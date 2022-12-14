ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HuffPost

What's An Aortic Aneurysm? Here Are The Causes And The Signs Of One.

By Julia Ries
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hiNL6_0jiejhg400

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tuMAr_0jiejhg400 An aortic aneurysm is a serious heart health issue that may not be so obvious at first.

American sports journalist Grant Wahl died of a ruptured aortic aneurysm while covering the World Cup in Qatar. Wahl, who was 48, collapsed early Saturday during the soccer match between Argentina and the Netherlands and was taken to Doha’s Hamad General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

In the week leading up to his death, Wahl had been experiencing respiratory issues and was being treated for a possible case of bronchitis. Suspicions grew that Wahl’s health had declined due to unhealthy conditions in Qatar, and some worried there was “foul play.”

However, an autopsy, which was performed by the New York City Medical Examiner’s Office, found that the soccer journalist died from an ascending aortic aneurysm with hemopericardium — a condition in which the heart’s main blood vessel swells and bursts.

“The chest pressure he experienced shortly before his death may have represented the initial symptoms. No amount of CPR or shocks would have saved him. His death was unrelated to COVID. His death was unrelated to vaccination status. There was nothing nefarious about his death,” Wahl’s wife, Dr. Céline Gounder, said in a statement .

What is an aortic aneurysm?

The aorta is the largest blood vessel in the body — it’s an inch wide and a foot long, traveling from your chest to your pelvis, where it splits off into the legs. Its main job is to carry oxygen-rich blood from your heart to the rest of your body. It also transports nutrients and hormones to various organs and tissues.

“It’s the highway for the blood to go,” Dr. Suyog Mokashi , director of the aortic surgery program at Temple University Hospital and assistant professor of surgery at the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University, told HuffPost.

Ascending aortic aneurysms , which are located in the chest region, occur when a bulge starts to form in the aorta. According to Mokashi, essentially a whole segment of the aorta enlarges, which puts a ton of stress on the wall of the aorta. The larger the aneurysm gets, the more likely it is that the weakened wall of the artery will rupture or tear.

Aortic aneurysms typically develop and grow without causing symptoms, which is why they can be so hard to detect. As the aneurysm grows, it can cause a range of symptoms , including back pain, cough, a weak, scratchy voice, shortness of breath and chest pain — though many people will remain asymptomatic.

In fact, Mokashi says about 95% of aortic aneurysms are totally asymptomatic until there is a rupture, tear or dissection in the aortic wall — which is what Wahl had. “If they were symptomatic, we would be able to detect more of these, but again 95% are asymptomatic until something bad happens,” Mokashi said.

Signs and symptoms that the aortic aneurysm has ruptured include sharp, sudden upper back pain, chest, jaw, or neck pain, difficulty breathing, low blood pressure, loss of consciousness and trouble swallowing. A dissection or rupture can lead to sudden death — about half of people who have an aortic dissection die before they’re able to get to a hospital, Mokashi said.

What causes aortic aneurysms.

Data shows that men and people 65 and older have a greater risk for aortic aneurysms. There also appears to be a genetic factor — the odds of developing an aortic aneurysms is 1 in 5 for people who have an immediate family member with the condition.

There are several genetic conditions that have been linked to a higher risk of aortic aneurysms; they include Ehlers–Danlos syndrome, Loeys–Dietz syndrome , Marfan syndrome, Turner syndrome , f amilial thoracic aortic aneurysms and b icuspid aortic valve. Other conditions associated with aortic aneurysms include high blood pressure, unhealthy cholesterol, obesity, cardiovascular diseases and kidney disorders.

Lifestyle habits, including cigarettes and stimulants like cocaine, can raise your blood pressure and increase your risk of developing an aortic aneurysm, too. Certain antibiotics — known as fluoroquinolones — can potentially increase your risk of a rupture if you have an aortic aneurysm or one of the above health conditions that can increase your risk.

How aortic aneurysms are detected and treated.

The only way to identify an aortic aneurysm is to be screened via an advanced imaging test. For the general population, there’s no routine screening recommendation. However, those with a first-degree relative who has (or had) an aortic aneurysm should get screened by a cardiologist or aortic specialist. People who have a first-degree relative who died suddenly under the age of 50 should also be screened, Mokashi said.

Early diagnosis and treatment can help slow the development of the aneurysm to prevent it from bursting, as can lifestyle modifications — like healthy eating, physical activity and smoking cessation.

“We do see a higher prevalence of smokers in this group, so obviously smoking cessation is critically important,” Mokashi said. Management of hypertension and unhealthy cholesterol, two risk factors for aortic aneurysms, is also crucial.

In general, people diagnosed with an aortic aneurysm should take it easy and avoid activities and substances that will put stress on the heart (think: competitive sports, amusements parks and smoking). If you’ve been diagnosed with an aortic aneurysm, it’s important to follow up with your physician and undergo routine screening.

If screening shows that the aneurysm is expanding, an elective surgery can be performed. If the aneurism grows and bursts before elective surgery is done, emergency surgery will be necessary. The goal is always to prevent a dissection or rupture from occurring so emergency surgery isn’t necessary, Mokashi explained.

“If you think about cardiovascular catastrophes, aortic dissection is definitely one of the deadliest,” Mokashi said.

It’s not common, but it’s not unheard of. The take-home message: Anyone with a first-degree family member who’s had one should get screened. “Those are the patients who need to be carefully screened for and follow up closely with their cardiologist,” Mokashi said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

What are the signs of Strep A infection?

At least nine children across the UK are known to have died from invasive Strep A infection.– What is Strep A?Strep A bacteria can cause many different infections, ranging from minor illnesses to serious and deadly diseases.The bacteria are commonly found in the throat and on the skin, and some people have no symptoms.Infections cause by Strep A include the skin infection impetigo, scarlet fever and strep throat. Scarlet fever in particular has seen a recent surge in cases.While the vast majority of infections are relatively mild, sometimes the bacteria cause life-threatening illness called invasive Group A Streptococcal disease.– What...
WTVW

Signs of heart failure

Mayo Clinic experts say the main cause of heart failure is coronary artery disease, which can be caused by poorly controlled hypertension or diabetes. But people with sleep apnea, or those taking certain cancer medications may also be at higher risk. And in rare cases, viral infections can cause damage to the heart muscle.
Science Focus

Broken Heart Syndrome: How scientists unravelled the cardiac mystery

Leading cardiac expert Sian E Harding reveals the secrets of the heart, in this extract from her latest book, The Exquisite Machine. The first report of a strange new heart disease began in 1990, among the chaos and carnage of a huge earthquake in Japan. Hospitals were inundated, not only by the injured from the earthquake damage, but also a wave of people with suspected heart attacks. This is a phenomenon that had been seen before around the time of major disasters and yet the cause had remained a mystery. But the difference from other such disasters is that it was happening in Japan, a country with a significant number of high-tech hospitals.
The Hill

Feeling sick but testing negative? Doctors explain why

You've got the sore throat, runny nose and cough (or any of the other most common COVID-19 symptoms right now), but when you swab your nose and take a test, it comes out negative. Does it mean you're in the clear? Sick with something else?
The Independent

These are the worst pains humans can experience: From kidney stones to cracked ribs

Pain is a tricky subject - as it is often considered subjective and dependent on individual pain threshold.However, while the painfulness of getting a tattoo or having a baby may be debatable, there are certain health conditions or illnesses that are undeniably excruciating.According to the NHS, there are 20 conditions that rank as “pain so disabling” that they can prevent you from performing daily tasks - and they include well-known pains such as broken bones and kidney stones to the lesser-known but still agony-causing gout or trigeminal neuralgia.The NHS also names frozen shoulder as one of the worst pains...
OHIO STATE
The Independent

Strep A: Parents warned to look out for these symptoms as scarlet fever cases rise

Health officials are urging parents to look out for symptoms of scarlet fever in their children following a surge in cases driven by a recent increase in Strep A infections.According to the most recent data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), the number of scarlet fever cases remains higher than would typically be expected at this time of year. There were 851 cases reported in week 46 compared with an average of 186 in the preceding years, the agency said.The illness is caused by a species of bacteria called Group A Streptococcus. These bacteria also cause other respiratory...
NBC News

Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer. These are the disease's early signs.

Following the news that actor Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer at age 71, several doctors and cancer specialists urged people to get the recommended screenings for the disease. Alley's manager confirmed to NBC News on Tuesday that the actor died of colon cancer. Alley’s family said in a statement...
LehighValleyLive.com

Here are 4 common drugs that are in shortage right now

Some commonly used medications are in shortage due to supply chain issues, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Here are the four most common drugs that are in short supply right now and how you can cope, if you are affected by it. 1. Albuterol Sulfate Inhalational...
The Independent

Fifteen children have died from Strep A in the UK in recent weeks. Could an outbreak in the US follow?

What started as a common bacterial infection ended in death for fifteen children infected with Strep A in Britain. Health authorities have issued a dire warning to parents in the UK as the number of child deaths caused by the infection continues to rise. The latest victim, a five-year-old girl from Ireland, became severely ill last week before dying from Strep A-related complications on Monday. Although pediatric patients usually experience mild symptoms such as fever, swollen tonsils and lymph nodes, complications may arise when the infection gets into the bloodstream, leading to a potentially deadly illness known as Invasive Group...
UTAH STATE
The Independent

4 warning signs of lung cancer the NHS doesn’t want you to ignore

Lung cancer is the biggest cause of cancer-related deaths in England and the fifth biggest cause of death overall.Most recently, TV host Jonnie Irwinrevealed he has terminal cancer and decided to make the news public after he was told the cancer spread from his lungs to his brain.The presenter, who is known for hosting Channel 4’s A Place in the Sun and BBC’s Escape to the Country, said his first warning sign was experiencing blurry vision while driving in Italy in August 2020.He said that, within a week of flying home from filming A Place in the Sun, he...
Futurism

Doctors Fascinated by Man Who Took 40,000 Ecstasy Pills and Experienced Years of Terrible Symptoms

There's illicit drug use, and then there's the case of a patient known only as "Mr. A," who doctors say took more than 40,000 ecstasy tablets over the course of nine years. This cautionary tale has become something of an underground legend for culture vultures since his story came out in the Psychosomatics journal in 2006. Now, in a new interview with the iconic British style magazine The Face, Dr. Christos Kouimtsidis, a psychiatrist who coauthored the case study, explains why Mr. A's tale of epic drug use is still so compelling after all these years.
KTLA.com

Can you really overdose on marijuana? The simple answer is, yes

Ten middle school students received medical attention Thursday after fire officials responded to a “suspected overdose” at Van Nuys Middle School in Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Fire Department believes the students may have ingested edible cannabis. None of the students experienced severe medical issues, however, seven were...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HuffPost

HuffPost

229K+
Followers
13K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy