Jared Goff wins the FedEx Air Player of the Week honor

A very deserving Jared Goff has won the FedEx Air Player of the Week honor for Week 14.

Goff won the fan vote to capture the honor for the second time this season. He had been nominated three other times this season, including for Week 13. The Lions QB also won back in Week won back in Week 4.

Goff completed 26 of his 37 passes for 330 yards and three TDs in the Lions win over the Minnesota Vikings. He beat out Minnesota’s Kirk Cousins and Trevor Lawrence of the Jaguars to get his second win of the year for Detroit.