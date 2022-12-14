ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NBA

Stephen Curry Injury Update – 12/15/22

Warriors guard Stephen Curry, who suffered an injury with 2:04 remaining in the third quarter of last night’s game in Indiana, underwent an MRI today in Philadelphia. The MRI confirmed that Curry experienced a left shoulder subluxation. A timeline for his return will be provided in the coming days.
INDIANA STATE
NBA

Recap: Wizards fall to Clippers 102-93 in Los Angeles

The Wizards looked good early in their Saturday afternoon matchup with the Clippers, but a rough second half opened the door for the Clippers to take over. Final score: Clippers 102, Wizards 93. This game was a tale of two halves. To start the game, the Wizards were full of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA

Game Rewind: Pacers 112, Cavaliers 118

Friday, Dec. 16 at 7:30 PM ET at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Cleveland Cavaliers have the best home record in the NBA for a reason. Despite trailing by as many as 13 points in the fourth quarter, the Cavs (19-11) outscored the Indiana Pacers 35-18 in the final frame to post a 118-112 win over the Blue & Gold at a sold-out Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Friday.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBA

Recap: Balanced Attack Lifts Thunder

Five Thunder players scored in double-figures on 29 total assists in the win. For the last few years, the Thunder has been focused on building an identity, crafting a style that can be sustained no matter which of the team’s 17 players are on the floor. On Saturday night, on the second night of a back-to-back and with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey out of the lineup due to injury and illness, all of the Thunder’s 11 available players saw at least 10 minutes, scored and rebounded in this one.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
NBA

NBA Fantasy Mailbag: Trade offers and waiver questions for Dec. 16

This week, I reached out on Twitter to help fantasy basketball managers with any questions they might have. Without further ado, let’s get to the task at hand and start answering them. Should I try to sell high on Rudy Gobert before Karl-Anthony Towns returns? Gobert has been putting...
NBA

Horry Scale: Kyrie Irving beats Raptors from long range

A reminder on The Horry Scale: It breaks down a game-winning buzzer-beater (GWBB) in the categories of difficulty, game situation (was the team tied or behind at the time?), importance (playoff game or garden-variety night in November?) and celebration. Then we give it an overall grade on a scale of 1-5 Robert Horrys, named for the patron saint of last-second answered prayers.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBA

Reid scores 28 as Timberwolves top Thunder, snap 3-game skid

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Naz Reid scored a season-high 28 points and the shorthanded Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 112-110 on Friday night to snap a three-game losing streak. Austin Rivers scored 20 points and Anthony Edwards added 19 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists for the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
NBA

NBA All-Star 2023 Schedule of Events

NBA All-Star 2023 will be held Feb. 17-19 in Salt Lake City. Below is a schedule of events. For ticket information visit here. 5:30 p.m. ET | Basketball Hall of Fame News Conference | NBA TV & NBA App. 7 p.m. ET | Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game | ESPN...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
NBA

Cavs Win Thriller, Top Mavericks in Overtime

Saturday’s win – Cleveland’s 20th of the young season – over the shorthanded Mavericks was a little too close for comfort. But the Cavs’ll still take it. The Wine and Gold remained undefeated in overtime this year – dropping Dallas in a 100-99 thriller, sweeping the season series and improving to a league-best 14-2 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
DALLAS, TX
NBA

5 things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 17, 2022

It’s back. For the third time over just the past eight days, New Orleans (18-10) and Phoenix (17-12) will meet each other on the court, this time in Arizona. Tip-off Saturday is 8 p.m. Central in Footprint Center, with pregame coverage on Bally Sports and 99.5 FM starting at 7:30. The Pelicans lead the season series 2-1 and therefore have a chance to seal that and clinch a potential tiebreaker over the Suns. The second tiebreaker is conference record, which is currently very tight (New Orleans is 12-7 and Phoenix 14-8) and would only factor into the equation if the Suns win Saturday (tonight is the last of four Pelicans-Suns matchups in 2022-23).
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBA

NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo plays and strategy for Thurs., Dec. 15

After a busy Wednesday, things quiet down with only four games in the NBA on Thursday. There are some exciting matchups, though, highlighted by the Grizzlies hosting the Bucks. The Suns will also be in action, looking to snap a five-game losing streak when they take on the Clippers. The Jazz and Pelicans will face off again, coming on the heels of the Jazz blowing out the Pelicans on Tuesday. Let’s dig into some of the best options to consider on Yahoo, as well as a few to possibly avoid.
NBA

Each Orlando Magic Player’s Top Strength Through Team’s First 30 Games This Season

The free throw rate is quite extraordinary for a 20-year-old rookie (was 19 at start of season). Right now, Banchero is averaging 8.5 foul shots per contest. Only 19 rookies in NBA history averaged eight or more. But the only one who’s done it since 1994 is Blake Griffin in 2010-11. Shaquille O’Neal did it with the Magic in 1992-93 (in case you were wondering if any Magic rookie has ever done it).
ORLANDO, FL
NBA

KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs vs Pacers

The NBA probably didn’t picture the Pacers right in the Wine & Gold’s rearview mirror in the Central Division one-third of the way through the season, but there they are as these two square off for the first of four this season on Friday night. The Cavaliers reversed...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBA

76ers Host Golden State Warriors | Gameday Report 28/82

The 76ers (15-12) will look to keep a good thing going at home Friday, seeking their fourth straight victory as they host the defending champion Golden State Warriors (14-15). Friday’s matchup marks the midpoint of a season-long seven-game homestand for the 76ers, while the Warriors will visit South Philadelphia for the third stop on their six-game Eastern Conference swing.
INDIANA STATE
NBA

NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Dec. 15

It’s rare to have a four-game slate in which every matchup is competitive, but that’s what we have here. We do have way too many injuries for such a small card, though, and that’ll cause some unnecessary chaos for yours truly. With that in mind, let’s take a look at the schedule and odds!
UTAH STATE

