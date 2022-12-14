Las Cruces kidnapping trial ends with conviction after some charges dismissed

LAS CRUCES – A jury convicted a man Tuesday after police accused him of kidnapping his estranged wife in 2021.

Patrick Fernandez, 38, was charged with one count of attempting to commit a kidnapping in the first degree, aggravated stalking, and three counts of battery against a household member. A jury convicted Fernandez on one battery charge and the kidnapping charge after the other counts were dismissed or were not presented to the jury.

Fernandez is set to be sentenced in February.

According to an affidavit, police believe that Fernandez and his mother arrived a home on the 800 block of Nevada Ave on Feb. 13, 2021. The wife later told police that she and her mother were moving things from the couple's house to her mother's house when Fernandez arrived.

Court records also show that Fernandez had a history of domestic violence convictions and allegations. Also, the wife had sought a restraining order against Fernandez because she said he had threatened her safety by breaking her property.

So, when Fernandez arrived unexpectedly, the wife said she feared something would happen.

Police said that when Fernandez arrived, he moved to corner the woman and eventually dragged her into his vehicle, leaving his mother and the wife's mother behind. In the affidavit, police said much of that altercation was caught on video.

The wife told police that Fernandez began hitting her as he drove toward the desert. While Fernandez drove, police said the wife continued to fight him. She told police she tried grabbing the steering wheel and eventually managed to slam the brakes.

When they stopped, the wife said Fernandez threatened to kill her and himself. Later, she said he apologized and ran away, allowing the woman to return home.

Fernandez was arrested four days later in Truth or Consequences. There, police said he sped away from multiple officers in a car chase with two of his children in the back seat. According to an affidavit, the chase ended when Fernandez ran out of gas in Socorro County.

After his arrest, a judge ordered that Fernandez was dangerous and ruled that no bond could ensure public safety. Fernandez then spent the next 22 months in jail before his trial began Monday.

Fernandez also faces two counts of child abuse stemming from the car chase. A trial for those cases has not been scheduled as of the publication of this article.

