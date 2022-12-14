ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man has been arrested in relation to the shooting that occurred on Cavan Circle in the Kelley Land area back on Dec. 5. Dontavious Rashon Henderson, 29, has been accused of attempted second-degree murder, reckless operation of a vehicle, hit and run, flight from an officer and resisting an officer. Furthermore, RPSO said Henderson was wanted on warrants from the Alexandria Police Department for aggravated assault with a firearm, illegal use of a weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon.

