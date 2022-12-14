Read full article on original website
Related
chattanoogacw.com
Sunny for Sunday, Arctic front Thursday PM
Weather Forecast Prepared Sunday, December 18th, 2022. Sunny on Sunday with a morning low from 28 to 32 and afternoon high in the mid 40s. A lot to watch this week, especially late week with the arrival of an Arctic Front. Monday through Wednesday will have highs each day in the 40s and morning lows around freezing. A lot of clouds through through midweek, but any precipitation chance looks small through early Wednesday.
wvlt.tv
Chilly air continues this afternoon, tracking much colder air late week
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you think it’s cold now, just wait until next weekend. We are tracking rain to snow for some late week with all of us getting frigid temperatures by Christmas. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you...
Arctic air mass expected to bring frigid temperatures to East Tennessee late in the week and into Christmas
With a front of Artic Air moving through, the chance of snow has popped up in WATE Storm Team's weather forecast leading up to Christmas Eve.
kyweathercenter.com
Winter Gets Set to Unleash the Beast
Good Sunday, folks. The harsh period of winter weather I’ve been alerting you about for weeks now is just about here, and it’s looking really nasty. Bitterly cold temperatures will be introduced by a major Ohio Valley winter storm Thursday and Friday. Let’s start this party off with...
wcyb.com
VDOT and TDOT prepare for snowfall, ice
WCYB — Virginia and Tennessee Department of Transportation are preparing for the possibility of snow and ice. Ultimately, every snowstorm is different for us and we just have to look at that storm individually and make our plans from there," Michelle Earl with VDOT said. Earl says they us...
southcarolinapublicradio.org
Damaging winds & tornadoes possible Thursday across Midlands and Lowcountry
A line of strong thunderstorms could bring damaging winds and even a few tornadoes to the Midlands and Lowcountry Thursday as a powerful cold front moves through the Palmetto State. Surface analysis Wednesday afternoon depicts a large low pressure area centered in the eastern Dakotas with a secondary low moving...
WSMV
Middle Tennessee residents prepare for flooding ahead of heavy rain forecasted
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Anytime there’s severe weather or heavy rainfall forecasted for Middle Tennessee, Katy Green says it’s terrifying. The basement of her duplex has flooded before losing family heirlooms and other sentimental items. Hours leading up to the rain she takes the following precautions. “I’m constantly...
wwnytv.com
Thursday: we get snow, but how much & when?
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Our several days of calm weather are over, and we’re going to get snow. When I say “we,” I mean all of northern New York - but the amounts and timings will vary. It’s possible - not likely, but possible - you might escape with just a few inches of snow. More likely, you’ll be dealing with shovels full of heavy, wet white stuff.
MassLive.com
Winter Storm Watch issued for Northern Berkshires with snow on the way
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for northern Berkshire County with snow on the way. Just how much will fall remains a big question mark two days out. Precipitation will be heading into the state Thursday night into Saturday but due to uncertainty with temperatures, as...
county17.com
Meteorologists: Blizzard just getting started as up to 17 inches of snow possible near Gillette
GILLETTE, Wyo. — There might not be much in the way of snow yet, but the storm is just getting started, meteorologists said. A blizzard warning is in effect now through 5 a.m. Thursday as the largest impact of this winter storm is expected today and Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota.
WTVC
Tree uproots, crashing into Middle Valley home Thursday morning after excessive rain
MIDDLE VALLEY, Tenn. — It was a scary situation for a family in Middle Valley in Hamilton County after saturated ground caused a tree to fall into their home. The tree crashed through the family's living room at their home on Gann Road. It also damaged the kitchen when...
Best places to visit in Tennessee for the winter
Are you looking to travel but want to stay close to home this winter? Fortunately, for residents in Tennessee, there are several cities in the Volunteer State that make for a memorable vacation.
What is the probability of having a White Christmas in Southwest and Central Virginia
Will there be snow this Christmas?Photo byTim Umphreys Unsplash. According to the Almanac, the long-range forecast indicates that the Roanoke Valley will have mixed rain and snow on Christmas Day. Last year there was no precipitation but Christmas morning 2020 was a beautiful unexpected snowy day in Roanoke. My youngest son and I drove 460 through Botetourt, Bedford, and into Lynchburg, around 8:00 am, and the scenery looked like a Winter Wonderland of ice glistening from trees and virgin snow on the hillsides.
This Is The Coldest City In Tennessee
Stacker compiled a list of the coldest cities in the country, including this chilly town in Tennessee.
East Tennessee restaurants open on Christmas
Looking for somewhere to eat on Christmas? Instead of finding out your favorite place is closed once you get there, check out this list of restaurants open on Christmas in East Tennessee!
Kentucky’s Biggest Snow Ever Was Recorded in the 1990s-Do You Remember It?
Are you dreaming of White Christmas in Kentucky? Does anyone even remember when the last true White Christmas happened in the Tri-State? Here's what we know. When I think of a White Christmas I think of all our homes and streets covered in winter white snow. I think of barely being able to see the street lights and sitting inside watching giant magical snowflakes fall as they glisten in beams of light.
This Is The Coldest City In North Carolina
Stacker compiled a list of the coldest cities in the country, including this chilly town in North Carolina.
4 of the most scenic fishing spots in East Tennessee
Fishing is one of Tennessee's favorite pastimes, and anglers in East Tennessee have the opportunity to take in some gorgeous scenery while landing world-class freshwater fish.
Travel + Leisure Says This Spot Has the Best Christmas Lights Display in Tennessee
During the holidays, it’s a tradition to look at Christmas lights. The display of lights has a long history from candles on a tree to LED lights found today. Travel + Leisure released “The Best Christmas Light Displays in Every State” with one local Middle Tennessee venue making the list.
Comments / 0