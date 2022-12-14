'Seen that before': Former Perry QB Brock Purdy's sudden 49ers success no surprise

There is Brock Purdy on Sunday rolling right, suddenly stopping to dodge a rusher, stepping up to deliver a first-down pass. There he is dropping back, ducking a defender, moving left, then right and sprinting to the first-down marker. There he is dropping back to pass, under pressure, running up the middle for the touchdown. There he is hitting his receiver in stride for the score.

This was just a sampling, but Chandler High School coach Rick Garretson, watching from his television set, wasn't surprised at what Purdy did for a half, throwing two TD passes and running for another, in a 35-7 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and quarterback Tom Brady in his first NFL start.

"I just laugh and tell myself, 'Seen that before,' " said Garretson, who was assistant coach on the 2017 Chandler team that avoided getting beat by Purdy and his Gilbert Perry team in the state championship game, a 49-42 thriller, in which Purdy nearly willed his team to victory.

For Purdy to be doing this now on the NFL stage, for a San Francisco 49ers team that has Super Bowl aspirations, now becoming the most relevant player after coming into the league as "Mr. Irrelevant" -- the last player taken in the 2022 draft -- it's a remarkable story.

And yet, those who watched Purdy operate on Valley high school football fields his junior and seniors seasons that made Perry football games the most entertaining Friday nights in the fall, those who know his makeup, how he prepares, the work he puts in, aren't the least bit shocked.

"I never had an NFL quarterback," said former Perry coach Preston Jones, whose best seasons came with the Purdy brothers, Brock, then Chubba, at quarterback. "I never really paid attention to NFL quarterbacks as an evaulation thing.

"Once he got drafted, I paid attention. I watched preseason games. I watched the position. And I watched him play in preseason, and I said, 'Man, he's every bit as good as these other backups who are playing and he's better than some of the starters on these teams.'

"I said, 'Yeah, he can play at this level.' I assumed that's why they kept him as the third quarterback."

Jones knew Purdy's time to play NFL games would come in time. But not this soon. Because of a season-ending broken ankle to quarterback Trey Lance in September, Purdy suddenly was the backup to veteran Jimmy Garoppolo.

Then, two weeks ago, early in the game in Miami against the Dolphins, Garoppolo was carted off with a foot injury. Niners coach Kyle Shanahan turned to Purdy, the 22-year-old, who seized his moment as a true freshman at Iowa State after the starter got injured and never looked back for four years.

Shawn Purdy, Brock's dad, was at work at the time, at the Mesa Market Place Swap Meet, pitching his company's spas, when he noticed somebody at a booth next to him having a TV on, watching the World Cup. He knew Shawn's kids growing up.

"I said, 'Dave, the Niners are going to be on, can we get the game?' " Shawn said. "He said, 'Sure.' He puts it on. We were just excited to see Brock on the sidelines. I said, 'Hey, there's Brock right there.' He goes, 'Why does he look at that tablet?' I go, 'The quarterbacks look at the plays.'

"I didn't even finish my sentence, and I see Jimmy Garoppolo driving by. I go, 'Oh my gosh, Dave, I think Brock's going in.' "

He watched the first half at the swap meet. By the time he got home, his wife Carrie and about 25 friends and neighbors were in the house, cheering for Brock in the living room.

The 49ers beat the Dolphins with Purdy going 25 of 37 for 210 yards and two TDs with one interception. It came with former Dolphins great Dan Marino in the stadium. Purdy's first game he ever saw as a 3-year-old was with Marino playing quarterback for the Dolphins. Purdy grew up loving football and wanted to wear Marino's No. 13.

If the script couldn't get any better, the next week, Purdy beat Tom Brady, a game that the Purdy family had scheduled to come to see in Santa Clara long before Garoppolo suffered his injury, mainly to see Brady play.

"We were just excited to go watch Tom Brady play," Shawn said. "We booked the tickets months prior to (the game) and now your son is playing against Tom Brady. It was crazy."

Dan Manucci, Purdy's personal quarterback coach through high school, college and still today, has had several interview requests from the Bay Area to New York since Purdy has been asked to lead the 49ers, who play Thursday night.

Manuccci is just as much in awe of Purdy the player as he is the man.

"He's just this quiet, humble, hard-working, determined young man," said Manucci, who played quarterback for Tempe McClintock, Kansas State and the NFL's Buffalo Bills.

Mainly, Manucci is asked, "What's the magic moment when you saw something in him?"

"You never know how quarterbacks are going to turn out," said Manucci, who also works with former Chandler quarterback Bryce Perkins, who has had some time on the field this season for the Los Angeles Rams due to injuries. "He and Bryce Perkins, the common denominator they had was, they've got this quiet intensity about them to be the absolute best they can be. They're going to work their butts off as hard as they possibly can.

"They just worry about the drill at hand, the task at hand that day, and everything else will take care of itself."

In the 2016 state quarterfinals, his junior year, Purdy, going up against childhood friend Tyler Shough and Chandler Hamilton, pulled out a 63-60 overtime thriller by passing for 317 yards and five TDs and rushing for 136 yards.

The next season, Purdy beat QB Shough and Hamilton again, this time 65-63. Purdy passed for 383 yards and four TDs and ran for 166 yards and three scores.

"I was getting interviewed on the radio before the second game," then Hamilton head coach Dick Baniszewski said, "and they said, 'What can you tell me about Perry?' I said I'll give you two words. Brock Purdy. No offense to the rest of their team, and Preston did a great job, but I don't know how many wins they got just because of Brock Purdy.

"I saw him up close. I don't know what 'it' is. But if you look up 'it' in the dictionary, there's Brock's picture."

Garretson, who led Chandler to three state titles in a row after the Wolves won four of five championship under Shaun Aguano, hasn't forgotten that night in December in 2017 when the Wolves had to weather Purdy's 322 yards and five TDs passing and 131 yards rushing and a TD to raise the gold ball.

"Brock Purdy made some of the most incredible plays, throws that I've ever seen in a high school football game, let alone a state championship game," Garretson said.

That continued at Iowa State. Now with the 49ers.

Through it all, Purdy, who never picked up a Power 5 football offer until after finishing his brilliant senior season at Perry, has remained the same person.

"We try to keep things normal," Shawn Purdy said. "He wants to talk about Christmas movies. He's, 'Hey, Dad, you got the house decorated?' He was entrenched to begin with on film. And now it's more so. We just try to keep things normal with him. And he'll talk when he's ready."

