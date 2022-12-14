ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

cnycentral.com

Lake Effect Snow Warnings for the North Country this weekend

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Heavy lake effect snow is developing across the North Country! It will continue through the weekend and into Monday. (Go to the PHOTO GALLERY to see the images in this web story) There are Lake Effect Snow Warnings in effect now for Oswego, Jefferson, and Lewis Counties...
SYRACUSE, NY
WETM 18 News

Winter storm leaves hundreds with power otuages

VAN ETTEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The first major winter storm of the season in the Twin Tiers seems to have finally taken aim at the power lines, with hundreds of people losing power in Tioga County NYSEG reported that as of 10:35 a.m. on December 16, 2022, 1,456 customers in Tioga County had power outages, […]
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Cayuga County Travel Advisory: Motorists use caution

CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cayuga County’s Sheriff’s Office has released a travel advisory this afternoon for December 15. Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck has issued a travel advisory in Cayuga County following the incoming snowstorm. Travel Advisory Due to freezing rain and snow, motorists should expect slippery road conditions throughout Cayuga County. Snowfall […]
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

GoFundMe organized for family of Church Street fire

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — On Tuesday, Dec. 13, a fire burned one of Elmira’s historic homes on Church Street, resulting in heavy damage to the roof and third floor. On Wednesday, a GoFundMe was set up and organized for the Matthews family to help in a time of need. The GoFundMe says that the mansion […]
ELMIRA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Road Closures and Restrictions in Place for Southern Tier

As the winter weather approaches the Southern Tier, there are some travel restrictions to be aware of if you must travel on local roads and highways. According to 511NY.org, there are truck restrictions on Interstate 81 in both directions south of the New York-Pennsylvania borderline. All lanes are open, but...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
967thevine.com

Cortland County sees sharp increase in flu cases

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Flu cases are on the rise in Cortland County. Last week, 308 cases of the flu were reported countywide, a sharp increase from the 175 cases reported the prior week in Cortland County. Flu cases across New York are up significantly over recent years. The...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
nyspnews.com

Man from Orchard Park arrested for DWI

On December 11, 2022, Troopers out of SP Boston arrested Steven R. Salisbury, 40 of Orchard Park, NY for driving while intoxicated. On December 11,2022, Troopers conducted a DWI checkpoint at Quaker Rd. and SR 20A in the town of Aurora. Salisbury was placed under arrest after failing SFST’s and transported to SP Elma for processing. Salisbury recorded .11% BAC.
ORCHARD PARK, NY
13 WHAM

House engulfed in flames in Ontario County

Hopewell, N.Y — No one was hurt Thursday night as fire engulfed a home in Ontario County. Crews responded around 5 p.m. Thursday to a house on Algerine Street in Hopewell. They said the fire appeared to have started on the first floor of the building before engulfing the home.
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
WETM

Ithaca Woman arrested after vehicle theft Thursday

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Ithaca Police announced the arrest of an Ithaca woman on Friday following an investigation into a stolen vehicle on Thursday. According to Ithaca Police, Amanda Linderberry, 32, was found and arrested around 9 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, inside the stolen vehicle in the 100 block of N. Plain Street in Ithaca.
ITHACA, NY
967thevine.com

Majority of TCAT workers approve authorizing strike

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — TCAT employees have voted in favor of authorizing a strike. According to the Ithaca Voice, Wednesday’s vote had 88 percent of drivers and mechanics saying yes to a potential strike. The vote came months after a labor contract between TCAT and the union representing TCAT drivers ended. Negotiations have continued amid of shortage of drivers and mechanics that has been plaguing the transit company for months.
ITHACA, NY

