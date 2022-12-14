Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
magnoliareporter.com
STAR Academy making a difference at Magnolia Middle School
Magnolia Middle School eighth grader Mariah Young used to struggle with her classes and her grades. “I don’t know, the teachers didn’t really explain it really well and the work was really hard for me,” Mariah said of her previous experiences with school. But beginning this year,...
KSLA
Caddo School Board Member hosts Ring The Bell For Our Children
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Dottie Bell, a Caddo Parish school board member, is hosting an event to support the children and families affected by recent storms. On Dec. 19, from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m., the Ring The Bell For Our Children fundraiser will be raising funds and collecting gifts for the children and their families that have been affected by recent storms.
KTBS
Shreveport Police Department held their Class 87 graduation ceremony
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport Police Department welcomed 12 new officers in a ceremony held at the Louisiana State Exhibit Museum on Greenwood Road. These 12 men and women endured 16 weeks of rigorous physical and mental preparation to be able to advance to their field training. For the next 16 weeks they will be on the streets with their training officers helping to keep our city safe.
KTBS
Dr. James C. Hobley receives award from American College of Gastroenterology
SHREVEPORT, La. — Dr. James C. Hobley with GastroIntestinal Specialists was recently awarded the 2022 William D. Carey Award by the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG). The award goes to an individual who has served the ACG board and the college with distinction. Hobley is a member of the...
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 death count in Union County up to 201 -- more cases in Columbia
Union County recorded its 201st COVID-19 death on Friday, while active case numbers rose by five in Columbia County, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Cases rose slightly in Lafayette, Nevada and Union counties. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,492. Total Active Cases: 39. Up five...
magnoliareporter.com
Camden site will participate in new Tomahawk missile contract
Raytheon’s Camden site will share 15.44 percent of a modified missile production contract. The Department of Defense on Friday awarded Raytheon Missiles and Defense, Tucson, Arizona, a $171,187,894 fixed-price incentive modification to a previously awarded contract. The modification exercises an option to buy 111 full rate production Block V...
magnoliareporter.com
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Friday, December 16, 2022: Senseless tragedy that Little Rock and Washington should do something about
Stuttgart Police Sgt. Donald Scoby was shot and killed Wednesday night while engaging in a foot pursuit south of the city with Jacob Cole Barnes, 31, of Mountain View. A State Trooper was wounded and Barnes was killed later when a SWAT team entered a house to free a hostage of a home invasion by Barnes after the Scoby murder. Our state political class was quick with the “thoughts and prayers” press releases. “I pray for healing and peace for Sergeant Scoby’s family, his brothers and sisters in blue, as well as the entire community as they mourn the loss of this public servant,” said Attorney General Leslie Rutledge. “My thoughts & prayers are with the families, the City of Stuttgart & the State Police. God bless all those in law enforcement,” wrote Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin – the incoming state AG. “May God grant Sergeant Scoby’s family peace as all of Arkansas mourns his loss. We will not forget his service and bravery,” said U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones, colleagues and the people of Stuttgart,” said Sen. John Bozeman. “My prayers are with the Stuttgart Police Department and the family of Sgt. Donald Scoby who was killed in the line of duty while protecting his community. Arkansas will forever be in his debt. I’m also praying for the ASP officer who was injured while responding to the same call,” said Arkansas Speaker of the House Matthew J. Shephard (R-El Dorado). Thoughts and prayers are fine. But what is needed is action at the state and national political levels. There’s plenty of room and reason for action. We got a good look at several Stone County court dockets involving Barnes’ past actions on Thursday morning before they were removed from the Arkansas CourtConnect system. First, it must be said that Sgt. Scoby died as a true hero. Scoby and another officer were attempting to stop the vehicle Barnes was driving for a traffic violation. It’s not known how much the Stuttgart officers knew about Barnes while they were pursing him – first by vehicle and then on foot in the midnight darkness south of Stuttgart on Wednesday. But our reading of the court documents suggests that Sgt. Scoby’s sacrifice may well have saved the lives of Barnes’ estranged wife and their child. Mrs. Barnes and the child lived in Stuttgart. Affidavits filed by police officers, and Mrs. Barnes’ statements in a request for a permanent protection order against her husband that was approved by the Stone County Court, paint a disturbing portrait of a meth-addicted husband with a violent disposition who had threatened his wife and his own parents. On two separate occasions earlier this year, lawmen in Mountain View and Stone County had confronted an armed and belligerent Barnes. On April 29, Mountain View police got a report that Barnes, armed with an AR-15 pistol (and later discovered to also be carrying two knives, a .40 caliber pistol and multiple clips and rounds), was walking down Main Street in the town. He also had a device for snorting meth. Once arriving at the jail, he hit, bit and verbally threatened booking officers. Stone County Chief Deputy Dammon McGilton wrote in a June 7 affidavit supporting revocation of Barnes’ bonds that McGilton was requesting “both Circuit Court bonds be revoked and (that) he remains in the custody of the sheriff until his cases are resolved or a new bond is set by the Circuit Judge. He is a threat to society and himself due to the repetitive behavior with weapons.” Barnes was out on bond when, on Monday, Circuit Court Judge Tim Weaver granted Barnes a continuance of his bond revocation hearing until March. Deputy Prosecutor Eric Bray had no objection. Mrs. Barnes’ June 2 petition requesting a protection order was equally chilling. She wrote that her husband had become obsessed “with thinking we have cyber stalkers and people that come to our house and mess with things on our property.” Although her husband had been receiving treatment for his problems, she said he had become increasingly paranoid. “His actions and behavior makes me feel threatened for my daughter and myself. He was so ‘convinced’ that we were being watched to be sex-trafficked that I was worried he would kidnap my daughter himself. Today he made phone calls to my daughter’s school, asking if she was there or not.” There are so many possible courses of legislative action that it’s hard to know where to start. In Barnes’ case, a man who should have been behind bars, receiving intense therapy for his meth addiction, or both -- was free on bond. The court system didn’t see him as enough of a threat and booted his case into next year. He shouldn’t have had possession of firearms, yet he had enough to shoot at two trained Stuttgart officers and to kill one of them, and to give pause to a State Police SWAT team for six hours. Where are the jail cells law enforcement says Arkansas needs to keep violent people locked up? Where are the long-term mental health and drug treatment centers that many Americans acknowledge are needed, but which lack legislative support and funding? Why aren’t we confiscating – at least temporarily – the weapons of people who are charged with or have convictions for violent offenses? What are we doing about people who give or sell these firearms to these individuals? Why don’t protection orders have teeth? How timely is the information that law enforcement officials receive about potentially dangerous or mentally ill individuals they are confronting? How good is the training that police officers receive, and how often is that training conducted? We’re calling out our federal and state officials and lawmakers – Rutledge, Griffin, Shepherd, Bozeman, Cotton, Rep. Bruce Westerman, Gov.-elect Sarah Sanders. And our own Columbia County delegation – Sen.-elect Steve Crowell, Rep.-elect Wade Andrews and Rep. Lane Jean. Arkansas needs thoughtful people with the courage to rework and reform the state’s legal system that gives dangerous and disturbed people the help they need, while protecting our citizens. We’re praying our legislators actively confront these issues. CLICK HERE to see our article about Wednesday’s tragedy.
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 cases up in Columbia County
COVID-19 cases were up Thursday in Columbia, Nevada and Union counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. No virus-related deaths were reported in the five-county area of South Arkansas. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,484. Total Active Cases: 34. Up five since Wednesday. Total Recovered Cases:...
KTBS
Drivers contesting school zone speed camera tickets prompt change to system
SHREVEPORT, La. -- The company that's sent tens of thousands of speeding tickets to drivers in school zones here this fall is making a tweak to the system. That's after evidence shows innocent drivers have been ticketed. That's what came out of a hearing Wednesday morning, where 16 people contested...
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 cases up slightly across area
Active COVID-19 cases were up by either one or two people on Saturday in all five South Arkansas counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the area. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,494. Total Active Cases: 40. Up one...
magnoliareporter.com
Marvin Eugene Wynn
Marvin Eugene Wynn, 90, of Emerson passed away Friday, December 16, 2022 at his home. Marvin was born on April 17, 1932 in Magnolia. He retired from Albemarle after 30-plus years where he was a maintenance supervisor. He proudly served his country in the United States military. He was a faithful and active member of Antioch East Baptist Church where he served as a deacon. He loved hunting and gardening.
magnoliareporter.com
A look back at the SAU Boys High School Basketball Tournament
For most people, the 3rd week of December means it’s almost Christmas time. It signifies the last week of school before Christmas Break. For others, it’s time to get serious about Christmas shopping, or trying to figure out how I am going to pay for all the presents under the tree.
txktoday.com
HEB or Not to Be- Local Texarkana Woman Creates Petition to Bring HEB to Texarkana
If you have travelled outside of the Texarkana area into larger cities you may have been to larger grocery chains such as Whole Foods, Trader Joes, HEB, Aldi etc,. These larger chains tend to be in bigger cities such as Houston, Austin and more, but one Texarkana woman is trying to gain her communities support to encourage HEB, a mostly Texas and Mexico based grocery store to come to the Texarkana area.
magnoliareporter.com
South Arkansas bankruptcies for week ended Tuesday, December 13
South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, December 13, 2022, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas. Lakitha Monique Rose, P.O. Box 851, Lewisville; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed December 8. Ouachita. LaQuisha Nicole Kelley, 702 Sharp Ave., Camden; Chapter 7; bankruptcy...
easttexasradio.com
Texarkana Child Found Barefoot In Pajamas
Texarkana Police arrested Sharedyjah Beard, 24, after finding her four-year-old daughter walking down College Dr. barefoot in pajamas. A Good Samaritan found the daughter and flagged down an officer for help. Unfortunately, she woke up, couldn’t find her mother, and ran down the road looking for her, and the apartment door was open with no one inside. When found, her mother appeared intoxicated with the smell of marijuana.
foxsportstexarkana.com
Five Shreveport Women arrested and charged with theft at Ulta store in Texarkana
On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, around 7:41 pm, Texarkana Arkansas Police Department patrol officers were notified of a robbery at the Ulta Beauty Supply in Texarkana, Texas, the Texarkana, Arkansas Police said. Police said that Central Dispatch gave out information that the items stolen from the store had tracking devices...
KSLA
SFD battles quadplex fire on Stoner Avenue in Highland; mattress caught on fire by space heaters
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Fire Department (SFD) battle flames at a two-story quadplex on fire on Stoner Avenue. On Dec. 16, at 7:09 a.m., SFD responded to a fire emergency on the 400 block of Stoner Avenue. Firefighters arrived within four minutes of the call and discovered heavy smoke coming from the second floor of a two-story quadplex.
q973radio.com
Is A White Christmas In Store For Shreveport This Year?
You know the song… I’m dreaming of a white Christmas, but, let’s be honest.. how often does that happen in Shreveport? Well, maybe this year it’ll happen. Check out these forecast models that show 5 to 6 inches of snow. Meteorologists say don’t freak out just yet, there are several forecast models they look at, but, would you want a white Christmas??
Texarkana Arkansas Police arrest 5 after robbery
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department arrested four women and a man from Shreveport, Louisiana, on Wednesday around 7:41 p.m. after patrol officers were notified of a robbery at the Ulta Beauty Supply in Texarkana, Texas. Officers used tracking information to locate a white Chevrolet Malibu...
q973radio.com
A New Casino is Coming To The Shreveport Area
It’s now official, the property formally known as Diamond Jacks in Bossier City will reopen, bringing a new casino to the Shreveport area. The gaming license was transferred to a Mississippi based company called Foundation Gaming. Foundation Gaming will sell the riverboat, the new casino will be totally land...
Comments / 0