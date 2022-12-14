Ryan Ruley and Brian Packish have announced they will not run for reelection to the Oak Bluffs select board this spring, leaving two spaces open on the town’s governing board. Mr. Ruley, the current chairman of the select board, announced he would not seek reelection in an update at the select board meeting Tuesday. Mr. Packish confirmed in a phone call with the Gazette Wednesday that he would also leave the select board at the end of his term.

OAK BLUFFS, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO