Annual Ice Harvest Took Place 108 Years Ago
Burlington Ice Harvest Will Commence Within Short Time from Tongue River. About Three Thousand Ton Will Be Cut Here. 2500 For Sheridan, was The Headline In the Sheridan Post, Dec. 15, 1914. The Burlington ice harvest to commence within a week or ten days if the weather continues as cold as it has been for the past week and ice gains sufficient thickness for economical handling. About 250 tons will be cut for storage in the three Sheridan ice houses and 500 tons more will be cut for the Gillette house. The Casper division, supplied last year from Sheridan, will cut its own ice this year, storing it at different points along the new line.
Daily Sunrise: Saturday, December 17, 2022
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken by Pamela Hutchins at Moncrief Ridge near Story, Wyoming. To submit your Wyoming sunrise photo, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the file, the better.
Barbara Belus
Barbara Belus, 89, of Sheridan, passed away on Friday, December 16, 2022 at Westview Health Care Center. Barbara Ruth (Obert) Belus was born March 23, 1933 in Red Lodge, Montana to Joseph and Winnifred (Stone) Obert. She was the oldest of three daughters. Barbara was a graduate of Sheridan High School and a member of the class of 1952. For most of her adult life she was a rancher’s wife in Wyoming and Montana.
Six Months After Gillette Family Killed By Speeding Semi, Driver Charged
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Six months ago a semi truck on I-25 near Greeley, Colorado rammed into the back of a slowed car, killing a family of five that was headed home to Wyoming. The truck driver was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide. Jesus...
Emergency Management Explosives Dog Gets Name
Sheridan County Emergency Management’s new explosives K9 has been given the name “Scout,” according to a release from Sheridan County. Students in 48 classes from all three Sheridan County School Districts participated in the vote to name the dog, and Scout was the name chosen by them.
City Council to consider authorizing $5M land purchase east of Gillette
GILLETTE, Wyo. – A resolution that would approve a multi-million-dollar land purchase near the Energy Capital Sports Complex and Gillette Wastewater Treatment Plant will go before the Gillette City Council on Tuesday. If approved, the resolution would authorize the city to spend $5 million for two parcels of land...
2 missing after driving UTV into open water at Keyhole State Park, search and rescue efforts continuing
GILLETTE, Wyo. – Two men remain missing in Keyhole State Park after reportedly taking a utility task vehicle onto the frozen reservoir and driving into open water, the Crook County Sheriff’s Office said Friday. The men were part of a group of three Crook County individuals who reportedly...
Wyoming Driver Killed After Pickup Hits Semi, Bursts Into Flames
A Wyoming man is dead following a fiery crash on Wyoming's Interstate 90, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 11 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10 at milepost 96.9, about 27 miles west of Gillette. According to a crash summary, 41-year-old Justian Browning was driving an oilfield service...
Shorthanded: Amie Holt Care Center brings in travelers
Amie Holt Care Center is employing traveling nurses in its latest attempt to lessen the impacts of an ongoing staffing shortage. Staffing the facility with certified nursing assistants has been a challenge since its inception, but federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates and soaring housing costs in Buffalo have made the problem even worse, said Brenda Gorm, the care center’s director. This is the first time the center has brought in travelers.
City of Gillette Declares a Snow Emergency
The Gillette City Administrator has declared a Level 2 Snow Emergency, effective as of 5:15 a.m. on Wednesday, December 14. A Level 2 Snow Emergency advises against non-emergency travel in the City of Gillette. Citizens driving during a Level 2 Snow Emergency may encounter roads which are impassable; and will...
SC to submit recommendations to Housing Land Trust Committee during next commission meeting
Sheridan County Commissioners Christie Haswell and Nick Siddle appeared on Sheridan Media’s Public Pulse program and gave listeners an update on the development of the Sheridan Housing Land Trust. As reported by Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter in October of this year, early in 2022, a Housing Land Trust Committee...
Gillette Man Killed In Weekend Vehicle Collision
A Gillette man is dead after being involved in a 2-vehicle wreck and fire in western Campbell County. The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says just after 11pm on Saturday (December 10th), emergency crews responded to the scene on I-90 at about milepost 97, which is about 2 miles east of the Campbell County-Johnson County border.
The Food Group Receives $50,000 Donation
One Sheridan food bank just received a financial boost to help transport large quantities of donated food. Earlier this week The Food Group received a $25,000 donation from the Ramaco Foundation, which is the charitable arm of Ramaco Resources Incorporated. A second $25,000 donation will be made sometime next year.
Gillette man dies of gunshot wound Friday morning
GILLETTE, Wyo. – A Gillette man has been identified as the person who died after sustaining a gunshot wound to his head early yesterday morning, according to the Campbell County Coroners Office. David A. Valencia, 26, of Gillette, was found by Gillette police officers on E. Laurel Street on...
Winter storm dumps more than 21 inches of snow; blowing snow, wind main concerns today
GILLETTE, Wyo. — In the wake of a winter storm that dumped more than 21 inches of snow over three days in Gillette is a winter weather advisory warning that wind and blowing snow will impact travel today, Dec. 16. Preliminary storm data from the National Weather Service in...
Sheridan HS Nordic Ski Results: December 9-10, 2022
Sheridan’s first weekend of competition took place near Laramie. In the 5km race, Justin McDowell was the highest finisher for the Sheridan boys as he placed 27th with a time of 18 minutes 22.5 seconds. Kayley Alicke was the highest finisher for the Sheridan girls as she placed 15th...
Two Sheridan County Resident Deaths Attributed to COVID-19
The Wyoming Department of Health on Tuesday confirmed the deaths of two Sheridan County residents attributed to COVID-19. An older adult Sheridan County male died in November. He was not hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness. An older adult Sheridan County male died in November. He was not hospitalized and did not have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness. This brings the number of Sheridan County resident deaths to 86.
Sheridan County High School Basketball Scoreboard: December 16-17, 2022
The basketball schedule in December is a short one.
Ucross Christmas Celebration Update
There are some updates on the 10th annual Ucross Community Christmas Celebration which will be held at 4 p.m. sharp on Saturday, December 17, at the Raymond Plank Center. According to the news release, due to the mid-week blizzard, several planned elements of the program have been canceled, including fireworks by Bruce Burns and his crew, cannon fire by Joe Reed, and a composition written by Ucross Fellow Anne Guzzo and performed by Stephanie Zelnick. Ucross wants to thank all for their support and look forward to working together next year.
C17 Crime Clips for Friday, Dec. 16
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Theft, Dec. 13, W. Boxelder Road, GPD. An incarcerated 29-year-old man called the...
