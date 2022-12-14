Independent investigators hired to look into ex-Boise Police captain's behavior while still on the force

Read full article on original website
Robert Knox
3d ago
It doesn't matter what you find or think you find He does not work for Boise anymore. are you trying to stir the pot?
Post Register
BPD arrest man hiding in downtown restaurant
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise Police arrested a man hiding in a downtown Boise restaurant Friday afternoon. A CBS2 staff member was exiting the restaurant when Boise Police officers ran in the front door and asked if they had seen anyone run inside. Three officers then proceeded inside and quickly located the man they were searching for as he pretended to be a patron sitting at an empty table.
Woman accused in deadly Highway 55 crash to enter plea this month
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise social media influencer charged with two felony counts following the crash that killed a Cascade woman in August is set to enter a plea to the charges in late December. Natalie Hodson, 37, is charged with vehicular manslaughter and leaving the scene of an...
Post Register
What We Know: Boise Police Department investigation
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — On Sunday, Nov. 20, it came to light that a former Boise Police Captain participated in a white nationalist conference, according to a statement from Boise Mayor Lauren McLean. Matthew Bryngelson appeared under a fake name on the speaker list for the American Renaissance Conference....
Post Register
Meridian Police finds suspect in juvenile assault case
MERIDIAN, Idaho — UPDATE: After a brief search of the area, officers were able to locate and quickly arrest him. The suspect has been identified as forty-three year old James Burns of Emmett. He has been arrested and booked into the Ada County Jail on a felony charge of Sexual Battery of a Minor Child 16 or 17 years of Age.
Post Register
Meridian PD: be careful of calls from "Lieutenant Harper"
MERIDIAN, Idaho (CBS2) — Meridian Police want to warn everyone of a scam currently circulating regarding the department. Meridian PD has been notified of someone making calls from “Lieutenant Harper with the Meridian Police Department regarding an urgent matter.” This call is a scam. Never give out...
2 Idaho men sentenced to prison for crimes against federal officers
A 51 year-old Fort Hall man and 60-year-old Boise man were each sentenced this week in U.S. District Court for separate crimes against federal officers, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced Friday. The post 2 Idaho men sentenced to prison for crimes against federal officers appeared first on Local News 8.
PHOTOS: Let’s Take A Look Inside Of Idaho’s Most Dangerous Prison
First and foremost, if you're into things like prison, you would love the series 60 Days In on A&E/Netflix. Essentially, people sign up to go into some of the most flawed prisons in the United States with the purpose of reporting back to the warden. The participants share their observations on things that could be improved upon and oftentimes, find themselves in the middle of dangerous situations.
Post Register
Caldwell police department unveils new car
Boise, ID — On Thursday the Caldwell Police Department unveiled their new Caldwell Night Rodeo patrol car. The event was held at the main gate of the Caldwell Night Rodeo grounds. This car joins the three other specialty cars in the Caldwell Police Department fleet, the College of Idaho car, A pink ribbon Breast cancer awareness car, and the domestic violence awareness car.
Post Register
Police warn of jewelry scam in Nampa
Boise, ID — Nampa Police are warning the public about a new scam this holiday season. People are being approached at the gas pump by people selling jewelry. "Even if you’re desperately looking for a gift for that hard-to-buy for someone this Christmas season, refrain from purchasing used jewelry if you’re approached at the gas pump," NPD posted on Twitter.
KIVI-TV
Update: Police safely locate missing Nampa man
NAMPA, Idaho — 12/15 Update: Lewis was found and is safe. Idaho State Police are looking for missing and endangered 84-year-old white male, RJ Lewis. Police say Lewis left his home in Nampa today at 12:30 p.m., driving a black 2001 Ford F250 with license plate 2CJN066. Lewis has...
Threatening phone calls lead to increased police presence at Boise Pride holiday event
A high volume of threatening phone calls is leading to an increased law enforcement presence at one of this weekend’s holiday celebrations. The Idaho Botanical Garden, which is hosting Pride Night at Winter Garden aGlow, has received an unprecedented number of phone calls about the event — both in support of it and in favor of it being canceled. The event honors the LGBTQ+ and allied communities. In light of...
Post Register
Boise Police identify suspect involved in multiple retail thefts
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — UPDATE: The suspect has been identified. Boise Police investigators are asking for help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with multiple retail thefts over the last few months. Anyone who recognizes someone or something in these pictures is asked to give non-emergency dispatch a...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Social work student prompts Nampa to designate public buildings as warming spots
For the first time, Nampa is designating public buildings as warming spaces for those who need to escape the elements during the day. The initiative was prompted by one Northwest Nazarene University student. Social work student Courtney Williams had to come up with an idea that would make a big...
Fact or Fiction? It’s Illegal to Pass a Slow Snowplow in Idaho
Over the last couple of days, we’ve dug into some pressing questions you’ve had about winter or Christmas-related laws in the Gem State. We’ve discovered that on Christmas Day, no matter how crazy your relatives drive you, you can’t buy liquor to drink them away on Christmas Day. (Christmas Eve is fair game, so you can always stock up.)
LGBTQ+ event at Idaho Botanical Garden draws protest and support
BOISE, Idaho — Pride Night at Winter Garden aGlow at The Idaho Botanical Garden, is billed as a family-friendly event that is put on by Boise Pride and features the Boise Gay Men's Chorus and Boise Women's Chorus, free holiday snacks, photos with memorable holiday characters and a variety of other festivities.
eastidahonews.com
An Idaho man just won $1 million on ‘Survivor.’ He plans to give it away, ‘save lives’
MERIDIAN (Idaho Statesman) — A Meridian resident took home the $1 million prize on Wednesday’s season-ending episode of “Survivor.”. But he won’t keep the money, he said. Mike Gabler, a native Texan who now calls the Boise area home, was the Sole Survivor on the 43rd...
Post Register
'Cultured by Lactalis': Nampa cheesemaker opens doors to the public with new store
NAMPA — Treasure Valley residents now have even more access to some of the most fresh, local cheese in the area. On Dec. 16, Nampa’s Lactalis cheese plant opened Cultured by Lactalis — a store where the cheese made at its Nampa plant and other locations will be sold directly to local customers.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: November 18, 2022
Betsy Russell, the Boise Bureau Chief at the Idaho Press and the voice of the Eye on Boise Blog. As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Respiratory illnesses surge in Idaho
Hospitals in Idaho are seeing a large influx of people suffering from respiratory illnesses, including RSV, which most often affects children. Health officials are responding to the increased need for help. St. Luke's has created a Suction Clinic in Boise for children and the health system is working on similar clinics in Meridian and the Magic Valley.
15 Really Frigid Reasons You Shouldn’t Move to Boise, Idaho
So, you’re thinking about moving to Boise, Idaho? After reading this list, you may want to reconsider. We’re not going to be rude and tell you, “we’re full” but we will shoot you straight. According to a regional overview from the Boise Valley Economic Partnership, 53% of residents who moved to the Boise Metro from somewhere outside of Idaho came from California. We did a little more digging to find out exactly WHERE in California.
