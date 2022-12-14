ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wise County, TX

fox4news.com

Student arrested for bringing gun to Haltom High School

HALTOM CITY, Texas - A North Texas teenager accused of bringing a loaded gun to school was arrested. The principal of Haltom High School in suburban Fort Worth told parents the weapon was found on campus Tuesday. Another student reportedly told the school resource officer who then found the gun...
HALTOM CITY, TX
Ellis County Press

Midlothian family mourns loss of son in hit-and-run

ENNIS – A Midlothian family is mourning the loss of a loved one after 30-year-old Zachary Stables of Midlothian died last week when an unidentified motorist struck him as he was walking alongside US Highway 287. The death of Stables was a hit and run, and happened in the...
MIDLOTHIAN, TX
WFAA

1 person shot by police, hospitalized after Fort Worth car chase

FORT WORTH, Texas — One person is in the hospital after being shot by police during a chase in Fort Worth, officials said Wednesday. Fort Worth Police said the incident began just after 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, on the 2700 block of White Settlement Road. Police were responding to reports of a vehicle burglary at an automotive repair shop in the area.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

1 critically injured in Fort Worth house fire

FORT WORTH, Texas - One person was critically injured in a fire in Fort Worth overnight. It happened at a home near McCart Avenue and Altamesa Boulevard in the southwestern part of the city. Firefighters pulled the victim out of the burning home. That person was taken to the hospital...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Crash involving DART bus & truck leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A crash involving a DART bus and a truck left two injured and one dead on Saturday evening, authorities said.Just before 9:00 p.m. on Dec. 17, 2022, Dallas Fire-Rescue units responded to several 911 calls about a collision involving the two vehicles at the intersection of Lawnview Ave. and Scyene Rd.When they arrived, firefighters extricated the person in the truck, but they were pronounced dead at the scene. Two passengers on the bus had non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital.The accident knocked over powerlines, which caused a grass fire. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish it without any other issues.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

103-year-old found dead in Denton home where other adults were living

DENTON, Texas - Denton police are investigating the death of a 103-year-old man who was found dead in a home with two other adults. The man’s body was discovered after representatives from the Social Security Administration contacted the Denton Police Department. They were concerned about a man listed as...
DENTON, TX
easttexasradio.com

TRICARE Authorizes Temporary Prescription Refill Waivers For Five Counties In Texas Due To Tornado Damage

The Defense Health Agency (DHA) announced that TRICARE beneficiaries in five Texas counties would receive emergency prescription refills through December 23 due to tornado damage. The impacted counties are Fannin, Dallas, Denton, Tarrant, and Wise. For emergency refills of prescription medications, TRICARE beneficiaries should take their prescription bottle to any...
TEXAS STATE
Local Profile

Animal Cruelty Has Risen Post-Pandemic

During the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a spike in cases of abuse. As we approach a post-pandemic world, animal cruelty is still on-the-rise. According to Plano Animal Director Jamey Cantrell, most cruelty cases involve the owner neglecting their own pets, and since the pandemic numbers have risen. “The number of...
PLANO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

New Dallas Trash Collection Schedule Draws Complaints Over Service, Missed Pickups

Two weeks after Dallas switched to a new trash collection schedule to improve service, some residents complain service got worse. City council members have also received complaints about delays and missed collection. As of Friday morning, it was 18 days earlier when Northwest Dallas resident Tom Bloodgood’s trash was last...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Inside the Dallas Police Canine Unit

The Dallas Police Department’s (DPD) Canine Unit has been around for 61 years, formed in 1961 to aid policing in high-crime areas in the city. At that time, Sergeant Galen B. Richcreek and Patrolmen S.E. Norman and C.F. Bentley Jr. were selected from over 200 volunteers to become the first canine handlers in the Dallas Police Department.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Woman Killed, Residents Displaced in Fire at Fort Worth Duplex

A woman is dead after a fire broke out at a residence in Fort Worth on Thursday, officials said. According to officials, firefighters responded to the 3100 block of Green Ridge in Southwest Fort Worth at approximately 8:45 p.m. Officials said when they arrived, they saw heavy smoke coming from...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

'I am in a tornado': Driver finds himself inside of storm in Grapevine

GRAPEVINE, Texas - At least 5 people were injured in the probable tornado that hit Grapevine on Tuesday, and Blake Foster is lucky he's not one of them. Foster took a video of himself driving through the city on Tuesday as he was headed home when he heard sirens. In moments, he noticed what appeared to be a tornado right over him.
GRAPEVINE, TX

