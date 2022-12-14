Read full article on original website
Holiday in the Square returns to Horseheads for the 2nd Annual celebration
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- The 2nd Annual Holiday in the Square community event returned to Horseheads Friday night. From 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. people flocked to Hanover Square to enjoy a variety of food, music, and vendors. “We've doubled in size since last year, and it's nice to bring...
Mom and Daughter Look Forward to Opening “Little Oak” in Conklin
The fond memories of the iconic Red Oak Diner will come back to life for many Binghamton-area residents when the Little Oak restaurant in Conklin opens its doors. Julianne Ludka and her daughter, Maria Olsen, have spent the last few months setting up the new establishment inside a former pizzeria.
Broome County Parks, Festival of Lights to remain closed
All Broome County parks will remain closed today for snow removal.
16 Free Things to Do in Binghamton, NY
Binghamton is the seat of Broome County, located in the south-central part of New York. It belongs to the “Triple Cities” together with Johnson City and Endicott. This city was initially named Chenango Point and was later changed to Binghamton in commemoration of William Bingham. Its total land...
Broome County closures & modified transit service
Due to the snow storm, the following Broome County entities will be closed today:
Closures and Cancellations for December 16, 2022
UPDATE: The travel advisory in the county was lifted at 2:30 p.m. and with the advisory lifted and improved conditions, Festival of Lights will go on as scheduled tonight. Festival of Lights and the fireworks show will go on as scheduled on Saturday, December 17th. ---------------------------------------------------------------- Several closures have been...
Snow Closes Binghamton-Area Schools, Knocks Out Electricity
Residents across upstate New York and northern Pennsylvania received a preview of winter weather as a storm dumped several inches of snow across the region. Snow, sleet and freezing rain combined to cause dozens of vehicle crashes in the Binghamton area. Traffic was slowed on highways and secondary roads because of slippery conditions.
12 Best Restaurants in Ithaca, NY
If you’re looking for a list of the most popular restaurants in Ithaca, New York, then you’ve come to the right place. Ithaca, which is located in New York’s Finger Lakes region, has an endless number of inviting, delicious dining options. In this list, you’ll find our...
Two local farms win 2nd, 3rd-place for new grape beverages
(WETM) – Two Southern Tier farms have won second and third-place prizes for their new grape beverages in the first year of the awards from Cornell. Cornell AgriTech hosted the awards in Geneva on Dec. 9, 2022, recognizing new concord grape-based products, as well as the best new concord grape beverages. Cornell explained that the […]
Chenango Valley’s mental health cooldown room
Students in the Make a Difference Club at Chenango Valley Middle School have launched the drop-in center for kids to relax, refresh, and reset throughout the day.
Large house fire last night in Johnson City
Last night, at approximately 5:50 p.m., the Johnson City Fire Department responded to house fire at 74 North Arch Street.
Current power outages in the area
According to NYSEG, there are currently outages in Broome, Chenango, Cortland, and Tioga counties due to the winter storm.
Concerned Parents Raise Bullying Concerns at Elmira School District Meeting
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Concerned parents addressed the Elmira City School Board – claiming that their children are being bullied. During the Wednesday evening meeting, some parents in attendance shared their grievances about the safety of their children at school and bullying allegations. Norm Fenton is concerned for his...
New York Walmart stores to stop selling paper bags in January 2023
NEW YORK (WETM) – Walmart will officially be going paperless in New York after the New Year, several local stores have announced. This follows two years after the Empire State put a ban on single-use plastic bags. Signs at the Horseheads and Painted Post Walmart locations announced that all New York Stores will stop providing […]
Broome County DPW on winter storm
The Broome County Department of Public Works says that this storm has been nothing that they couldn't handle.
Events cancelled/postponed due to storm
A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for Broome, Chenango, Cortland, and Susquehanna counties and local events have already been postponed.
The changing landscape of retail on the Ithaca Commons
ITHACA, N.Y.—Over the past couple of years, the future of retail has changed—again. When COVID hit, brick and mortar retail stores, especially small businesses, had to pivot to a new normal that incorporated online or curbside options for customers, with an even more intense urgency than there had been prior.
Snowy conditions in Susquehanna County
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Main Street in Forest City looked like it was a snow globe around noon Thursday as the snow was coming down. Roads and sidewalks had a good covering of snow, and people were out clearing what had already fallen. Borough officials say crews were prepared...
Starbucks Location in Ithaca On Strike
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) - The Starbucks location just off Ithaca Commons was one of the 100 stores nationwide to go on strike Friday. The strike, which will involve over 1,000 baristas, is set to last for the next three days to protest what Starbucks Workers United say are unfair labor practices. The union alleges that Starbucks have been closing stores that vote to join the union and will not bargain on a union contract.
