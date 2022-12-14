ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sioux City Journal

LETTER: Outraged Whelan was left behind in Russia

As a wife of a Navy medic whose husband was with the Marines in Vietnam, has two Purple Hearts and a mother of an Iraqi vet who has a Purple Heart, I am OUTRAGED that Paul Whelan, a former Marine in a Russian prison for four years, was left behind and a Russian terrorist, Viktor Bout, whose targets are military men/women was let go. It is a slap, no a punch in the face, to all our military who serve our country proudly and bravely. -- Tafi Lorinser, Sioux City.
Sioux City Journal

Column: The desire for liberty is innate in China and every person

I have been thinking a lot about China recently. That takes a little unpacking. As a result of having visited China on several occasions, including as part of a People to People Program, and having been a visiting professor at Shanghai Normal University on two different occasions, I have had the opportunity to spend time with a number of Chinese citizens from different walks of life. I find them very likable people.

