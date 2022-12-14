ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tangipahoa Parish, LA

Paula Dickerson
3d ago

They should have closed schools in the first place, they knew that this stroke was coming, so many parents had a hard time trying to get their kids picked up, when they were stuck at work.and trying to drive home in this storm, was not safe at all for kids trying to get home.

14
Christine Wright
3d ago

I kept my kids home just to be safe. They were excused any.. but I got the call 10 min before dismissal. I know other parents got it an hour AFTER dismissal . And some parents didn't get it at all!

6
Clay Mcbunch
3d ago

30 minutes notice is ridiculous. This is poor leadership, every other parish was closed but they not. Then at last minute come get em. Who does this kinda nonsense. Stilly is unfit to lead

6
