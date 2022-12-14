ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lady Gaga, Rihanna & Taylor Swift Are 2023 Critics Choice Awards Nominees for Best Song: See the Full List of Nods

By Paul Grein
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago

All five songs that were nominated for Golden Globes for best original song on Monday were nominated for Critics Choice Awards on Wednesday (Dec. 14). This means that three of the top female music stars on the planet – Rihanna , Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga – are vying for best song at both shows.

LCD Soundsystem ’s “New Body Rhumba” from White Noise, which was passed over for a Globe nod, rounds out the nominees for best song at the Critics Choice Awards .

Four of the five scores that were nominated for Globes for best original score are also nominated here. The difference is that Carter Burwell ’s Globe-nominated score for The Banshees of Inisherin was passed over for Critics Choice, with two scores that were not nominated at the Globes earning nods: Michael Giacchino ’s The Batman and Hildur Guðnadóttir ’s Tár .

Hildur has two nominations for Critics Choice best score. She is also nominated for Women Talking.

Alexandre Desplat is also a double nominee. He is nominated for best score for Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio and also best song for that film’s “Ciao Papa,” which he co-wrote with Roeban Katz and Guillermo del Toro.

Everything Everywhere All at Once is the most nominated film at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards with 14 nods. At the Globes, it was the year’s second-most nominated film, behind The Banshees of Inisherin .

Everything… is followed at Critics Choice by The Fabelmans with 11 nods; Babylon and The Banshees of Inisherin with nine nods each; and Elvis and Tár with seven each.

“We are so proud to be recognizing this incredible group of films and the people who made them possible,” said Critics Choice Association CEO Joey Berlin. “This recognition comes from a diverse group of more than 600 critics and entertainment reporters who share their opinions about film and television with millions of people every day, all year long.”

There are 11 best picture nominees this year due to a tie. Additionally, the CCA expanded the best director category to include 10 nominees.

The winners will be revealed at the Critics Choice Awards gala hosted by Chelsea Handler, which will broadcast live on The CW from the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, from 7 to 10 p.m. ET, delayed PT.

Actor Jeff Bridges will receive the Critics Choice Lifetime Achievement Award. Bob Bain Productions and Berlin Entertainment will executive produce this year’s show.

The Critics Choice Association was established in 2019 with the formal merger of the Broadcast Film Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association.

Here’s the full list of nominees:

Best picture

  • Avatar: The Way of Water
  • Babylon
  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Elvis
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • The Fabelmans
  • Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
  • RRR
  • Tár
  • Top Gun: Maverick
  • Women Talking

Best song

  • Taylor Swift, “Carolina” – Where the Crawdads Sing
  • Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz, Guillermo del Toro, “Ciao Papa” – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
  • Lady Gaga, Bloodpop, “Hold My Hand” – Top Gun: Maverick
  • Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, “Lift Me Up” – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Kala Bhairava, M.M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj, “Naatu Naatu” – RRR
  • LCD Soundsystem, “New Body Rhumba” – White Noise

Best score

  • Alexandre Desplat – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
  • Michael Giacchino – The Batman
  • Hildur Guðnadóttir – Tár
  • Hildur Guðnadóttir – Women Talking
  • Justin Hurwitz – Babylon
  • John Williams – The Fabelmans

Best actor

  • Austin Butler – Elvis
  • Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick
  • Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Brendan Fraser – The Whale
  • Paul Mescal – Aftersun
  • Bill Nighy – Living

Best actress

  • Cate Blanchett – Tár
  • Viola Davis – The Woman King
  • Danielle Deadwyler – Till
  • Margot Robbie – Babylon
  • Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans
  • Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best supporting actor

  • Paul Dano – The Fabelmans
  • Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans
  • Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway

Best supporting actress

  • Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Jessie Buckley – Women Talking
  • Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Janelle Monáe – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Best young actor/actress

  • Frankie Corio – Aftersun
  • Jalyn Hall – Till
  • Gabriel LaBelle – The Fabelmans
  • Bella Ramsey – Catherine Called Birdy
  • Banks Repeta – Armageddon Time
  • Sadie Sink – The Whale

Best acting ensemble

  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • The Fabelmans
  • Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
  • The Woman King
  • Women Talking

Best director

  • James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water
  • Damien Chazelle – Babylon
  • Todd Field – Tár
  • Baz Luhrmann – Elvis
  • Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Sarah Polley – Women Talking
  • Gina Prince-Bythewood – The Woman King
  • S. S. Rajamouli – RRR
  • Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans

Best original screenplay

  • Todd Field – Tár
  • Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner – The Fabelmans
  • Charlotte Wells – Aftersun

Best adapted screenplay

  • Samuel D. Hunter – The Whale
  • Kazuo Ishiguro – Living
  • Rian Johnson – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
  • Rebecca Lenkiewicz – She Said
  • Sarah Polley – Women Talking

Best cinematography

  • Russell Carpenter – Avatar: The Way of Water
  • Roger Deakins – Empire of Light
  • Florian Hoffmeister – Tár
  • Janusz Kaminski – The Fabelmans
  • Claudio Miranda – Top Gun: Maverick
  • Linus Sandgren – Babylon

Best production design

  • Hannah Beachler, Lisa K. Sessions – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Rick Carter, Karen O’Hara – The Fabelmans
  • Dylan Cole, Ben Procter, Vanessa Cole – Avatar: The Way of Water
  • Jason Kisvarday, Kelsi Ephraim – Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn – Elvis
  • Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino – Babylon

Best editing

  • Tom Cross – Babylon
  • Eddie Hamilton – Top Gun: Maverick
  • Stephen Rivkin, David Brenner, John Refoua, James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water
  • Paul Rogers – Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Matt Villa, Jonathan Redmond – Elvis
  • Monika Willi – Tár

Best costume design

  • Ruth E. Carter – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Jenny Eagan – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
  • Shirley Kurata – Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Catherine Martin – Elvis
  • Gersha Phillips – The Woman King
  • Mary Zophres – Babylon

Best hair and makeup

  • Babylon
  • The Batman
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Elvis
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • The Whale

Best visual effects

  • Avatar: The Way of Water
  • The Batman
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • RRR
  • Top Gun: Maverick

Best comedy

  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Bros
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
  • Triangle of Sadness
  • The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

Best animated feature

  • Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
  • Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
  • Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
  • Turning Red
  • Wendell & Wild

Best foreign language film

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Argentina, 1985
  • Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
  • Close
  • Decision to Leave
  • RRR
Comments / 0

 

Billboard

Billboard’s Greatest Pop Stars of 2022: No. 3 — Taylor Swift

For this year’s update of our ongoing Greatest Pop Star by Year project, Billboard is counting down our staff picks for the top 10 pop stars of 2022 all this week. At No. 3, we remember the year in Taylor Swift — who got started a little late in the calendar, but certainly didn’t need long to make up for lost time. Related Billboard's Greatest Pop Stars of 2022: Introduction & Honorable Mentions (Staff List) 12/15/2022 After back-to-back years of releasing two full-length projects, Taylor Swift began 2022 on a relatively low-key note – well, as low-key as things can ever be for a global superstar still at the...
Billboard

Ryan Murphy to Receive Carol Burnett Award at 2023 Golden Globes

Producer Ryan Murphy will receive the fourth Carol Burnett Award at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Related Eddie Murphy to Receive Cecil B. DeMille Award at 2023 Golden Globes 12/15/2022 Related Eddie Murphy to Receive Cecil B. DeMille Award at 2023 Golden Globes 12/15/2022 This award has been presented annually since 2019. Murphy is the second non-performer to receive the honor, following fellow producer Norman Lear. The first two recipients were Burnett and Ellen DeGeneres. Murphy, 57, is the youngest recipient to date and the second LGBTQ recipient out of just four honorees, a sign of the importance of that community in...
Billboard

Austin Butler Finds Jimmy Fallon’s ‘Elvis on the Shelvis’ Ahead of ‘SNL’

Austin Butler tried to make a quick visit with Jimmy Fallon to get some advice before his SNL hosting gig this weekend. Instead of finding Fallon, he found an Elvis on the Shelvis in a skit for The Tonight Show. “Who is this?” Butler — who starred in a biopic about rock ‘n’ roll icon Elvis Presley — asks in the skit, picking up the doll off the mantle. Elvis on the Shelvis, played by Fallon, then comes to life for a musical performance. Related Austin Butler Goes Green Goblin for 'Saturday Night Live' Promo 12/17/2022 “Well, I move around the house when I’m a-home alone/ You did what you did/ You done what you done/ Elvis on the Shelvis never tell no one,” Fallon’s Elvis sings. “You’re going on the top of my tree,” Butler says after the Elvis on the Shelvis show. Butler’s SNL episode with musical guest Lizzo airs Saturday (Dec. 17) on NBC. Watch his clip with Fallon below. More from BillboardAustin Butler Goes Green Goblin for ‘Saturday Night Live’ PromoInside Beyonce's 'Club Renaissance' Event in Los AngelesWoman Dies After Asake Concert Crush at Brixton Academy in London
Billboard

Billie Eilish Welcomes Childish Gambino, Khalid to the Stage in Los Angeles

Billie Eilish was joined by some special guests at her concert Friday night (Dec. 16) at the Kia Forum: Childish Gambino and Khalid. The show — Eilish’s last scheduled for 2022, before the Happier Than Ever world tour picks up again in March 2023 — was her third of a trio of hometown dates at the Los Angeles venue. Being just two days before her Dec. 18 birthday, Donald Glover (aka Childish Gambino) took a moment to wish her a happy birthday with the crowd. He also performed his Grammy-winning song “Redbone” from his 2016 album Awaken, My Love! Related Watch Billie Eilish &...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

Watch Billie Eilish & Dave Grohl Honor Taylor Hawkins With a ‘My Hero’ Duet at Her L.A. Show

Warning: You may experience strong emotions once you see the surprise performances Billie Eilish treated her crowd at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum on Thursday night (Dec. 15). The 20-year-old pop star carved out time in her Happier Than Ever, The World Tour setlist to bring out Dave Grohl for a stunning tribute to his late Foo Fighters bandmate Taylor Hawkins, and later, Phoebe Bridgers for a duet of “Motion Sickness,” one of the indie rocker’s biggest tearjerkers. Related Hayley Williams Sees Her Younger Self in Billie Eilish: 'She Does It On a Level We've Never… 12/16/2022 Eilish first welcomed Grohl onto her stage. “I...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

Here’s Why Fans Think Dua Lipa Is Involved With Upcoming ‘Barbie’ Film

The long-awaited Barbie movie is finally hitting theaters on July 21, 2023, and the first teaser trailer was shared to the film’s new Instagram page on Friday (Dec. 16). And while it’s known that Margot Robbie stars as the iconic blonde doll, and Ryan Gosling will take on the role of her handsome boyfriend Ken, eagle-eyed fans noticed that the official Instagram for the film was following 15 people involved with the movie — including Dua Lipa. Eagle-eyed fans who noticed began to speculate what the “Levitating” singer’s involvement in the film might be, with the most popular theory being that...
Billboard

Margot Robbie Is a Monolithic ‘Barbie’ in ‘2001’-Like First Trailer: Watch

Barbie was a giant part of the childhoods of millions of boys and girls. But in the bonkers first trailer for the big screen adaptation of the eternally popular Mattel doll directed and co-written by Greta Gerwig that dropped on Thursday (Dec. 15), the iconic pink panthress of womanhood literally looms very large in a 75-second tribute to Stanley Kubrick’s iconic 1968 outer space psychological drama 2001: A Space Odyssey. From the brief photographic glimpses that have leaked out so far of the film starring Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as her super-smooth forever boyfriend Ken, Gerwig (and...
Billboard

Baker Boy, Julia Jacklin Among Winners at 2022 Music Victoria Awards

Baker Boy adds to his heaving collection of trophies with a hattrick at the Music Victoria Awards, presented Tuesday (Dec. 13) in central Melbourne. The Fresh Prince of Arnhem Land, and he’s known in these parts, was the big winner, topping categories for best regional act, best song and the coveted best album honor for his full-length debut Gela (Island Records/Universal Music Australia), which peaked at No. 3 on the ARIA Chart. The singer, songwriter, rapper and dancer entered the event in great awards form. He was a dominant force at the 2022 ARIA Awards last month, where he collective five wins,...
GEORGIA STATE
Billboard

From Rosalía & Cardi B to The Weeknd, What’s Your Favorite New Music Release of the Week? Vote!

We’re officially less than 10 days from Christmas, and new music remains the gift that keeps on giving. This week, everyone from Rosalía and Cardi B to The Weeknd dropped new songs, and we want to know which release you love the most. Related First Stream: New Music From The Weeknd, Rosalía & Cardi B, Juice WLRD and More 12/16/2022 The Weeknd unveiled “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” just in time for the premiere of Avatar: The Way of Water. The grandiose ballad, which plays over the end credits of the long-awaited alien sequel from James Cameron, was produced by Swedish House...
Billboard

‘Something to Talk About’ Songwriter Shirley Eikhard Dies at 67

Shirley Eikhard, songwriter of Bonnie Raitt‘s 1991 hit “Something to Talk About,” has died at 67, her publicist announced on Thursday (Dec. 15). The musician passed away at the Orangeville Hospital in Ontario, Canada, surrounded by family. Related Gone But Not Forgotten: Musicians We Lost in 2022 12/15/2022 The New Brunswick born singer-songwriter first rose to prominence during the ’70s. At age 15, Eikhard’s song “It Takes Time” was recorded by country singer Anne Murray in 1971, and later became a hit in her native Canada. Eikhard released her self-titled debut album the following year in 1972. Several songs of Eikhard’s would go...
Billboard

Tunefind Top TV/Movie Synchs of 2022: ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ on Top Again, ‘Euphoria’ Takes Song Honors

For the sixth year in a row, Grey’s Anatomy is the top TV show for music synchs on TV, according to Tunefind. Tunefind has revealed its year-end top shows, movies, songs and artists for onscreen music synchs in 2022, and the long-running ABC drama again tops the list. The music discovery website Tunefind’s year-end rankings are based only on traffic and interaction on its website, which helps fans identify what song they heard in a TV show or film. Tunefind’s year-end charts are separate from the monthly Top TV Songs chart, presented with Billboard. The monthly Top TV Songs chart ranks the...
Billboard

Cardi B Is Joining Rosalia on a New ‘Despecha’ Remix

Rosalía‘s already certified bop “Despechá” is getting a new version! The Spanish singer-songwriter announced on social media that her Latin Airplay chart-topping track is getting a remix with Cardi B as a featured guest. The announcement of the song getting a remix was made by Rosalía on Thursday who posted: “MOTOMAMIS, TOMORROW DESPECHÁ REMIX, who do you think it will be with????” A day later, she followed up revealing which artist would join her on the remix. “Today at midnight with La Cardi,” she wrote. Meanwhile, Cardi B responded with “Uy, bien perra.” The remix will drop on Friday (Dec....
Billboard

Beyoncé’s Club Renaissance Is Coming to Los Angeles for Two Nights

Missed out on Beyoncé‘s Club Renaissance parties following the release of her seventh studio album? Well, Queen Bey gave fans a little holiday gift on Thursday (Dec. 15) when she revealed that she will be throwing two more events, this time in Los Angeles. Related Beyoncé Shines in Silver at Parisian 'CLUB RENAISSANCE' Party: See the Photos 12/15/2022 The event, hosted by the “Break My Soul” superstar’s entertainment company and record label Parkwood Entertainment and presented by Amazon Music, is called “Renaissance in Spacial Audio” and will take place on December 17 and 18 at 9 p.m. at an undisclosed location in Los Angeles....
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

Danny Elfman ‘Surprised’ by ‘Wednesday’ Success, Thought It Was Going to Be ‘A Little Cult Thing’

Wednesday is officially a smash. The Netflix show, which premiered Nov. 23, has climbed the ranks since its release and has become the third most watched show on the streaming platform after Stranger Things and Squid Game, but for the show’s composer Danny Elfman, the success came as a major surprise. Speaking alongside Phoebe Bridgers for an interview with NME published Friday (Dec. 16), the composer — well known and loved for his work on The Nightmare Before Christmas, Edward Scissorhands, Alice in Wonderland and more — spoke about what it was like working on Wednesday and how he feels about...
Billboard

Dekko, Danny Ocean & More: What’s Your Favorite New Latin Music Release? Vote!

Another Friday, another round of new releases in Latin music. This week, Ricardo Montaner‘s son, Héctor Montaner, released his first single in 10 years. Titled “Dale, Dale,” the track serves as the theme song for the Disney+ series about his famous family, Los Montaner. “Dale, Dale” is a contagious cumbia tune that’s also perfect for the holidays. Perhaps best known for the 2004 hit “Amor del Bueno,” Hector never really strayed from music — he’s been producing and writing songs for artists including Thalía, Leslie Grace and his father. Additionally, Danny Ocean goes experimental with a full electronic song. After releasing part one...
Billboard

BUMZU Breaks Down His K-Pop Process & Creating Music With ‘An Unchanging Set of Values’

An artist referring to songs they’ve worked on as their “babies” can be a somewhat cliché answer when describing their work—but few can speak so affectionately and vividly recall the tiniest details about the song like BUMZU. That attention is the tangible result of the Korean singer-songwriter-producer’s personal and positive approach to becoming one of K-pop’s most influential creatives. The 31-year-old has spent more than a decade in Korea’s music industry and BUMZU’s tight relationship with chart-topping acts like SEVENTEEN (he co-wrote and composed the group’s 2015 peppy debut single “Adore U” and worked on every track from this year’s Sector...
Billboard

Hayley Williams Sees Her Younger Self in Billie Eilish: ‘She Does It On a Level We’ve Never Experienced’

Hayley Williams is well-acquainted with the rigors of stardom in your teens. Which might explain why the Paramore singer — who was signed to her first production deal at 14 — can relate to the mind-bending journey Billie Eilish has been on over the past five years. Related Avril Lavigne on Pop-Punk's Dominance and Where the Genre's Icons Go From Here 12/16/2022 Related Avril Lavigne on Pop-Punk's Dominance and Where the Genre's Icons Go From Here 12/16/2022 “We’ve spoken throughout the years since she kind of came onto the scene,” Williams, 33, told Sirius XM’s Alt Nation in a chat about her interactions with Eilish, 20....
Billboard

Nick Jonas Surprises Haley Lu Richardson on ‘Corden’: ‘Is This a Pre-Recorded Video?’

Nick Jonas called into The Late Late Show with James Corden on Wednesday night (Dec. 14) to surprise Haley Lu Richardson during her interview. The White Lotus star admitted in her chat with James Corden that she grew up as a Jonas Brothers superfan, and naturally, the host even whipped out a photo of Richardson posing with the boy band as a giddy, brace-faced teen. “Honestly, in therapy I will bring up this picture of myself…Like this is the picture I talk to of my inner child,” she said. “But yeah, she was in love with the Jonas Brothers, she...
Billboard

Jennifer Lopez Honors Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss in Tribute Post: ‘Such a Light & a Beautiful Soul’

Jennifer Lopez is joining a vast group of entertainers whose lives were touched by Stephen “tWitch” Boss in honoring the dancer-turned-DJ following his death on Wednesday (Dec. 14). Shortly after the news broke that her former World of Dance costar had passed away by suicide, the Marry Me actress took to Instagram to share her devastation. “Twitch was such a light and a beautiful soul…” she wrote, captioning a carousel of photos of her, tWitch and their other World of Dance costars, Derek Hough and Ne-Yo. “Shocked and deeply saddened,” she continued. “My heart breaks for @sir_twitch_alot, his wife and children...
Billboard

Trevor Noah Returns as Grammys Host: He’ll Go ‘Off the Cuff’ and ‘Hope For The Best’

When asked to describe how he felt hosting the 63rd annual Grammy Awards in March 2021, Trevor Noah has trouble choosing just one word — but he lands on “intrigued.” Related Trevor Noah: Photos From the Billboard Cover Shoot 12/15/2022 It was his first time hosting, and a year of other big firsts, too: Ben Winston’s first year executive-producing the broadcast and the first time in the Grammys’ six-decade history that a pandemic had upended the show. At the Los Angeles Convention Center, guests of honor were masked and seated at socially distanced tables of two. Shrubbery and patio lights added warmth to the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

