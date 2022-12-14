Read full article on original website
Paula Dickerson
3d ago
They should have closed schools in the first place, they knew that this stroke was coming, so many parents had a hard time trying to get their kids picked up, when they were stuck at work.and trying to drive home in this storm, was not safe at all for kids trying to get home.
Reply(2)
14
Christine Wright
3d ago
I kept my kids home just to be safe. They were excused any.. but I got the call 10 min before dismissal. I know other parents got it an hour AFTER dismissal . And some parents didn't get it at all!
Reply(2)
6
Clay Mcbunch
3d ago
30 minutes notice is ridiculous. This is poor leadership, every other parish was closed but they not. Then at last minute come get em. Who does this kinda nonsense. Stilly is unfit to lead
Reply
6
Related
NOLA.com
Jefferson Parish high school, No. 1 in Louisiana, finally gets a gymnasium
Almost a decade after it moved to a new campus near Avondale, Louisiana’s top-ranked public high school finally has its own gymnasium. At close to 19,000 square feet, the new activity center at Patrick F. Taylor Science and Technology Academy lets students stay put for basketball games, theater productions, band performances and more.
wbrz.com
LASM serves hundreds of students despite days long power outage
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Art and Science Museum was left without power Thursday afternoon when an Entergy utility line became faulty, but still they made it their mission to serve over three hundred students. "We were in a staff meeting and we discovered the power just went out," executive...
wbrz.com
Criminal Justice Coordinating Council, BRPD propose new ankle monitoring program in city-parish
BATON ROUGE - There are concerns that monitoring companies who keep an eye on criminals in East Baton Rouge could be too lax. Wednesday night, BRPD and members of the EBR Criminal Justice Coordinating Council (CJCC) went to the Metro Council asking for $200,000 to fund a new electronic monitoring program that would be run by police instead of outside companies.
brproud.com
Multiple fire districts respond to Gonzales house fire
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – A house fire is in under investigation after it caught on fire Friday evening. Ascension Parish Fire District #1 says several fire districts including Galvez-Lake, St. Amant, 7th District, Geismar, and Sorrento all responded to the scene on the Highway 931 Loop. No injuries were reported and DEMCO was also at the scene, according to the fire district.
wbrz.com
Officials release more info on powerful tornadoes that struck south Louisiana Wednesday
NEW ORLEANS - The National Weather Service has classified a pair of dangerous tornadoes that killed a woman and left trails of destruction in parts of southeast Louisiana on Wednesday. Experts with NWS New Orleans said the two tornadoes that hit St. Charles Parish and the New Orleans area Wednesday...
wbrz.com
How to help: Louisiana charities rally to aid tornado victims
BATON ROUGE - Numerous charitable groups joined with state and local agencies to help those who lost their homes and other property in this week's tornado outbreak across Louisiana. State leaders said the situation will not likely qualify for federal assistance, so relief is coming from other avenues. Organizations that...
brproud.com
LIST: School closures due to expected severe weather
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Due to the severe weather, schools are closing in the area. The inclement weather is expected to start late Tuesday/early Wednesday. Here is a list of schools and offices/campuses that have announced closures:. Ascension Parish School System. Ascension Christian Schools. Assumption Parish Schools. Catholic...
Family of Ronald Greene reacts to north Louisiana grand jury’s decision
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The family of Ronald Greene gathered in Baton Rouge Thursday night as a Union Parish grand jury’s decision about criminal charges for those involved in Greene’s deadly arrest was released. The grand jury decided to charge five Louisiana law enforcement officers. Louisana State Police Master Trooper Kory York faces the […]
wbrz.com
Multiple deaths at menace motel prompt EBR Metro Council to rewrite ordinance
BATON ROUGE - A recent deadly shooting at the Fairbridge Inn Express has gotten the attention of city leadership in East Baton Rouge Parish. The two-star motel, located off Sherwood Forest Boulevard, is infamous for drug overdoses and criminal activity. Now, District Attorney Hillar Moore says if management doesn't tighten up, it could result in a shutdown by the city.
wbrz.com
Baton Rouge panhandlers caught lying about sick child in roadside charity scam
BATON ROUGE - 'Tis the season for giving, but be aware of scammers looking for a quick buck. In one recent case, they've disguised themselves as panhandlers at a busy Baton Rouge intersection. Prior to donating to a charitable cause, make sure you do your research. This week, people have...
NOLA.com
In Algiers, tornado injured five, destroyed church and damaged many other buildings
The tornado that tore through Gretna on Wednesday before jumping the Mississsippi River and slamming Arabi also landed a blow in Algiers, where it injured five people and damaged dozens of structures, New Orleans officials said Thursday. While official data was still being gathered, the tornado's path appeared to follow...
Nationwide Report
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Livingston Parish (Livingston Parish, LA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Livingston Parish. The accident happened close to Highway 16 and Sims Road. It is not clear how many vehicles were involved in the collision.
NOLA.com
Tornadoes hit New Orleans area, killing one in St. Charles Parish and causing damage in Gretna, Arabi
The deadly storms that slammed into Louisiana spawned at least two tornadoes in the New Orleans area on Wednesday, killing one person in St. Charles Parish, destroying homes in Gretna and landing a blow to the same part of Arabi where another tornado tore through less than a year ago.
wbrz.com
Louisiana Art & Science Museum without power for more than 48 hours due to underground cable fault
BATON ROUGE - An unexplained power outage downtown has left the Louisiana Art & Science Museum in the dark for nearly 48 hours. Officials said the power first went out at LASM and surrounding buildings around 3 p.m. Thursday. Entergy reportedly told museum staff their power would be back on by that night.
Former Louisiana USPS employee pleads guilty to stealing mail that she was entrusted to process
A Louisiana woman has pled guilty to stealing mail that she was entrusted to process for delivery as a former postal employee.
Mayor Cantrell, city officials assess damage following West Bank tornado
On Thursday (Dec. 15), New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell will hold a press conference and provide an update on the storm that tore through the West Bank, hitting areas in Algiers and Jefferson Parish.
brproud.com
24-year-old killed after being hit by car in Tangipahoa Parish
KENTWOOD, La. (WGNO) — A fatal crash on Highway 10 has claimed the life of 24-year-old Timothy Warden Jr., according to Louisiana State Police. It happened on Friday, Dec. 16th. on Highway 10 near North Jackson Road in Tangipahoa Parish. The report shows Warden Jr. was wearing dark clothes,...
Two-Vehicle Collision on US 90 Results in Death of Louisiana Woman and The Arrest of an Impaired Driver
Two-Vehicle Collision on US 90 Results in Death of Louisiana Woman and The Arrest of an Impaired Driver. Gretna, Louisiana – A two-vehicle collision in Gretna, Louisiana on December 15 resulted in the death of Tricia Cook, 67, and the arrest of Gerald McKnight, 40, on charges of vehicular homicide, DWI, and reckless driving. McKnight allegedly exhibited signs of impairment and provided a breath sample with a blood alcohol concentration above the legal limit. The driver of the other vehicle sustained moderate injuries and was hospitalized.
wbrz.com
State Police: Pedestrian, 24, fatally struck by vehicle in Tangipahoa Parish crash Friday evening
KENTWOOD - A man was struck and killed as he was walking on a highway in Tangipahoa Parish Friday evening. State Police said the crash happened shortly before 6 p.m. on LA 10 near North Jackson Road in Kentwood. It claimed the life of 24-year-old Timothy Warden Jr. of Loranger.
NOLA.com
Here's which New Orleans metro schools are closing due to bad weather
Several schools in the New Orleans metro are closing Wednesday or are closing early due to a severe weather threat. Several city, state and government offices are closed as well. The worst of the severe weather is expected to reach New Orleans metro toward the middle of the day and...
Comments / 12