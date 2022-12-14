ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vestal, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

travellens.co

16 Free Things to Do in Binghamton, NY

Binghamton is the seat of Broome County, located in the south-central part of New York. It belongs to the “Triple Cities” together with Johnson City and Endicott. This city was initially named Chenango Point and was later changed to Binghamton in commemoration of William Bingham. Its total land...
BINGHAMTON, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Closures and Cancellations for December 16, 2022

UPDATE: The travel advisory in the county was lifted at 2:30 p.m. and with the advisory lifted and improved conditions, Festival of Lights will go on as scheduled tonight. Festival of Lights and the fireworks show will go on as scheduled on Saturday, December 17th. ---------------------------------------------------------------- Several closures have been...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Ithaca, NY

If you’re looking for a list of the most popular restaurants in Ithaca, New York, then you’ve come to the right place. Ithaca, which is located in New York’s Finger Lakes region, has an endless number of inviting, delicious dining options. In this list, you’ll find our...
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Two local farms win 2nd, 3rd-place for new grape beverages

(WETM) – Two Southern Tier farms have won second and third-place prizes for their new grape beverages in the first year of the awards from Cornell. Cornell AgriTech hosted the awards in Geneva on Dec. 9, 2022, recognizing new concord grape-based products, as well as the best new concord grape beverages. Cornell explained that the […]
GENEVA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Concerned Parents Raise Bullying Concerns at Elmira School District Meeting

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Concerned parents addressed the Elmira City School Board – claiming that their children are being bullied. During the Wednesday evening meeting, some parents in attendance shared their grievances about the safety of their children at school and bullying allegations. Norm Fenton is concerned for his...
ELMIRA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

The changing landscape of retail on the Ithaca Commons

ITHACA, N.Y.—Over the past couple of years, the future of retail has changed—again. When COVID hit, brick and mortar retail stores, especially small businesses, had to pivot to a new normal that incorporated online or curbside options for customers, with an even more intense urgency than there had been prior.
ITHACA, NY
Newswatch 16

Snowy conditions in Susquehanna County

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Main Street in Forest City looked like it was a snow globe around noon Thursday as the snow was coming down. Roads and sidewalks had a good covering of snow, and people were out clearing what had already fallen. Borough officials say crews were prepared...
FOREST CITY, PA
NewsChannel 36

Starbucks Location in Ithaca On Strike

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) - The Starbucks location just off Ithaca Commons was one of the 100 stores nationwide to go on strike Friday. The strike, which will involve over 1,000 baristas, is set to last for the next three days to protest what Starbucks Workers United say are unfair labor practices. The union alleges that Starbucks have been closing stores that vote to join the union and will not bargain on a union contract.
ITHACA, NY

