5 things to know about Michigan as a climate haven
In a warming world, Michigan stands out as a relative winner. With protection from the Great Lakes, Michigan will be spared from some of the worst effects of climate change, including extreme drought, intensifying hurricanes and wildfires.
Part of Michigan could become hot as Georgia summer. This is what it looks like by 2100.
With much of the continent’s fresh water and without the massive wildfires of the west or the hurricanes of the coasts, Michigan is ideally situated to evade the worst of climate change. But temperatures will rise. Michigan’s hottest summer days by the year 2100 will feel like parts of...
traverseticker.com
The Outdoor Recreation Report: Big Grants, Deer Hunting Stats, And Other 2022 Takeaways
Hundreds of thousands of grant dollars coming to northern Michigan to spur park improvements. Stabilized traffic at local outdoor recreation attractions, after two years of record-breaking numbers. Concerning trends of decline in the world of deer hunting. These are a few of the key takeaways from 2022 for outdoor recreation in northern Michigan. The Ticker touched base with District 4 of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) – which services Grand Traverse, Leelanau, Benzie, Lake, Manistee, Mason, Mecosta, Newaygo, Oceana, Osceola, and Wexford counties – to get a 2022 report card for up-north parks, wildlife, and more.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan’s Chances for a White Christmas Are Changing
Everybody love discussing the possibility of getting a white Christmas, but what actually is a white Christmas? According to the National Weather Service, the actual definition for a white Christmas is one inch of snow on the ground by 7 a.m. Dec. 25. While a white Christmas in Michigan seemed...
Americajr.com
Meijer First Retailer to Run All-Electric Semitrucks in Cold Weather Environment
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meijer, a retailer that operates one of the largest fleets in Michigan with 250 semitrucks and the first in North America to implement the Environmental Protection Agency’s 2010 near-zero emissions standards in 2009, is once again leading the retail industry by deploying two of the first all-electric semitrucks outside of California.
Warehouses, hotels, offices: Empty buildings become housing in Michigan
In 1924, a three-story brick building in northwest Grand Rapids opened as a storage business with a large block letters advertising a “fire-proof warehouse” painted on the side. A laundromat moved in three decades later, followed by a pool hall called Lucky Ball in the 1970s. Then it...
‘There’s nature everywhere:’ family who found climate haven home in Michigan
This story is part of a series exploring Michigan’s housing, infrastructure and greenspace amid climate change. Climate change continues to impact the world and people are flocking to Michigan, now seen as a ‘climate haven.’. One family uprooted their lives in Oregon due to the raging wildfires. Another...
Watch This Michigan News Anchor Gets A Surprise Proposal On Live TV
I remember when I proposed to my wife Lindsey eight years ago. I was so freaking nervous as I walked with her along the Lake Michigan shoreline at sunset. I held her by my side and told her how much I loved her, and after a few minutes that felt like an eternity, I finally mustered up the courage and got down on one knee, and asked her to spend the rest of her life with me.
Michigan’s recount was ‘worth the time’ for requester. Clerks have mixed feelings.
ST. JOHNS, MI – Midterm results have changed very little in Michigan’s massive recount of Proposals 2 and 3. But the investigative effort has already proved successful for the group of election skeptics that requested it. “It was worth the time, because a number of problems that need...
Detroit News
Engineering firm HNTB to double Michigan jobs, expand in Detroit, East Lansing
HNTB Corp., an engineering firm that specializes in transportation infrastructure projects, is doubling its staffing in Michigan with the addition of 165 new jobs in Detroit and East Lansing, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corp. said Friday. The project includes the new jobs as well as a...
Plan Ahead: Should We Charge Tolls On Michigan’s Famous Zilwaukee Bridge?
Since toll bridges are becoming a thing in the Bay City area it got me thinking about other major bridges within Michigan, we might consider tolling for future maintenance and reconstruction needs. Is the I-75 Zilwaukee Bridge toll free?. It is. And it took an awful long time to build...
Detroit News
The tiny southwest Detroit taqueria that sparked a movement
In this season of giving thanks, Metro Detroit owes a huge debt to the tiny taqueria in southwest Detroit that sparked a movement: putting traditional tacos on a menu. Today, scores of restaurants, taco trucks, grocers, party stores, bars and even a few gas stations in Metro Detroit offer "street tacos": usually a soft, corn tortilla filled with meat and topped with onions and cilantro. Many say the first eatery to do so, at least in recent history, was Taqueria Lupita’s, which opened in 1994.
Masks advised in 2 U.P. counties this week, CDC says
For the first time in 9 weeks, Michigan has multiple counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level. Menominee and Dickinson counties in the Upper Peninsula are both a a high level, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday, Dec. 15. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine...
Family of Alligators Removed From Michigan Home During Eviction
On Friday (December 16), court officers arrived at a Detroit home to serve an eviction. Upon their arrival, however, they were forced to call for police backup, as the tenant was enraged by the loss of their home. As they waited for the police to arrive, the tenant fled the scene, giving the court officers free entry into the house.
Inside an Abandoned Gas Station Along US-2 in the Upper Peninsula, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. If you've ever traveled in the Upper Peninsula, you more than likely have driven across US-2. It goes completely across the UP, across the country, and ends up in Everett in the state of Washington. So yeah, it's not just a UP thing.
abc12.com
12 conservation officers graduate from Michigan DNR academy
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Twelve new Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officers joined one of the state's most selective and specialized law enforcement agencies on Friday. The DNR celebrated the graduation of 11 men and one woman from the conservation officer training academy in Lansing. They are among the...
WWMTCw
Whitmer looking to 'put a bow' on redistricting group that continues work after maps done
LANSING, Mich. — Nearly a year to the day after Michigan's Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission, also known as MICRC, chose its final maps, the group in charge of drawing the state's political lines continues to meet. The new maps created by the commission, which were used in the key...
Christmas is Ruined for Mid Michigan in 2022
Christmas can only be ruined if you let it. I'm the type of person that can usually figure out what my wife gets me for Christmas. This drives her insane. I'm not trying to ruin her fun, I'm just smart. My wife doesn't let it her ruin her Christmas. As...
Michigan’s flu surge is early and could already be outpacing pre-COVID seasons
Michigan is seeing an above-average spike in influenza hospitalizations despite lagging national data indicating the state was among the five lowest states just last week. During the second week of December, Corewell Health East identified 760 flu patients, up from 344 such cases during the final week of November. During that time, the inpatient census for flu jumped from 43 patients to 79, according to Dr. Matthew Sims, the hospital’s director of infectious disease.
bridgemi.com
Democrats eye renewable energy reform. A mid-Michigan county may be a model
NORTH SHADE TOWNSHIP – From his Gratiot County farmhouse, John Peck can see 24 wind turbines. Some are miles away across soybean fields and overlap along the horizon; others are close enough that, when it’s windy, Peck can hear their distinct sound. “They all make their own noise,”...
