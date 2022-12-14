Two years to get a reservation?

I'm JR Radcliffe (filling in for Bill Glauber this week), and this is the Daily Briefing newsletter by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Sign up here to get it sent to your inbox each morning.

Don't expect the weather to improve too much today; we've got a high of 36 degrees and a chance for "wintry mix" precipitation most of the day, with rain gradually turning to snow overnight (but don't expect more than a half-inch of accumulation). It's so gross, you guys.

The trouble with extended supervision

James Causey looks at the 18 rules for "extended supervision" after incarceration and why they often make it difficult for inmates to avoid reincarceration. His story includes this stunning stat: Last year in Wisconsin, more people went back to prison for violating the terms of their extended supervision than for committing a new crime.

James highlights a network of faith communities working to eliminate solitary confinement, reduce extended supervision rules and cap the length of extended supervision that can be imposed.

“We have a whole class of people, mostly Black people and people of color, who we are sending back to prison with no new trial because we know they violated a rule," said David Liners, director of WISDOM. "That sounds like something out of Russia.”

While Blacks nationally are disproportionately supervised, and disproportionately reincarcerated, for violations, a report indicates that “Wisconsin rates of supervision and reincarceration for Black people are also higher than these already-inflated national numbers."

To highlight this point, James talked to Marlin Dixon, who's re-adjusting to life after his prison release in 2020. He was also involved in a complex altercation that nearly killed him and illustrated the challenges he faces to getting fully back on his feet, both logistically and in his relationships.

The rules include refraining from contact with any felons, which is tough for those with family members who fit the description and don't have anyplace else to go. It includes a monthly written report, obtaining approval to leave the state, obtaining approval to buy or sell a motor vehicle, reporting for unscheduled appointments with an agent and a catch-all of complying with any court-ordered conditions or rules established by your agent.

If you want to vacation here, better plan WAY ahead

Earlier this month, my kids had dentist appointments, and is it weird that I was a little anxious they might get sick that day and have to miss the appointment? Because I booked the appointment in late August … for a December routine teeth-cleaning.

Yes, if they had gotten sick, I'm sure we could have worked something out without a lengthy waiting period, but you're not alone if you feel like you have to book things way in advance. We just got a new garage door installed in December, too. It was late July when the contractor first came to our house to get measurements. Furniture, appointments, even dinner reservations. Get in line now!

Multiple years in advance, though? When it comes to vacation rentals, possibly.

Chelsey Lewis has a great story on some of Wisconsin's most in-demand vacation rentals, with seven properties that you basically had to book during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic if you wanted to get into them this weekend.

I admit I haven't heard of these spots, so if nothing else, it gives you some ideas. For when you're much older than you are right now.

Plenty of vacancy here, though

At the beginning of the pandemic, Milwaukee County secured $6 million in Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) funding to refurbish a building at the House of Correction as a COVID-19 alternate care facility for people housed at the prison or coming from other locations, such as the Milwaukee County Jail.

Now, it sits empty — as it has for more than two years — while the cash-strapped county and the state are on the hook to each pay 12.5% of the operating costs, with FEMA slated to pay the remaining 75%. The county also agreed to pay a daily fee of $68.06 for each person housed at the alternate care facility.

Vanessa Swales has the whole story on the situation. The HOC housed 90 individuals in the alternate care facility during a two-week period in November 2020, according to Assistant Superintendent David Rugaber. That's it.

Don't miss these

Did someone share this newsletter with you? Sign up here to get it in your inbox.

Not yet a Journal Sentinel subscriber? Please consider signing up at jsonline.com/deal.

JR Radcliffe can be reached at (262) 361-9141 or jradcliffe@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @JRRadcliffe.