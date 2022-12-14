This story is part of 84 Days of Holiday, a collection that helps you find the perfect gift for anyone. Reading is one of my absolute favorite pastimes. There's nothing more relaxing to me than curling up with a good book. I love reading so much that I often have more than one book going at the same time. While I enjoy reading physical books, I find it's often easier and more practical to carry around one small device that can carry thousands of books at once. The Kindle Paperwhite does all this and more, making it my favorite go-to gift for people who love to read.

2 DAYS AGO