Burlington Ice Harvest Will Commence Within Short Time from Tongue River. About Three Thousand Ton Will Be Cut Here. 2500 For Sheridan, was The Headline In the Sheridan Post, Dec. 15, 1914. The Burlington ice harvest to commence within a week or ten days if the weather continues as cold as it has been for the past week and ice gains sufficient thickness for economical handling. About 250 tons will be cut for storage in the three Sheridan ice houses and 500 tons more will be cut for the Gillette house. The Casper division, supplied last year from Sheridan, will cut its own ice this year, storing it at different points along the new line.

