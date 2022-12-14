ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, WY

Sheridan Media

Annual Ice Harvest Took Place 108 Years Ago

Burlington Ice Harvest Will Commence Within Short Time from Tongue River. About Three Thousand Ton Will Be Cut Here. 2500 For Sheridan, was The Headline In the Sheridan Post, Dec. 15, 1914. The Burlington ice harvest to commence within a week or ten days if the weather continues as cold as it has been for the past week and ice gains sufficient thickness for economical handling. About 250 tons will be cut for storage in the three Sheridan ice houses and 500 tons more will be cut for the Gillette house. The Casper division, supplied last year from Sheridan, will cut its own ice this year, storing it at different points along the new line.
SHERIDAN, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Daily Sunrise: Saturday, December 17, 2022

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken by Pamela Hutchins at Moncrief Ridge near Story, Wyoming. To submit your Wyoming sunrise photo, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the file, the better.
WYOMING STATE
Sheridan Media

Barbara Belus

Barbara Belus, 89, of Sheridan, passed away on Friday, December 16, 2022 at Westview Health Care Center. Barbara Ruth (Obert) Belus was born March 23, 1933 in Red Lodge, Montana to Joseph and Winnifred (Stone) Obert. She was the oldest of three daughters. Barbara was a graduate of Sheridan High School and a member of the class of 1952. For most of her adult life she was a rancher’s wife in Wyoming and Montana.
SHERIDAN, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Six Months After Gillette Family Killed By Speeding Semi, Driver Charged

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Six months ago a semi truck on I-25 near Greeley, Colorado rammed into the back of a slowed car, killing a family of five that was headed home to Wyoming. The truck driver was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide. Jesus...
GILLETTE, WY
Sheridan Media

Emergency Management Explosives Dog Gets Name

Sheridan County Emergency Management’s new explosives K9 has been given the name “Scout,” according to a release from Sheridan County. Students in 48 classes from all three Sheridan County School Districts participated in the vote to name the dog, and Scout was the name chosen by them.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
county17.com

City Council to consider authorizing $5M land purchase east of Gillette

GILLETTE, Wyo. – A resolution that would approve a multi-million-dollar land purchase near the Energy Capital Sports Complex and Gillette Wastewater Treatment Plant will go before the Gillette City Council on Tuesday. If approved, the resolution would authorize the city to spend $5 million for two parcels of land...
GILLETTE, WY
buffalobulletin.com

Shorthanded: Amie Holt Care Center brings in travelers

Amie Holt Care Center is employing traveling nurses in its latest attempt to lessen the impacts of an ongoing staffing shortage. Staffing the facility with certified nursing assistants has been a challenge since its inception, but federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates and soaring housing costs in Buffalo have made the problem even worse, said Brenda Gorm, the care center’s director. This is the first time the center has brought in travelers.
BUFFALO, WY
K2 Radio

City of Gillette Declares a Snow Emergency

The Gillette City Administrator has declared a Level 2 Snow Emergency, effective as of 5:15 a.m. on Wednesday, December 14. A Level 2 Snow Emergency advises against non-emergency travel in the City of Gillette. Citizens driving during a Level 2 Snow Emergency may encounter roads which are impassable; and will...
GILLETTE, WY
Sheridan Media

Gillette Man Killed In Weekend Vehicle Collision

A Gillette man is dead after being involved in a 2-vehicle wreck and fire in western Campbell County. The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says just after 11pm on Saturday (December 10th), emergency crews responded to the scene on I-90 at about milepost 97, which is about 2 miles east of the Campbell County-Johnson County border.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

The Food Group Receives $50,000 Donation

One Sheridan food bank just received a financial boost to help transport large quantities of donated food. Earlier this week The Food Group received a $25,000 donation from the Ramaco Foundation, which is the charitable arm of Ramaco Resources Incorporated. A second $25,000 donation will be made sometime next year.
SHERIDAN, WY
county17.com

Gillette man dies of gunshot wound Friday morning

GILLETTE, Wyo. – A Gillette man has been identified as the person who died after sustaining a gunshot wound to his head early yesterday morning, according to the Campbell County Coroners Office. David A. Valencia, 26, of Gillette, was found by Gillette police officers on E. Laurel Street on...
GILLETTE, WY
Sheridan Media

Sheridan HS Nordic Ski Results: December 9-10, 2022

Sheridan’s first weekend of competition took place near Laramie. In the 5km race, Justin McDowell was the highest finisher for the Sheridan boys as he placed 27th with a time of 18 minutes 22.5 seconds. Kayley Alicke was the highest finisher for the Sheridan girls as she placed 15th...
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Media

Two Sheridan County Resident Deaths Attributed to COVID-19

The Wyoming Department of Health on Tuesday confirmed the deaths of two Sheridan County residents attributed to COVID-19. An older adult Sheridan County male died in November. He was not hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness. An older adult Sheridan County male died in November. He was not hospitalized and did not have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness. This brings the number of Sheridan County resident deaths to 86.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

Ucross Christmas Celebration Update

There are some updates on the 10th annual Ucross Community Christmas Celebration which will be held at 4 p.m. sharp on Saturday, December 17, at the Raymond Plank Center. According to the news release, due to the mid-week blizzard, several planned elements of the program have been canceled, including fireworks by Bruce Burns and his crew, cannon fire by Joe Reed, and a composition written by Ucross Fellow Anne Guzzo and performed by Stephanie Zelnick. Ucross wants to thank all for their support and look forward to working together next year.
SHERIDAN, WY
county17.com

C17 Crime Clips for Friday, Dec. 16

GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Theft, Dec. 13, W. Boxelder Road, GPD. An incarcerated 29-year-old man called the...
GILLETTE, WY

