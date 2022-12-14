Read full article on original website
Padres Star Expected To Leave Team
The New York Post’s Jon Heyman has reported that star San Diego Padres infielder Manny Machado is expected to opt out of his current Padres contract following the 2023 season.
Yankees trade bust heading to AL Central?
UPDATE (4:25 p.m.): ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports “Outfielder Joey Gallo and the Minnesota Twins are in agreement on a one-year contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN.” Read more about that here. ***. The Minnesota Twins’ loss could be Joey Gallo’s gain. The Athletic’s...
New York Mets Aggressively Trying To Trade Former All-Star
The New York Mets have been big spenders ever since billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen took over as the owner of the team, but it seems as though they are currently trying to trade away one contract.
Yardbarker
Yankees being hampered by two bloated contracts
The New York Yankees have seen their payroll grow this offseason thanks to the contracts given to Aaron Judge and Carlos Rodon. The Yankees could have done even more damage, but they are being hampered by two contracts. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported in an article posted on...
Carlos Rodon’s wife, Ashley, posts birthday tribute as Yankees buzz continues
Carlos Rodon’s wife, Ashley Rodon, is looking forward to his best decade yet. The free-agent pitcher turned 30 on Saturday, and his wife took a trip down memory lane on Instagram by sharing photos from their wedding day, among other relationship milestones. “Your 20s were great, but this will be the best decade yet,” Ashley wrote. “Happy 30th Birthday my love! Thank you for being my best friend every day. I truly couldn’t live without you 🤍 love you Daddy Los!” Rodon and Ashley share two children: daughter Willow, 3, and son Bo, who turns 2 years old in January....
Mets’ Citi Field construction underway to move right-field fence in
The right-field wall at Citi Field is moving on in. Construction is underway on the Mets’ new right field, with a segment of the wall moving in more than 8 feet to make room for a new fan experience, as The Post’s Mike Puma first reported. The fence will be brought in about 8 feet, 6 inches in the nook space just to the right of the 370-foot sign in right center, a segment that extends about 50 feet. The bigger space behind that right-field wall is set to be turned into living-room style seating with personal TVs and menu items patterned after New York’s famous speakeasies. Offseason work on Citi Field, where the Mets hosted a press conference on Thursday to announce the re-signing of Brandon Nimmo, also includes installing two new large video boards in the outfield.
New York Mets interested in 2 All-Star sluggers in MLB free agency
The New York Mets have already added an absurd amount of money in MLB free agency, however, owner Steve Cohen
Athletics land former Mets RP in free agency
After trading away Sean Murphy, the Athletics have bolstered their bullpen by coming to terms with relief pitcher Trevor May. The former Met will look to fill a late-inning role for Oakland as the A’s add another veteran piece in free agency. The Athletics’ PR department was the first...
Giants, Nick Duron Agree To Minor League Deal
The Giants have signed reliever Nick Duron to a minor league contract, according to his transactions log at MLB.com. The 26-year-old joins the fourth organization of his professional career. Duron entered the pro ranks in 2015, selected by the Red Sox in the 31st round out of Clark College in...
