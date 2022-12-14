ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Related
The Outdoor Recreation Report: Big Grants, Deer Hunting Stats, And Other 2022 Takeaways

Hundreds of thousands of grant dollars coming to northern Michigan to spur park improvements. Stabilized traffic at local outdoor recreation attractions, after two years of record-breaking numbers. Concerning trends of decline in the world of deer hunting. These are a few of the key takeaways from 2022 for outdoor recreation in northern Michigan. The Ticker touched base with District 4 of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) – which services Grand Traverse, Leelanau, Benzie, Lake, Manistee, Mason, Mecosta, Newaygo, Oceana, Osceola, and Wexford counties – to get a 2022 report card for up-north parks, wildlife, and more.
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

Michigan’s Chances for a White Christmas Are Changing

Everybody love discussing the possibility of getting a white Christmas, but what actually is a white Christmas? According to the National Weather Service, the actual definition for a white Christmas is one inch of snow on the ground by 7 a.m. Dec. 25. While a white Christmas in Michigan seemed...
MICHIGAN STATE
Americajr.com

Meijer First Retailer to Run All-Electric Semitrucks in Cold Weather Environment

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meijer, a retailer that operates one of the largest fleets in Michigan with 250 semitrucks and the first in North America to implement the Environmental Protection Agency’s 2010 near-zero emissions standards in 2009, is once again leading the retail industry by deploying two of the first all-electric semitrucks outside of California.
MICHIGAN STATE
97.5 NOW FM

Watch This Michigan News Anchor Gets A Surprise Proposal On Live TV

I remember when I proposed to my wife Lindsey eight years ago. I was so freaking nervous as I walked with her along the Lake Michigan shoreline at sunset. I held her by my side and told her how much I loved her, and after a few minutes that felt like an eternity, I finally mustered up the courage and got down on one knee, and asked her to spend the rest of her life with me.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

The tiny southwest Detroit taqueria that sparked a movement

In this season of giving thanks, Metro Detroit owes a huge debt to the tiny taqueria in southwest Detroit that sparked a movement: putting traditional tacos on a menu. Today, scores of restaurants, taco trucks, grocers, party stores, bars and even a few gas stations in Metro Detroit offer "street tacos": usually a soft, corn tortilla filled with meat and topped with onions and cilantro. Many say the first eatery to do so, at least in recent history, was Taqueria Lupita’s, which opened in 1994.
DETROIT, MI
MLive

Masks advised in 2 U.P. counties this week, CDC says

For the first time in 9 weeks, Michigan has multiple counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level. Menominee and Dickinson counties in the Upper Peninsula are both a a high level, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday, Dec. 15. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine...
MICHIGAN STATE
Outsider.com

Family of Alligators Removed From Michigan Home During Eviction

On Friday (December 16), court officers arrived at a Detroit home to serve an eviction. Upon their arrival, however, they were forced to call for police backup, as the tenant was enraged by the loss of their home. As they waited for the police to arrive, the tenant fled the scene, giving the court officers free entry into the house.
DETROIT, MI
97.5 NOW FM

Inside an Abandoned Gas Station Along US-2 in the Upper Peninsula, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. If you've ever traveled in the Upper Peninsula, you more than likely have driven across US-2. It goes completely across the UP, across the country, and ends up in Everett in the state of Washington. So yeah, it's not just a UP thing.
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

12 conservation officers graduate from Michigan DNR academy

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Twelve new Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officers joined one of the state's most selective and specialized law enforcement agencies on Friday. The DNR celebrated the graduation of 11 men and one woman from the conservation officer training academy in Lansing. They are among the...
MICHIGAN STATE
94.9 WMMQ

Christmas is Ruined for Mid Michigan in 2022

Christmas can only be ruined if you let it. I'm the type of person that can usually figure out what my wife gets me for Christmas. This drives her insane. I'm not trying to ruin her fun, I'm just smart. My wife doesn't let it her ruin her Christmas. As...
MICHIGAN STATE
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Michigan’s flu surge is early and could already be outpacing pre-COVID seasons

Michigan is seeing an above-average spike in influenza hospitalizations despite lagging national data indicating the state was among the five lowest states just last week. During the second week of December, Corewell Health East identified 760 flu patients, up from 344 such cases during the final week of November. During that time, the inpatient census for flu jumped from 43 patients to 79, according to Dr. Matthew Sims, the hospital’s director of infectious disease.
MICHIGAN STATE
