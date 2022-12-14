Read full article on original website
Business Insider
A financial coach shares 9 ways to earn $8,000 a month in passive income to prepare for a recession, inflation, or layoffs
Lisa Andrea launched a financial blog in 2021 and consistently books $8,000 in monthly revenue. Now might feel like a scary time to invest, but it's a great time to get your financial strategy in place, she said. Andrea outlines 9 of the easiest ways to earn passive income, including...
US inflation is history, unemployment may spike, and stocks could surge 15% next year, Jeremy Siegel says. Here are the Wharton professor's 12 best quotes from this week.
The inflation threat has passed but unemployment is set to jump, Jeremy Siegel said. The US economy can still avoid a recession with the Fed's help, the Wharton professor argued. Siegel suggested the stock market has bottomed already and could jump 15% next year. The inflation threat has faded, unemployment...
Car repossessions are on the rise in warning sign for the economy
WASHINGTON — A growing number of consumers are falling behind on their car payments, a trend financial analysts fear will continue, in a sign of the strain soaring car prices and prolonged inflation are having on household budgets. Repossessions tumbled at the start of the pandemic when Americans got...
Bank of America says a recession is likely in the 1st quarter of 2023 - and recommends investors buy stocks in these 3 areas
Bank of America expects a recession in the first quarter of 2023, according to a recent client note. Economists for the bank say the Fed's recent 50-basis-point rate hike did little to change an imminent slowdown scenario. BofA also highlighted three stock-market areas to watch if a recession does strike.
Home prices are falling at the fastest rate in 15 years. 11 real estate analysts and economists break down how bad they think it's going to get in 2023.
All 11 experts said home prices, which have already started to dip, will drop even further in 2023 due to a softening economy and lower demand for houses.
These 10 jobs are paying more money than ever, despite a looming recession
With a recession looming, many workers are looking for their next job to be recession-proof. But the top jobs on the list may surprise you.
Sell the Rally Now and Grab These 7 ‘Strong Buy’ 5% and Higher 2023 Dividend Winners
The bear market rally has been stunning, but inflation is still high and interest rates are still rising. 24/7 Wall St. reveals five outstanding Buy-rated stocks with at least a 5% dividend that look like incredible year-end bargains.
With a recession looming, layoffs are in full effect. Here are some of the safest and most at-risk jobs, according to economists.
While a truly recession-proof job is elusive, here are the industries which experts say are safer than others.
These Are the Top 10 Housing Markets for 2023, According to Economists
Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. Most experts agree that the housing market will continue to cool next year as mortgage rates remain high — but that doesn’t necessarily mean lower prices and less competition are coming to every city in the U.S.
Prepare for US house prices to slump, unemployment to spike, and a recession to set in, Harvard economist Kenneth Rogoff says
Harvard economist Kenneth Rogoff expects a slump in US house prices and a wave of job losses. The Fed will likely have to keep interest rates higher for a while to crush inflation, he said. Rogoff expects that to hit asset prices and economic growth, making a recession a near...
The Dow fell nearly 300 points on Friday. Why stocks keep tumbling
The good vibes on Wall Street are fading fast: US slid tumbled yet again on Friday as investors come to grips with a souring economy.
Rents are falling — it could help pull mortgage rates down even lower
Rents aren't surging like they did over the summer, as price cuts are spreading to housing markets across the country.
thecryptocurrencypost.net
Binance CEO: 99% of Users Will Lose their Crypto in Self-Custody
Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance, has issued a warning to the cryptocurrency community regarding self-custody, claiming that while only 1% of people can currently securely manage their cryptocurrency, 99% of those who choose to do so will probably lose it in some way. CZ asserted during a discussion on...
The bond market is calling the Fed's bluff on its planned interest rate hikes next year, and that sets stocks up for gains in 2023, according to Fundstrat
The bond market is calling the Fed's bluff on its planned interest rate hikes for 2023, according to Fundstrat. That's good news for the stock market, as a more dovish Fed would be welcomed by investors. "The bond market called Fed right in 2022 and now says Fed will be...
ValueWalk
Gold Has Already Started to Run
For weekend reading, Ivan Martchev, investment strategist at Navellier & Associates, offers the following commentary:. Over long periods of time, gold can be viewed as the “anti-dollar,” or more broadly as “anti-paper money,” but over an intermediate term (3-5 years) its price pattern can be quite a bit more complicated.
Investors are hoping for the economic tide to turn. The wait may soon be over
It's been a harrowing year for markets and investors are tired. Months of sky-rocketing inflation and interest rates, the peaks and troughs of unpredictable economic data, churning geopolitical chaos and warning sirens of imminent recession were enough to make even the most hardened trader weary.
Why recession fears are back: Americans are losing faith
From the executive suite to the grocery aisles to the halls of the Federal Reserve, the big question is: Can red-hot inflation be vanquished without tipping the economy into a recession?
CNET
Mortgage Rates for Dec. 15, 2022: Rates Climb
A number of principal mortgage rates are higher today. The average 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both saw an increase. For variable rates, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage also rose. Mortgage rates have been increasing consistently since the start of 2022, following in the wake of a series of...
The hidden upside of tech layoffs
Despite the massive downturn in the tech industry, most laid-off employees are finding new jobs within three months — and many are even scoring raises.
insideevs.com
Estimated Tesla Order Backlog Decreased To Below 200,000
Tesla's estimated global electric car order backlog has been quickly decreasing for several months now and most recently it dropped below 200,000 units. According to Troy Teslike, who provides very interesting Tesla stats and forecasts, the estimated order backlog as of November 30, 2022 was roughly 190,000. That's a significant decrease (by some 33%) compared to 285,000 at the end of October.
