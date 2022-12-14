Read full article on original website
KNOE TV8
Alexandria attorney Mike Small retained by trooper in Ronald Greene case
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria-based defense attorney Mike Small told News Channel 5 on Friday, Dec. 16, that he has been retained to represent one of the five law enforcement officers indicted Thursday night in connection to the May 10, 2019, death of Ronald Greene. Two current Louisiana State Police...
avoyellestoday.com
Keisha Lachney, 42, Cottonport
Funeral services for Mrs. Keisha Lynn Lachney will be held on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in Chapel of Hixson Brothers with Father Dan O, Connor officiating. Interment will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville. Mrs....
A Louisiana man has been arrested after he was found to be in possession of enough carfentanil to potentially kill 9,500 people, according to the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office (RPSO).
KLFY.com
90 plus: The Simmons celebrate nearly 70 years of marriage
OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – In Opelousas, Eddie Simmons and his wife Gertrude have been married for 69 years. Eddie is 90 years old and his wife is 88. “You were almost 21. I married four days before I made 19,” Gertrude said. The Simmons told News 10 that...
theadvocate.com
Mark deClouet, Lafayette nurse practitioner accused of human trafficking, pleads not guilty
A Lafayette psychiatric nurse practitioner who was arrested in Alexandria earlier this year for allegedly providing narcotics in exchange for sexual favors has pleaded not guilty to all charges. Mark deClouet, 41, who worked closely with those seeking addiction treatment at facilities in Alexandria and Lafayette, was scheduled Friday morning...
Louisiana woman accused of Breaux Bridge man’s poisoning death found guilty of murder
A Louisiana woman accused of killing her boyfriend in 2015 was found guilty of second-degree murder Friday morning
Louisiana State Police investigate two separate fatal crashes 45 minutes apart
The Louisiana State Police (LSP) Troop D is investigating two fatal accidents in Allen Parish that happened 45 minutes apart on Dec. 16.
kalb.com
Alexandria man arrested in connection with Dec. 5 Kelley Land shooting
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man has been arrested in relation to the shooting that occurred on Cavan Circle in the Kelley Land area back on Dec. 5. Dontavious Rashon Henderson, 29, has been accused of attempted second-degree murder, reckless operation of a vehicle, hit and run, flight from an officer and resisting an officer. Furthermore, RPSO said Henderson was wanted on warrants from the Alexandria Police Department for aggravated assault with a firearm, illegal use of a weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon.
kalb.com
Alexandria man struck, killed by firetruck
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - According to the Alexandria Police Department (APD), Alexandria Police Traffic Reconstruction Officers are currently investigating a traffic-related death that happened near the intersection of Lee Street and Masonic Drive. On Friday night, around 11:32 p.m., APD responded to the 2500 block of Lee Street in reference...
cenlanow.com
RADE Agents make arrest , carfentanil recovered
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – In early December, the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit began receiving community complaints in reference to illegal narcotics being sold out of a residence on Peggy Ann Street in Alexandria, LA. As their investigation began, Agents identified the suspect as James Eric Freeman, 49 of Alexandria.
Man Arrested in Lafayette Neighborhood Shooting
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - One man is behind bars and a victim is recovering from apparent gunshot wounds after a shooting happened in the 200 block of Martin Oaks Drive in Lafayette on Thursday. Lafayette Police say they were called to a local hospital around 1:30 p.m. then were...
cenlanow.com
theadvocate.com
Four men sentenced to federal prison in separate Lafayette, Breaux Bridge counterfeiting cases
Four Acadiana men were sentenced to federal prison time Wednesday in two separate counterfeiting cases in Lafayette and St. Martin parishes. Joshua Michael Dore, 38, of Lafayette, was sentenced to three years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release after he was convicted in June of defrauding the U.S. government by falsely making counterfeit money.
Lafayette duplex caught fire, firefighters respond to South Pierce St.
Lafayette Fire Department responded to a residential fire Saturday evening.
Louisiana Man Dies in Single-Vehicle Rollover Crash on LA 10
Louisiana Man Dies in Single-Vehicle Rollover Crash on LA 10. Allen Parish, Louisiana – A Louisiana man died in a single-vehicle crash in Allen Parish, Louisiana, after his 2006 GMC Sierra left the roadway and flipped over. The Louisiana State Police reported on December 16, 2022, that at approximately...
evangelinetoday.com
Turkey Creek Police report recent arrests
From November 21 th , 2022 up to the date of this release, the following incidents took place in the jurisdiction of. the Village of Turkey Creek. On November 21, while officers were conducting a traffic stop on VIRGINIA A LUMLEY of Ville Platte, LA, she was. found to have...
Louisiana Driver Killed in Crash Involving an 18-Wheeler on LA 12 After Being Struck by Utility Pole
Louisiana Driver Killed in Crash Involving an 18-Wheeler on LA 12 After Being Struck by Utility Pole. Allen Parish, Louisiana – A Louisiana Driver was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Allen Parish, Louisiana, on December 16, 2022, after a 1991 Peterbilt truck failed to stop in time and struck a 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe that had stopped to make a left turn. Powell was properly secured in the vehicle, but was fatally injured in the crash and declared deceased at the scene.
kalb.com
Two Rapides Parish schools recognized as ‘Louisiana Comeback Campuses’
Domestic violence shelter to open in Cenla after a decade gap in available resources. An unsettling trend is growing across Louisiana due to a lack of services available to address domestic violence. Carlen Rachal - Golden Apple Winner. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Meet this week's Golden Apple-winning teacher from...
Louisiana Bookkeeper Sentenced to Prison and Ordered to Pay $374K+ in Restitution for Wire Fraud
Louisiana Bookkeeper Sentenced to Prison and Ordered to Pay $374K+ in Restitution for Wire Fraud. Alexandria, Louisiana – A former accountant and financial director at architecture firm Barron, Heinberg, and Brocato in Alexandria, Louisiana, has been sentenced to 24 months in prison and ordered to pay $374,331.30 in compensation for wire fraud.
Lafayette grand jury hands up murder indictments
Four people were indicted in four separate slayings on Wednesday, according to records from the Lafayette Parish District Attorney's Office
