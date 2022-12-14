ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Lizzo ‘very hurt’ by claims she makes music for white people

By Jack Hobbs
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fdNMg_0jiejxYS00

In a minute she’s gonna set the record straight.

Lizzo issued a rebuke Monday to critics who accused her of making music that only appeals to white people — an allegation raised in her new HBO Max documentary, “Love, Lizzo.”

“[It’s] very hurtful, only because I am a Black woman, and I feel like it really challenges my identity and who I am, and diminishes that, which I think is really hurtful,” the “Juice” singer, 34, said during an appearance on “The Howard Stern Show.”

The three-time Grammy winner noted she doesn’t try to “gatekeep” her message.

“I feel like a lot of people, truthfully, don’t get me — which is why I wanted to do this documentary, because I was like, ‘I feel like y’all don’t understand me, y’all don’t know where I came from …'” she continued. “And now I don’t want to answer no more questions about this s–t. I want to show the world who I am.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RngJc_0jiejxYS00
Lizzo addressed misconceptions and misguided criticisms about herself while talking to Howard Stern on his show.
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM) Lizzo Visits SiriusXM's 'The Howard Stern Show'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oYlR4_0jiejxYS00
In her HBO Max documentary, “Love, Lizzo,” the 34-year-old singer revealed she has been accused of making music that only appeals to white people.
Gary Miller/Getty Images

Lizzo said she is influenced by Black music from the 1970s and ’80s, calling her own work “funky, soulful, feel-good music.”

In an interview last month with Entertainment Weekly , Lizzo called out pop music as “racist inherently.”

“I think if people did any research they would see that there was race music and then there was pop music,” she explained. “And race music was their way of segregating Black artists from being mainstream, because they didn’t want their kids listening to music created by Black and brown people because they said it was demonic and yada, yada, yada.”

The singer claims she was bullied in school because she liked bands like Radiohead.

“It was a Black school,” Lizzo told Vanity Fair for its November cover story . “Mostly Black and brown, Caribbean, I had Nigerian friends … They were all listening to what was on the radio: Usher, Destiny’s Child, Ludacris and I was into Radiohead’s ‘OK Computer.’”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WWXcT_0jiejxYS00
Lizzo calls her own work “funky, soulful, feel-good music.”
Nathan Congleton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

“I kept it hidden, even when I was in a rock band, because I didn’t want to be made fun of by my peers — they’d yell, ‘White girl!’” she recalled.

Lizzo alleged the students even made fun of her clothing.

“I was wearing these flared bell-bottoms with embroidery down it — and they’d say, ‘You look like a white girl, why do you want to look like a hippie?’” Lizzo recounted. “I wanted to be accepted so bad; not fitting in really hurt.”

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death

The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
New York Post

Megan Thee Stallion’s ex-bodyguard Justin Edison ‘missing’ before appearance at Tory Lanez shooting trial

Megan Thee Stallion’s former bodyguard — and a key witness in the case against Tory Lanez — has vanished ahead of her scheduled appearance in court, a rep said. Justin Edison, a former member of the rapper’s security squad, is slated to testify next week in the ongoing assault trial against Lanez for allegedly shooting Megan in the foot in 2020. But Edison’s testimony appeared to be in jeopardy on Saturday, according to an attorney for Megan Thee Stallion. “We recently learned that Justin Edison went missing right before he was scheduled to appear in court,” the attorney, Alex Spiro, told...
New York Post

I caught my dead husband soothing our son on a baby monitor and posted it on TikTok

That’s the spirit!  While checking a baby monitor to ensure that her 11-month-old son, Leo, was sound asleep in his crib, mom of two Whitney Allen noticed an orb of light bouncing off of the baby’s head.  Immediately, she believed that the beam was the spirit of her dead husband.   “My husband passed away on April 7, 2022, when our second son, Leo, was 3 months old,” wrote Allen, from Pennsylvania, in the closed captions of her viral TikTok video. “Tonight, I felt like I saw my husband soothing our baby.”  In her paranormal post, which has amassed more than 8.1 million views, Allen shared...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
New York Post

Activists paid to call dinner guests racist mock ‘white women tears’ on Dr. Phil

A “Karen” was bullied and mocked for her tears on Thursday’s episode of Dr. Phil that featured two race activists whose mission it is to get White women to “acknowledge their privilege” and racism. A woman named Ambrosia, who was featured in a viral video a few years ago for feuding with the staff at a UPS store, partially due to the store’s COVID-19 policy, was one guest. She was dubbed a “Karen” after the video, a word the Dr. Phil show defined as “alleged obnoxious, angry, entitled, and perceived racist White woman who uses inherent privilege to get their way or police...
New York Post

I got a nose job — my mom was shocked by what the doctor found in there

A model has found herself between a rock and a hard place.  Ava Louise, 24, from New Jersey, claimed she got a nose job because she “couldn’t breath” — but was left breathless when the plastic surgeon pulled a cocaine rock out of her nose. If only her mother weren’t also in the room. Louise, who goes by @realavalouiise on TikTok, posted a video telling her followers about the ordeal, which has since garnered over 7 million views.  “When I told my mom I was having breathing issues and my septum must be deviated & the only cure was a nose job then my...
NEW JERSEY STATE
New York Post

Prince Harry pictured in stunned silence at brother William’s text following explosive Oprah expose

A stunned Prince Harry was filmed holding an apparently grim text from older brother Prince William, whom Harry portrayed as a screaming bully who forced him “out of the family.” The final episode of “Harry & Meghan” caught the explosive aftermath of Harry’s damning 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview, after which heir to the throne William told a reporter, “I haven’t spoken to him yet, but I will do.” The Netflix cameras were rolling when William, 40, sent that message — while Meghan Markle was on the phone with celebrity pal Tyler Perry. While Markle, 41, finished reading out the response of Queen Elizabeth...
New York Post

I caught my bridesmaid groping my husband in wedding pics — here’s what happened next

This bridesmaid seemingly made her move on the groom at the wedding — and the bride captured it all on film.  A newly married woman named Heather Lynn is virally blowing the whistle on a handsy member of her bridal party after catching the woman holding her new hubby’s hand and posing near his crotch in her wedding pictures.  “Getting your wedding photos back and [noticing] something,” groaned Heather, a nurse and mom of two from North Carolina, in the caption of her trending TikTok. The video features several stills of the unnamed brunette bridesmaid groping her groom, Travis, during their nuptials...
New York Post

Horrified mom finds creepy black eyes staring at her from inside her Christmas tree

A mom has made a ‘horror’ discovery when she peered through the branches of her Christmas tree.  A woman named Gina shared the clip, which now has over 2.5 million views and 3.8k comments and TikTokers are completely spooked. The eerie moment In the video, which is captioned simply, ‘Help!!!!!’ the mum shared the exact moment she made the shocking discovery. She gently and cautiously uses the end of a broom to pull back the branches of her tree to reveal the two eyes peering back at her. An unidentified creature sits still within the tree and looks (almost) as terrified as Gina is.  Michael Buble’s ‘It’s Beginning...
New York Post

King Charles set to invite Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to coronation: report

King Charles will invite Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to his coronation in spite of the couple’s new Netflix docuseries containing fresh attacks on the royal family. Buckingham Palace insiders told the DailMail that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex can expect invitations for the historic event at Westminster Abbey set for May 6. “Harry is his son and His Majesty will always love him. While things are difficult at the moment, the door will always be left ajar,” one insider told the outlet. Another said it would be “unlikely” for the invitation to be rescinded in the coming months, even with...
New York Post

Kate Winslet finally weighs in on infamous ‘Titanic’ door debate

Near, far wherever you are, Kate Winslet won’t let the “Titanic” door debate go on. Kate Winslet, 47, floated her opinion Saturday on the infamous “Titanic” door debate using her experience with paddle boarding while appearing on the Happy Sad Confused podcast. The debate — which has been going on for nearly 25 years since the film’s release — first floated to the surface during the climatic scene of James Cameron’s “Titanic,” where Rose (played by Winslet) is laying on a shattered door leaving her love interest Jack ( played by Leo DiCaprio) to freeze in the water. Several people...
New York Post

Harry and Meghan demand royal summit — and an apology

They are making a royal fuss about it. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle demanded Saturday to have a royal summit with the entire British Royal family and push for an apology regarding the alleged treatment at their hands, reports The Sunday Times. Following their bombshell Netflix documentary “Harry & Meghan” — which dropped numerous bombshells — the former royals said they want to “sit down with the royal family”  and address their grievances. “Nothing like that was ever done when Harry and Meghan raised various concerns — no meeting, formal apology or taking responsibility or accountability,” a source close to...
New York Post

Mom slammed for going ‘too far’ with Elf on the Shelf prank

A mom has been criticized for cutting her daughter’s pajamas in the middle of the night and blaming it on the elf. McKenzie Taylor, from the UK, was participating in Elf on the Shelf with her child, which is a game where in the lead-up to Christmas parents hide an elf figurine in various positions around the house. The mom has been documenting what she is making the elf do in various videos — but it was her latest clip that has angered many online users. In it she showed her daughter asleep as she cut holes in her pajamas. The mom had to...
New York Post

Harry and Meghan teased for calling each other ‘H&M,’ panned as ‘biggest ick’

The nickname game has become a royal pain.Prince Harry and Meghan Markle — the Duke and Duchess of Sussex who once bore the title of His and Her Royal Highnesses — are being mercilessly teased over the doting names they gave each other, “H” and “M.” UK lawyer and broadcaster Andrew Eborn was among those astonished at the lovey-dovey nicknames unveiled during the latest Netflix documentary episodes — joking on GB News Thursday, “There were a number of revelations in this — not least of which is that Harry’s really called H.” The one-letter tags aren’t exactly new: Meghan used it at...
CALIFORNIA STATE
New York Post

SNL veteran Cecily Strong to leave show after final episode of 2022

“Saturday Night Live” is ready to give a Strong sendoff to one of its biggest stars. Veteran cast member Cecily Strong will be leaving the longtime comedy skit program after the show’s last episode of the year. “We’ll miss you, Cecily!” the skit program posted on Instagram about two hours before the Dec. 17 episode was set to air. The simple goodbye post was accompanied with a video of Strong singing Frank Sinatra’s “My Way” while standing in a giant box of wine, a skit she performed as one of her most memorable impressions, Fox News opinion host Judge Jeanine Pirro.  Strong has inhabited...
New York Post

‘SNL’ cast says goodbye to Cecily Strong in latest episode

A very merry farewell. The “Saturday Night Live” cast said au revoir to Cecily Strong Saturday evening after her 11th season performing on the popular late night show, filling the evening with skits and a song to send off the longtime cast member in a heartwarming fashion. “As some of you know, this is Cecily’s last day working at RadioShack after 8 incredible years,” joked Keenan Thompson as he stood alongside Strong during a RadioShack skit depicting Strong’s last day at the retail store. “Well, I’ve been here 11 [years],” Strong, 38, replied before the “Keenan and Kel” star quipped, “I know, and...
Page Six

Antonio Banderas: Heart attack was ‘one of the best things’ to happen to me

Antonio Banderas’ 2017 heart attack helped him reprioritize the important things in life. “I realized that it probably was one of the best things that ever happened in my life because the things that were not important and I was worried every day about them, meaningless,” he exclusively tells Page Six. “I was like, why am I worried about that if I’m going to die?” he explains. “I knew always [that I was going to die], but now I know. I’ve seen it right here.” He adds that the important things like his daughter Stella, whom he shares with Melanie Griffith, his friends,...
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
116K+
Followers
68K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy