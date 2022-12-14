ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
Markets Insider

US inflation is history, unemployment may spike, and stocks could surge 15% next year, Jeremy Siegel says. Here are the Wharton professor's 12 best quotes from this week.

The inflation threat has passed but unemployment is set to jump, Jeremy Siegel said. The US economy can still avoid a recession with the Fed's help, the Wharton professor argued. Siegel suggested the stock market has bottomed already and could jump 15% next year. The inflation threat has faded, unemployment...
thecryptocurrencypost.net

Binance CEO: 99% of Users Will Lose their Crypto in Self-Custody

Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance, has issued a warning to the cryptocurrency community regarding self-custody, claiming that while only 1% of people can currently securely manage their cryptocurrency, 99% of those who choose to do so will probably lose it in some way. CZ asserted during a discussion on...
ValueWalk

Gold Has Already Started to Run

For weekend reading, Ivan Martchev, investment strategist at Navellier & Associates, offers the following commentary:. Over long periods of time, gold can be viewed as the “anti-dollar,” or more broadly as “anti-paper money,” but over an intermediate term (3-5 years) its price pattern can be quite a bit more complicated.
CNET

Mortgage Rates for Dec. 15, 2022: Rates Climb

A number of principal mortgage rates are higher today. The average 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both saw an increase. For variable rates, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage also rose. Mortgage rates have been increasing consistently since the start of 2022, following in the wake of a series of...
insideevs.com

Estimated Tesla Order Backlog Decreased To Below 200,000

Tesla's estimated global electric car order backlog has been quickly decreasing for several months now and most recently it dropped below 200,000 units. According to Troy Teslike, who provides very interesting Tesla stats and forecasts, the estimated order backlog as of November 30, 2022 was roughly 190,000. That's a significant decrease (by some 33%) compared to 285,000 at the end of October.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy