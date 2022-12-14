Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office sought data from the ​​Texas Department of Public Safety in an effort to identify transgender individuals in the state, according to a report from The Washington Post. The department reportedly received a request in June from the attorney general’s office regarding information on Texans who had changed their gender on their drivers licenses or in other government records within the past two years. An internal email reviewed by the Post described the scope of the request. “Need total number of changes from male to female and female to male for the last 24 months, broken...

TEXAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO