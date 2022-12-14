Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Social media cast doubts over the real age of 12 year old Dallas football starAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Tuesday Morning Closing Multiple StoresJoel EisenbergDallas, TX
Grand Prairie ISD Teacher Accused of Having Intimate Relationship with StudentLarry LeaseGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanFrisco, TX
Walmart launches drone delivery in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Related
fox4news.com
Walmart drone makes special delivery to Dallas school
Santa isn't the only one dropping presents at homes from above. Retail giant Walmart launched its drone delivery service in North Texas on Thursday and celebrated with gifts for students at a Dallas school.
Walmart begins offering drone delivery for Texas shoppers
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — It's about to get even easier to get deliveries from Walmart. For the first time ever in Texas, the big box store is offering drone delivery for shoppers living within a mile of several Texas Walmart stores.Students at Piedmont G.L.O.B.A.L. Academy in south Dallas looked to the sky this morning as a drone airlifted a package from Walmart to the school's front lawn right before their eyes."Being able to expose students to new things that make them excited, anything that makes students excited about school, excited about learning," said Letrice Portley the principal of Piedmont G.L.O.B.A.L. Academy.Students cheered as...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
New Dallas Trash Collection Schedule Draws Complaints Over Service, Missed Pickups
Two weeks after Dallas switched to a new trash collection schedule to improve service, some residents complain service got worse. City council members have also received complaints about delays and missed collection. As of Friday morning, it was 18 days earlier when Northwest Dallas resident Tom Bloodgood’s trash was last...
cbs19.tv
Police share three tips for staying safe while driving this holiday season
DALLAS — AAA says around 8.3 million Texans will drive to their holiday destination this year. With so many people hitting the road, how can you stay safe?. We asked the Dallas and Fort Worth Police Departments for tips. Tip No. 1: Lay off the horn!. When the roads...
lonestarsentinel.org
Mission Arlington’s Christmas Store offers hope for struggling families
ARLINGTON, Texas – A local non-profit aspires to bring hope by providing thousands of parents the ability to shop for gifts this holiday season. Mission Arlington Executive Director Tillie Burgin said Mission Arlington has helped meet physical, emotional and spiritual needs of the community since 1986. As they spent time with the people, they recognized the needs and helped meet them. One such need was for struggling families to be able to provide gifts for their children at Christmas.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Salvation Army Volunteers Distribute Angel Tree Gifts to Families
The Salvation Army warehouse in Dallas is buzzing with activity as volunteers run through the aisles, "power shopping" to fill Angel Tree wish lists. "I'm at 6,000 steps," volunteer Toni Burt said as she ran searching for the right size clothes, and then dove her tiny frame over the side of a large cardboard box to fish out the perfect toy. "And this is not on caffeine. Can you imagine if I had had coffee or something?"
dallasexaminer.com
S.M. Wright Foundation host 24th annual Christmas in the Park distributing toys, groceries, coats and beds to families and seniors
Over 18 semi-trucks head this week to the Fair Park Automobile Building filled with thousands of toys, bicycles, groceries, coats and beds for the 24th Annual Christmas in the Park hosted by the S.M. Wright Foundation. The Wright Family started the community outreach event over 24 years ago helping approximately 200 people.
WFAA
Two unclaimed $1M Mega Millions bought in Texas will soon expire
DALLAS — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report from July when the winning tickets were drawn. A pair of $1 million-winning tickets from the July 29 drawing remain unclaimed, according to the Texas Lottery. The two tickets were bought in the Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston areas.
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Dec. 15 evening forecast
The cold weather is finally here in North Texas. Arctic air from the north is making temperatures drop. FOX 4's Dan Henry talks about just how cold it is going to get.
Will Texas Grid Collapse Again? Major Arctic Blast Predicted for Christmas
Hundreds of Texans died during Winter Storm Uri in February 2021 after the state's power grid failed.
Best Dallas homes and neighborhoods for over-the-top Christmas lights in 2022
Loading the family into the car and driving around, looking at Christmas lights, is a cherished holiday tradition. But, where to go?Recent rains (especially on weekends) gave some homeowners a slower start in decking their halls. Still, point your car in any direction in the Dallas area, and you'll find individual homes and entire neighborhoods aglow with holiday spirit.Below is a list of top local homes and neighborhoods for Christmas lights this season. Check back often as it'll grow and grow as the holidays draw near.For a larger list of spectacular Christmas lights around Dallas, including drive-thrus and commercial displays,...
North Texas food banks offer a helping hand during the holiday season
TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – If you're in need of food assistance this holiday season, the Tarrant Area Food Bank and other local nonprofits are extending a helping hand. Several food giveaways will happen throughout Tarrant County over the next week. Five hours before this mega mobile market began, people started lining up around the Mansfield ISD Performing Arts Center. "I had to take off today," Mereaka Auble said.She was the first in line. She didn't want to miss this opportunity. "It will give us what we need for Christmas dinner," she said. "It has definitely been a roller coaster for us losing my...
Did you win? 2 $25,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets sold in Dallas-Fort Worth
DALLAS (KDAF) — If winning is the name of the game, teams across Texas are getting it done as high school football winds down and the pressure of the College Football Playoff and end of the NFL regular season is at its peak for Dallas-Fort Worth’s Cowboys and Horned Frogs. But someone else in DFW is doing some winning thanks to the lottery.
dmagazine.com
The Ultimate Guide To Buying Cowboy Boots in Dallas-Fort Worth
Every Texan should have a pair of cowboy boots in their closets. You never know when you’ll need to kick a fence or dust at a rodeo dance hall, or even just kick up your heels on a Saturday night. And sure, Fort Worth might be the cowboy capital, with a bounty of iconic boot shops, but here in Dallas we’ve seen scores of cosmopolitan cowboys, too. And there are plenty of stores ready to outfit them. We’ve rounded up some of the best spots across North Texas, from the Fort Worth Stockyards to Highland Park Village, to find your next pair of cowboy boots.
CandysDirt.com
Buying a New Home in Dallas-Fort Worth? Don’t Forget a Home Inspection on New Construction
According to the Urban Land Institute’s Emerging Trends in Real Estate 2023 forecast report, Dallas-Fort Worth ranks 6th in the nation for homebuilding prospects in 2023. And depending on whose report you look at, D-FW is ranked somewhere in the top 10 for home building in 2022, though that number slowed in the second half of the year.
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Hears Plan to Fix Eviction Problem
Members of the Dallas City Council heard from local non-profit groups about their efforts to assist people at risk of eviction during the recent Workforce, Education, and Equity Committee meeting. Representatives from nonprofits United Way of Metropolitan Dallas and UpTogether delivered a presentation on their Targeted Eviction Prevention Program (TEPP)...
Dallas community members 'Adopt-A-Grandparent' for the holidays
DALLAS — Some community members in Dallas are working to make sure a large group of grandparents feel special this holiday season. The grandparents and their families packed a room at Concord Baptist Church on Thursday afternoon. The adults share a special responsibility. Each of the grandparents are raising grandchildren.
Houston Chronicle
Mark Cuban has Vegas-like vision for Dallas, new Mavs arena if Texas OKs casino gambling
DALLAS — In recent years, Mark Cuban’s vision for a new arena has included a 20-story Madison Square Garden-like structure with window views of Dallas and fans arriving in autonomous cars. Now his plans are substantially larger in scope, grandeur and — he believes — economic windfall for...
dmagazine.com
Mapped: The Households Responsible for the Highest Emissions in Dallas-Fort Worth
The New York Times published an interactive map this week that seeks to understand the climate impact of households in metro areas across the country. What it found is fascinating, if not something we knew anecdotally: denser neighborhoods that feature a mix of housing, services, jobs, and retail tend to generate less greenhouse gases than suburbs and neighborhoods far from those things. It also shows that wealthier people account for a larger carbon footprint because of their consumption and travel patterns.
dallasexpress.com
Holiday Drone Light Show in North Texas
A North Texas company is using drones to take holiday light displays to the next level this season. Preston Ward and Rick Boss work for the two-year-old drone show company Sky Elements, which utilizes hundreds of drones to put on light shows and will hold over 30 shows around the country in December.
Comments / 0