Athena Strand: Father of 7-year-old sues suspected killer, FedEx, contracting company
DECATUR, Texas — The father of the 7-year-old Texas girl who was killed earlier this month filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the suspect in her death, FedEx and the Dallas-based contractor that hired the suspect. According to court documents, Jacob Strand, the father of Athena Strand, filed the lawsuit...
texasmetronews.com
Woman indicted on manslaughter charge in fatal shooting of her 3-year-old son in Dallas
A woman was indicted Monday on charges of manslaughter, child endangerment and tampering with physical evidence in the fatal shooting of her 3-year-old son earlier this year, according to court records. A Dallas County grand jury handed up the indictments against Lacravivonne Washington in the death of Jalexus Washington Jr.,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Day 8: Attorneys Rest in Punishment Phase; Sentencing Deliberations Begin Monday
After being found guilty of manslaughter Thursday in the 2019 shooting death of Atatiana Jefferson, former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean won't learn his punishment until next week. The punishment phase of the trial began Friday morning and ended shortly before 4 p.m. before jurors were able to deliberate...
fox4news.com
Student arrested for bringing gun to Haltom High School
HALTOM CITY, Texas - A North Texas teenager accused of bringing a loaded gun to school was arrested. The principal of Haltom High School in suburban Fort Worth told parents the weapon was found on campus Tuesday. Another student reportedly told the school resource officer who then found the gun...
WFAA
Plano woman earns doctoral degree from UT-Dallas, marking the 10th degree their family has earned from the university
RICHARDSON, Texas — A 64-year-old Plano woman earned her doctoral degree from the University of Texas at Dallas (UTD) on Friday, marking the 10th degree earned within her family from the university. UTD officials said Roberta Hawkins received her doctoral hood with assistance from her daughter, Jessica, in materials...
Ellis County Press
Midlothian family mourns loss of son in hit-and-run
ENNIS – A Midlothian family is mourning the loss of a loved one after 30-year-old Zachary Stables of Midlothian died last week when an unidentified motorist struck him as he was walking alongside US Highway 287. The death of Stables was a hit and run, and happened in the...
A retired FWPD Officer has a message for the police, the community and Atatiana Jefferson's family
FORT WORTH, Texas — After Aaron Dean's manslaughter conviction, there is a message being voiced to every Fort Worth police officer, and it comes from one of their own. After serving in the military, Luther Perry joined the Fort Worth Police Depatment. He even worked to help recruit others to become police officers.
1 person shot by police, hospitalized after Fort Worth car chase
FORT WORTH, Texas — One person is in the hospital after being shot by police during a chase in Fort Worth, officials said Wednesday. Fort Worth Police said the incident began just after 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, on the 2700 block of White Settlement Road. Police were responding to reports of a vehicle burglary at an automotive repair shop in the area.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
These Dogs May Be Euthanized if Fort Worth Shelter Can't Find Foster Homes
The Fort Worth Animal Care and Control is looking for 150 foster families for dogs this holiday season. The goal is to find fosters for the medium and large dogs because they can't use outdoor runs at the animal shelter to house the animals during the cold snap coming this week.
fox4news.com
1 critically injured in Fort Worth house fire
FORT WORTH, Texas - One person was critically injured in a fire in Fort Worth overnight. It happened at a home near McCart Avenue and Altamesa Boulevard in the southwestern part of the city. Firefighters pulled the victim out of the burning home. That person was taken to the hospital...
Crash involving DART bus & truck leaves 1 dead, 2 injured
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A crash involving a DART bus and a truck left two injured and one dead on Saturday evening, authorities said.Just before 9:00 p.m. on Dec. 17, 2022, Dallas Fire-Rescue units responded to several 911 calls about a collision involving the two vehicles at the intersection of Lawnview Ave. and Scyene Rd.When they arrived, firefighters extricated the person in the truck, but they were pronounced dead at the scene. Two passengers on the bus had non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital.The accident knocked over powerlines, which caused a grass fire. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish it without any other issues.
fox4news.com
103-year-old found dead in Denton home where other adults were living
DENTON, Texas - Denton police are investigating the death of a 103-year-old man who was found dead in a home with two other adults. The man’s body was discovered after representatives from the Social Security Administration contacted the Denton Police Department. They were concerned about a man listed as...
easttexasradio.com
TRICARE Authorizes Temporary Prescription Refill Waivers For Five Counties In Texas Due To Tornado Damage
The Defense Health Agency (DHA) announced that TRICARE beneficiaries in five Texas counties would receive emergency prescription refills through December 23 due to tornado damage. The impacted counties are Fannin, Dallas, Denton, Tarrant, and Wise. For emergency refills of prescription medications, TRICARE beneficiaries should take their prescription bottle to any...
Fort Worth police searching for 31-year-old man who 'may be lost'
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth Police is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 31-year-old who "may be lost." Justin Legorreta was last seen at 7 p.m. on Dec. 15 in the 1200 Nicole Street. Legorreta was last seen wearing a black hoodie, light blue jeans...
Animal Cruelty Has Risen Post-Pandemic
During the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a spike in cases of abuse. As we approach a post-pandemic world, animal cruelty is still on-the-rise. According to Plano Animal Director Jamey Cantrell, most cruelty cases involve the owner neglecting their own pets, and since the pandemic numbers have risen. “The number of...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
New Dallas Trash Collection Schedule Draws Complaints Over Service, Missed Pickups
Two weeks after Dallas switched to a new trash collection schedule to improve service, some residents complain service got worse. City council members have also received complaints about delays and missed collection. As of Friday morning, it was 18 days earlier when Northwest Dallas resident Tom Bloodgood’s trash was last...
dallasexpress.com
Inside the Dallas Police Canine Unit
The Dallas Police Department’s (DPD) Canine Unit has been around for 61 years, formed in 1961 to aid policing in high-crime areas in the city. At that time, Sergeant Galen B. Richcreek and Patrolmen S.E. Norman and C.F. Bentley Jr. were selected from over 200 volunteers to become the first canine handlers in the Dallas Police Department.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Woman Killed, Residents Displaced in Fire at Fort Worth Duplex
A woman is dead after a fire broke out at a residence in Fort Worth on Thursday, officials said. According to officials, firefighters responded to the 3100 block of Green Ridge in Southwest Fort Worth at approximately 8:45 p.m. Officials said when they arrived, they saw heavy smoke coming from...
Scary Footage Shows Motorists Fleeing Grapevine, TX Tornado [VIDEO]
A video posted this morning via The Weather Channel revealed a terrifying moment in Grapevine, Texas yesterday as drivers were compelled to turn around in an attempt to escape an approaching tornado. Friends, this is the stuff that nightmares are made of. In fact, I'm fairly certain I've had at...
fox4news.com
'I am in a tornado': Driver finds himself inside of storm in Grapevine
GRAPEVINE, Texas - At least 5 people were injured in the probable tornado that hit Grapevine on Tuesday, and Blake Foster is lucky he's not one of them. Foster took a video of himself driving through the city on Tuesday as he was headed home when he heard sirens. In moments, he noticed what appeared to be a tornado right over him.
