As a wife of a Navy medic whose husband was with the Marines in Vietnam, has two Purple Hearts and a mother of an Iraqi vet who has a Purple Heart, I am OUTRAGED that Paul Whelan, a former Marine in a Russian prison for four years, was left behind and a Russian terrorist, Viktor Bout, whose targets are military men/women was let go. It is a slap, no a punch in the face, to all our military who serve our country proudly and bravely. -- Tafi Lorinser, Sioux City.

SIOUX CITY, IA ・ 11 HOURS AGO