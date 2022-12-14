ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Tennessee Titans' Jeffery Simmons enjoyed stories told to him by Mike Leach

By Mike Organ, Nashville Tennessean
 3 days ago
Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons never played for Mike Leach at Mississippi State but quickly grew to like the coach when Simmons would return to his alma mater on visits.

Leach died Monday night after suffering complications from a heart condition. He was 61 and in his third season at Mississippi State.

Simmons, who is in his fourth season with the Titans, said it was easy for him to get close to Leach.

"When I first met him he told me like three different stories in 30 seconds; he was a good guy," Simmons said. "He impacted so any people just by some of the stories he told them. Any interaction we had was good. Every time I went back it was a good connection and I felt at home even with him and his new staff."

PEFRECT FIT:'He was a perfect fit': Starkville, Mississippi State mourn death of Mike Leach

BLAKE TOPPMEYER:Mike Leach wouldn't care about these obituaries. Pirates play on | Toppmeyer

SOMETHING SPECIAL:Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel on Mike Leach: 'He saw something in me when no one else did'

Simmons was selected by the Titans with the 19th pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. He played for Joe Moorhead at Mississippi State and Moorhead was fired at the end of the 2019 season. Leach was hired a week later.

"It's sad not just for Mississippi State; (Leach) was a well-respected coach around the world," Simmons said. "It sucks to see that, not just for football but for all the people he impacted and especially his family. I'm praying for his family as well as the Mississippi State family."

Mississippi State defensive coordinator Zach Arnett was named interim coach when Leach was hospitalized.

Reach Mike Organ at 615-259-8021 or on Twitter @MikeOrganWriter.

