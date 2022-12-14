Read full article on original website
Best Video Games to Teach Kids About Money
If you're a parent looking to teach your kids about smart money management, you might want to encourage them to play more video games. Whether on a console or a PC, there's no shortage of children spending their time gaming, as 71% of US children under 18 play video games regularly, according to a survey conducted by the Entertainment Software Association. If you're a parent, you can use this widespread popularity to your advantage.
This Magnetic Apple Keyboard Case for iPad Is Worth Every Penny
This story is part of 84 Days of Holiday, a collection that helps you find the perfect gift for anyone. I wrestled with the idea of buying an iPad, but once I did, I never looked back. A big chunk of that credit goes to the Apple Smart Keyboard Folio case I got alongside my iPad 11. Sure, the list price of the case is $179, but for me, it's been worth every cent.
'Avatar: The Way of Water' Feels Like a 3-Hour Disney Ride
Last month my family and I visited Disney World for the first time. Our favorite ride was Avatar: Flight of Passage, a five-minute virtual experience that puts you on the back of a dragon-like Banshee to fly over the mountains of Pandora. I climbed onto a seat that bucked and...
'Avatar: The Way of Water' Is the First Film I'd Want to Watch in a VR Headset
There was a moment, sometime in the first hour of watching James Cameron's newest film, Avatar: The Way of Water, that I turned my head to the side. I don't know what I was doing. I think I was trying to look around the room I was in, a cavern the Na'vi were hiding in. I thought I'd see the other details. I was in a movie theater, of course. A towering Imax screen in front of me, 3D glasses on. This has never happened to me before.
Nintendo Switch Online: Sega Genesis Library Adds 4 Classic Games
If you pick up the original model Nintendo Switch, the little Switch Lite or the fancy Switch OLED, you'll have heaps of stellar games to choose from. However, if you want online multiplayer gaming and access to a library of retro Nintendo 64, SNES, NES and Sega Genesis titles, you'll want to sign up for Nintendo's Switch Online subscription service and check out its Expansion Pack tier for some nostalgic joy.
The Kindle Paperwhite Is a Bookworm's Delight
This story is part of 84 Days of Holiday, a collection that helps you find the perfect gift for anyone. Reading is one of my absolute favorite pastimes. There's nothing more relaxing to me than curling up with a good book. I love reading so much that I often have more than one book going at the same time. While I enjoy reading physical books, I find it's often easier and more practical to carry around one small device that can carry thousands of books at once. The Kindle Paperwhite does all this and more, making it my favorite go-to gift for people who love to read.
