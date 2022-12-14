ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Post Register

Mayor McLean says "Boise deserves answers"

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The City of Boise's government is going through turbulent times. An outside investigation lead by a DC law firm Steptoe & Johnson are looking into racism in the Boise Police Department. The Director in charge of the civilian oversight of police has been fired, and earlier this week Councilwoman Lisa Sanchez made broader accusations of racism in the city government.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Meridian PD: be careful of calls from "Lieutenant Harper"

MERIDIAN, Idaho (CBS2) — Meridian Police want to warn everyone of a scam currently circulating regarding the department. Meridian PD has been notified of someone making calls from “Lieutenant Harper with the Meridian Police Department regarding an urgent matter.” This call is a scam. Never give out...
MERIDIAN, ID
Post Register

BPD arrest man hiding in downtown restaurant

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise Police arrested a man hiding in a downtown Boise restaurant Friday afternoon. A CBS2 staff member was exiting the restaurant when Boise Police officers ran in the front door and asked if they had seen anyone run inside. Three officers then proceeded inside and quickly located the man they were searching for as he pretended to be a patron sitting at an empty table.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Meridian Police finds suspect in juvenile assault case

MERIDIAN, Idaho — UPDATE: After a brief search of the area, officers were able to locate and quickly arrest him. The suspect has been identified as forty-three year old James Burns of Emmett. He has been arrested and booked into the Ada County Jail on a felony charge of Sexual Battery of a Minor Child 16 or 17 years of Age.
MERIDIAN, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Nampa developing own comprehensive plan, specific area plans

BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Some of Nampa’s development has troubled Mayor Debbie Kling. “We have historic single-family homes, and then right next to it is a duplex on a skinny lot,” Kling said at a special council meeting Thursday morning. “We’ve lost the sense of continuity in our community.”
NAMPA, ID
MIX 106

PHOTOS: Let’s Take A Look Inside Of Idaho’s Most Dangerous Prison

First and foremost, if you're into things like prison, you would love the series 60 Days In on A&E/Netflix. Essentially, people sign up to go into some of the most flawed prisons in the United States with the purpose of reporting back to the warden. The participants share their observations on things that could be improved upon and oftentimes, find themselves in the middle of dangerous situations.
KUNA, ID
Post Register

Police warn of jewelry scam in Nampa

Boise, ID — Nampa Police are warning the public about a new scam this holiday season. People are being approached at the gas pump by people selling jewelry. "Even if you’re desperately looking for a gift for that hard-to-buy for someone this Christmas season, refrain from purchasing used jewelry if you’re approached at the gas pump," NPD posted on Twitter.
NAMPA, ID
Post Register

Caldwell police department unveils new car

Boise, ID — On Thursday the Caldwell Police Department unveiled their new Caldwell Night Rodeo patrol car. The event was held at the main gate of the Caldwell Night Rodeo grounds. This car joins the three other specialty cars in the Caldwell Police Department fleet, the College of Idaho car, A pink ribbon Breast cancer awareness car, and the domestic violence awareness car.
CALDWELL, ID
KOOL 96.5

WANTED: South Idaho Police Looking For Suspect In Assault Case

Area police are asking for help with locating a southwest Idaho man allegedly wanted for a physical crime resulting in injury. Have you seen this individual?. The Ada County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help with locating an individual reportedly wanted for the crime of aggravated assault. There are currently numerous wanted (or most wanted) individuals for various crimes on the Crime Stoppers of Southwest Idaho website. These men and women are currently wanted for crimes committed in southern Idaho.
ADA COUNTY, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: November 18, 2022

Betsy Russell, the Boise Bureau Chief at the Idaho Press and the voice of the Eye on Boise Blog. As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Weiser officer revives baby found unresponsive

WEISER, Idaho — First aid and CPR training for Weiser Police officers mean a newborn baby is alive today. When emergency services were called Tuesday about an unresponsive baby on the east side of Weiser, Officer Austin Stratton immediately began lifesaving measures, according to a Facebook post from the Weiser Police Department.
WEISER, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Fact or Fiction? It’s Illegal to Pass a Slow Snowplow in Idaho

Over the last couple of days, we’ve dug into some pressing questions you’ve had about winter or Christmas-related laws in the Gem State. We’ve discovered that on Christmas Day, no matter how crazy your relatives drive you, you can’t buy liquor to drink them away on Christmas Day. (Christmas Eve is fair game, so you can always stock up.)
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Nampa man found after ISP put out Endangered Missing Alert

NAMPA Idaho (CBS2) — UPDATE: Nampa Police said RJ Lewis was found safe and thanked everyone for their help. Read about what an Endangered Missing Alert is and why they were enacted earlier this year here. ---------------- ORIGINAL REPORT: Idaho State Police put out an 'Endangered Missing Alert' for...
NAMPA, ID
Idaho State Journal

Threatening phone calls lead to increased police presence at Boise Pride holiday event

A high volume of threatening phone calls is leading to an increased law enforcement presence at one of this weekend’s holiday celebrations. The Idaho Botanical Garden, which is hosting Pride Night at Winter Garden aGlow, has received an unprecedented number of phone calls about the event — both in support of it and in favor of it being canceled. The event honors the LGBTQ+ and allied communities. In light of...
BOISE, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

Before we turn the page on 2022 Idaho, let’s talk about how books were in the ‘eye of the hurricane'

If and when somebody writes a book about Idaho in 2022, one of the more provocative chapters will be about … well, books. At the Capitol, Idaho House Republicans voted to slash the budget of the Idaho Commission of Libraries. And in the Nampa School District, trustees voted to ban books in their school libraries. Throughout it all, Laura DeLaney and her colleagues at Rediscovered Books in Ada and Canyon counties found themselves in the eye of the hurricane.
IDAHO STATE

