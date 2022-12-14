Read full article on original website
Post Register
Mayor McLean says "Boise deserves answers"
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The City of Boise's government is going through turbulent times. An outside investigation lead by a DC law firm Steptoe & Johnson are looking into racism in the Boise Police Department. The Director in charge of the civilian oversight of police has been fired, and earlier this week Councilwoman Lisa Sanchez made broader accusations of racism in the city government.
2 Idaho men sentenced to prison for crimes against federal officers
A 51 year-old Fort Hall man and 60-year-old Boise man were each sentenced this week in U.S. District Court for separate crimes against federal officers, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced Friday. The post 2 Idaho men sentenced to prison for crimes against federal officers appeared first on Local News 8.
Post Register
Meridian PD: be careful of calls from "Lieutenant Harper"
MERIDIAN, Idaho (CBS2) — Meridian Police want to warn everyone of a scam currently circulating regarding the department. Meridian PD has been notified of someone making calls from “Lieutenant Harper with the Meridian Police Department regarding an urgent matter.” This call is a scam. Never give out...
Post Register
BPD arrest man hiding in downtown restaurant
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise Police arrested a man hiding in a downtown Boise restaurant Friday afternoon. A CBS2 staff member was exiting the restaurant when Boise Police officers ran in the front door and asked if they had seen anyone run inside. Three officers then proceeded inside and quickly located the man they were searching for as he pretended to be a patron sitting at an empty table.
City of Eagle files lawsuit amid Arts Commission controversy
EAGLE, Idaho — Beautifying the bedroom town of Eagle takes a whole team of creative volunteers – many of whom served on the now-dissolved Eagle Arts Commission. “The art commission ... promotes arts within the city,” former commissioner Jim Macfarlane said. “We would also sponsor and sort of champion art projects.”
Post Register
Meridian Police finds suspect in juvenile assault case
MERIDIAN, Idaho — UPDATE: After a brief search of the area, officers were able to locate and quickly arrest him. The suspect has been identified as forty-three year old James Burns of Emmett. He has been arrested and booked into the Ada County Jail on a felony charge of Sexual Battery of a Minor Child 16 or 17 years of Age.
Nampa developing own comprehensive plan, specific area plans
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Some of Nampa’s development has troubled Mayor Debbie Kling. “We have historic single-family homes, and then right next to it is a duplex on a skinny lot,” Kling said at a special council meeting Thursday morning. “We’ve lost the sense of continuity in our community.”
PHOTOS: Let’s Take A Look Inside Of Idaho’s Most Dangerous Prison
First and foremost, if you're into things like prison, you would love the series 60 Days In on A&E/Netflix. Essentially, people sign up to go into some of the most flawed prisons in the United States with the purpose of reporting back to the warden. The participants share their observations on things that could be improved upon and oftentimes, find themselves in the middle of dangerous situations.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Social work student prompts Nampa to designate public buildings as warming spots
For the first time, Nampa is designating public buildings as warming spaces for those who need to escape the elements during the day. The initiative was prompted by one Northwest Nazarene University student. Social work student Courtney Williams had to come up with an idea that would make a big...
Post Register
Police warn of jewelry scam in Nampa
Boise, ID — Nampa Police are warning the public about a new scam this holiday season. People are being approached at the gas pump by people selling jewelry. "Even if you’re desperately looking for a gift for that hard-to-buy for someone this Christmas season, refrain from purchasing used jewelry if you’re approached at the gas pump," NPD posted on Twitter.
Post Register
Caldwell police department unveils new car
Boise, ID — On Thursday the Caldwell Police Department unveiled their new Caldwell Night Rodeo patrol car. The event was held at the main gate of the Caldwell Night Rodeo grounds. This car joins the three other specialty cars in the Caldwell Police Department fleet, the College of Idaho car, A pink ribbon Breast cancer awareness car, and the domestic violence awareness car.
WANTED: South Idaho Police Looking For Suspect In Assault Case
Area police are asking for help with locating a southwest Idaho man allegedly wanted for a physical crime resulting in injury. Have you seen this individual?. The Ada County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help with locating an individual reportedly wanted for the crime of aggravated assault. There are currently numerous wanted (or most wanted) individuals for various crimes on the Crime Stoppers of Southwest Idaho website. These men and women are currently wanted for crimes committed in southern Idaho.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: November 18, 2022
Betsy Russell, the Boise Bureau Chief at the Idaho Press and the voice of the Eye on Boise Blog. As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
Weiser officer revives baby found unresponsive
WEISER, Idaho — First aid and CPR training for Weiser Police officers mean a newborn baby is alive today. When emergency services were called Tuesday about an unresponsive baby on the east side of Weiser, Officer Austin Stratton immediately began lifesaving measures, according to a Facebook post from the Weiser Police Department.
Fact or Fiction? It’s Illegal to Pass a Slow Snowplow in Idaho
Over the last couple of days, we’ve dug into some pressing questions you’ve had about winter or Christmas-related laws in the Gem State. We’ve discovered that on Christmas Day, no matter how crazy your relatives drive you, you can’t buy liquor to drink them away on Christmas Day. (Christmas Eve is fair game, so you can always stock up.)
Post Register
Nampa man found after ISP put out Endangered Missing Alert
NAMPA Idaho (CBS2) — UPDATE: Nampa Police said RJ Lewis was found safe and thanked everyone for their help. Read about what an Endangered Missing Alert is and why they were enacted earlier this year here. ---------------- ORIGINAL REPORT: Idaho State Police put out an 'Endangered Missing Alert' for...
Threatening phone calls lead to increased police presence at Boise Pride holiday event
A high volume of threatening phone calls is leading to an increased law enforcement presence at one of this weekend’s holiday celebrations. The Idaho Botanical Garden, which is hosting Pride Night at Winter Garden aGlow, has received an unprecedented number of phone calls about the event — both in support of it and in favor of it being canceled. The event honors the LGBTQ+ and allied communities. In light of...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Before we turn the page on 2022 Idaho, let’s talk about how books were in the ‘eye of the hurricane'
If and when somebody writes a book about Idaho in 2022, one of the more provocative chapters will be about … well, books. At the Capitol, Idaho House Republicans voted to slash the budget of the Idaho Commission of Libraries. And in the Nampa School District, trustees voted to ban books in their school libraries. Throughout it all, Laura DeLaney and her colleagues at Rediscovered Books in Ada and Canyon counties found themselves in the eye of the hurricane.
Post Register
'Cultured by Lactalis': Nampa cheesemaker opens doors to the public with new store
NAMPA — Treasure Valley residents now have even more access to some of the most fresh, local cheese in the area. On Dec. 16, Nampa’s Lactalis cheese plant opened Cultured by Lactalis — a store where the cheese made at its Nampa plant and other locations will be sold directly to local customers.
LGBTQ+ event at Idaho Botanical Garden draws protest and support
BOISE, Idaho — Pride Night at Winter Garden aGlow at The Idaho Botanical Garden, is billed as a family-friendly event that is put on by Boise Pride and features the Boise Gay Men's Chorus and Boise Women's Chorus, free holiday snacks, photos with memorable holiday characters and a variety of other festivities.
