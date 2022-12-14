ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avoyelles Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
avoyellestoday.com

Keisha Lachney, 42, Cottonport

Funeral services for Mrs. Keisha Lynn Lachney will be held on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in Chapel of Hixson Brothers with Father Dan O, Connor officiating. Interment will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville. Mrs....
COTTONPORT, LA
KLFY.com

90 plus: The Simmons celebrate nearly 70 years of marriage

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – In Opelousas, Eddie Simmons and his wife Gertrude have been married for 69 years. Eddie is 90 years old and his wife is 88. “You were almost 21. I married four days before I made 19,” Gertrude said. The Simmons told News 10 that...
OPELOUSAS, LA
kalb.com

Alexandria man arrested in connection with Dec. 5 Kelley Land shooting

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man has been arrested in relation to the shooting that occurred on Cavan Circle in the Kelley Land area back on Dec. 5. Dontavious Rashon Henderson, 29, has been accused of attempted second-degree murder, reckless operation of a vehicle, hit and run, flight from an officer and resisting an officer. Furthermore, RPSO said Henderson was wanted on warrants from the Alexandria Police Department for aggravated assault with a firearm, illegal use of a weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Alexandria man struck, killed by firetruck

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - According to the Alexandria Police Department (APD), Alexandria Police Traffic Reconstruction Officers are currently investigating a traffic-related death that happened near the intersection of Lee Street and Masonic Drive. On Friday night, around 11:32 p.m., APD responded to the 2500 block of Lee Street in reference...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
cenlanow.com

RADE Agents make arrest , carfentanil recovered

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – In early December, the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit began receiving community complaints in reference to illegal narcotics being sold out of a residence on Peggy Ann Street in Alexandria, LA. As their investigation began, Agents identified the suspect as James Eric Freeman, 49 of Alexandria.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
KPEL 96.5

Man Arrested in Lafayette Neighborhood Shooting

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - One man is behind bars and a victim is recovering from apparent gunshot wounds after a shooting happened in the 200 block of Martin Oaks Drive in Lafayette on Thursday. Lafayette Police say they were called to a local hospital around 1:30 p.m. then were...
LAFAYETTE, LA
cenlanow.com

Four defendants sentenced for counterfeiting in Lafayette, Breaux Bridge

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Four defendants involved in two separate counterfeiting cases were sentenced today, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown has announced. United States District Judge David C. Joseph sentenced the four defendants as follows. Joshua Michael Dore, 38, of Lafayette, Louisiana, was sentenced to 36 months in...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Four men sentenced to federal prison in separate Lafayette, Breaux Bridge counterfeiting cases

Four Acadiana men were sentenced to federal prison time Wednesday in two separate counterfeiting cases in Lafayette and St. Martin parishes. Joshua Michael Dore, 38, of Lafayette, was sentenced to three years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release after he was convicted in June of defrauding the U.S. government by falsely making counterfeit money.
LAFAYETTE, LA
evangelinetoday.com

Turkey Creek Police report recent arrests

From November 21 th , 2022 up to the date of this release, the following incidents took place in the jurisdiction of. the Village of Turkey Creek. On November 21, while officers were conducting a traffic stop on VIRGINIA A LUMLEY of Ville Platte, LA, she was. found to have...
TURKEY CREEK, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Driver Killed in Crash Involving an 18-Wheeler on LA 12 After Being Struck by Utility Pole

Louisiana Driver Killed in Crash Involving an 18-Wheeler on LA 12 After Being Struck by Utility Pole. Allen Parish, Louisiana – A Louisiana Driver was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Allen Parish, Louisiana, on December 16, 2022, after a 1991 Peterbilt truck failed to stop in time and struck a 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe that had stopped to make a left turn. Powell was properly secured in the vehicle, but was fatally injured in the crash and declared deceased at the scene.
ALLEN PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Bookkeeper Sentenced to Prison and Ordered to Pay $374K+ in Restitution for Wire Fraud

Louisiana Bookkeeper Sentenced to Prison and Ordered to Pay $374K+ in Restitution for Wire Fraud. Alexandria, Louisiana – A former accountant and financial director at architecture firm Barron, Heinberg, and Brocato in Alexandria, Louisiana, has been sentenced to 24 months in prison and ordered to pay $374,331.30 in compensation for wire fraud.
ALEXANDRIA, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy