Disorderly conduct: Aldersyde Drive. At 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9, officers were dispatched to Shaker Heights High School, 15911 Aldersyde Drive, where security staff at a basketball games had detained two 15-year-old Shaker Heights students. The girls pushed and punched a security guard while being ejected from the stands.
cleveland19.com
Duo steal $10,000 worth of tools from Cleveland construction site, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men are accused of breaking into a Cleveland construction site and stealing $10,000 worth of tools, police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspects. The duo broke into the construction site in the 5500 block of Detroit Avenue at 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 15,...
'Runaway Cabinet Guy' arrested after News 5 Investigation
He ran from our cameras but he couldn’t outrun the law. The "Runaway Cabinet Guy" has been caught and is now charged with at least one theft related to his cabinet business.
Elyria student arrested after gun found in backpack
An Elyria High School student was arrested after school officials say a gun was found in their backpack on Friday.
Uber driver carjacked in store lot by males with gun: Cleveland Heights police blotter
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Aggravated robbery: Noble Road. At 5:40 p.m. Dec. 8, a man, 69, called police to the Super Wash Coin Laundry, 2212 Noble Road. There, the man, an Uber driver, told officers that he had just dropped off a rider and pulled into the Super Wash lot to inspect his car before leaving to pick up another rider. As he got back into his car, the man was approached by four or five males, possibly teens. The males all wore hooded sweatshirts and masks.
Police looking for suspect in possible road rage shooting on I-90
Cleveland and Euclid police are investigating after a man was shot in a possible road rage incident on I-90.
CLE police look for Family Dollar robbery suspects, residents worry about safety
Jennifer Davenport is too afraid to shop at the Family Dollar store on Buckeye Road. Two Cleveland police calls for robberies-in-progress to the store on Dec. 10 and 15 have her concerned.
Police investigate car thefts: Lakewood Police Blotter
LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Grand theft of a vehicle: Quail Street. A Quail Street resident at 8 a.m. on Dec. 6 reported his vehicle was stolen. A Hathaway Avenue resident at 11:15 a.m. on Dec. 4 told Lakewood police that their vehicle had been stolen. Grand theft of a vehicle:...
Stolen rental vehicle recovered in city: South Euclid Police Blotter
A recovery agent for a rental car company reported Dec. 7 that he had found a stolen vehicle at the Parkview Garden apartments. The vehicle had been reported stolen out of Cleveland. Police from that city did not want it held for processing, so it was towed by the rental company.
Deer crash on I-90 disables vehicle: Westlake Police Blotter
WESTLAKE, Ohio – Deer crash: I-90 The Westlake Police Department at 5:30 a.m. on Dec. 7 received multiple calls about a vehicle hitting a deer on I-90 near Crocker Road. The callers reported that the vehicle was disabled in the slow-speed lane and the airbags had deployed. While the vehicle was heavily damaged, no injuries were reported. Part of the highway was closed for a short time while the crash was cleared.
Armed drunk driver denies having ‘shaky eye syndrome;’ wanted woman with bad exhaust system arrested: Berea police blotter
BEREA, Ohio – Operating a vehicle under the influence: Mulberry Street. A Cleveland man, 36, was arrested for drunk driving at about 6 p.m. Dec. 5 on Mulberry. Police pulled over the man’s Chevrolet Cobalt because the registration sticker had expired in October. The man opened his car door, raised his hands and said, “Hi sir, I’m not armed, just so you know.”
Berea man faces criminal charges for leaving chicken bones in neighbor’s front yard
BEREA, Ohio – A Race Street woman called police at about 8:30 a.m. Dec. 6 and said she had found chicken bones in her front yard. The woman had made the same complaint Nov. 16. At the time, she told police that chicken bones had been scattered on her and her neighbor’s properties several times over the previous six to seven months.
Elyria police find 2 teen males in street with gunshot wounds
ELYRIA, Ohio — Police are investigating after two teen males were found lying in a street with gunshot wounds. Officers were called to the intersection of Infirmary Road and 16th Street at 4:10 p.m. Wednesday, according to police. The two males, ages 18 and 19, both were taken to University Hospital Elyria Medical Center. The teens remained in the hospital Thursday, police say.
Man and teen boy die after shooting on Cleveland’s West Side, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio – No arrests have been made after a man and a teenage boy were fatally shot Wednesday on the city’s West Side, police said. Izaiah Cooper, 17, and Dushawn Sweeney, 41, both of Cleveland, were shot about 2 p.m. on West Boulevard between Baltic Road and Clifton Boulevard, according to Cleveland police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
Attorney under investigation after Cuyahoga County jail guards say they found suspected drugs on him
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A local defense attorney is under investigation after Cuyahoga County jail guards seized suspected drugs on him inside the jail late Thursday, according to sources. The sources say the attorney was stopped as he tried to enter the jail to visit an inmate, and guards found...
Hit-skip suspect located, arrested on old but active warrant: Pepper Pike Police Blotter
Follow-up investigation (hit-skip), failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead, leaving the scene of an accident, driving under suspension, warrant served: I-271, Shaker Boulevard. Police located the suspect in a Dec. 6 evening rush hour hit-and-run on the freeway involving three cars with no injuries and told him that if...
Intoxicated woman refuses to pay tab: Rocky River Police Blotter
On Dec. 6 at 1:10 p.m. a bank employee reported that a person attempted to open an account using a fraudulent check. Officers determined the person with the check is the victim of a check fraud scam and are investigating. Theft, Center Ridge Road. On Dec. 6 at 3:10 p.m....
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
96K+
Followers
90K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 5