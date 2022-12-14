Read full article on original website
Dr.Disrespect Has Had Enough of Warzone 2
Content creator Dr. Disrespect decided to call it quits after a frustrating loss in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 during a recent livestream. Warzone 2 has been recently going through some rough patches as of late. Massive drops in player count on Steam as well as the usual rounds of annoying game bugs have been the cause of many fans wondering whether the latest Call of Duty title is worth their time. Luckily, Infinity Ward recently launched its Season 1 Reloaded patch which comes jam-packed with many welcome gameplay improvements that hopefully improve the experience for fans of the series.
Apex Legends Player 'Laser Beams' Final Squad With Supply Drop RE-45
With the launch of Season 15: Eclipse in Apex Legends, perhaps one of the more under-the-radar gameplay changes Respawn Entertainment made was moving the RE-45 Auto into the Crate Rotation. With the move, the RE-45 quite literally went from a medicore ground loot option to a rare game-changing over night....
Warzone 2 Black Site Glitch Lands Players with Heaps of Money
Warzone 2 players have found a glitch that lets them break into Black Sites without a key, reaping all of the rewards with very little work. Warzone 2 Season 1 has just received its Reloaded update. Aside from the usual bug fixes, players have been introduced to some new features. One of Warzone 2's newer additions are Black Sites — tough Strongholds with tricky AI but a lot of valuable loot. To get inside, players need to get their hands on a Black Site Key, usually.
Warzone 2 Sniper Rifle Tier List: December 2022
Our Call of Duty: Warzone 2 sniper rifle tier list for December 2022 is here to go over which of the guns are the best to use now that the new meta has settled down a bit once again after the launch of Season 1 Reloaded. Although snipers weren't touched...
Arenas Rumored to Leave Apex Legends in Season 16
It appears the Arenas game mode could be leaving Apex Legends for good in Season 16. In recent days, numerous prominent Apex leakers, such as Thordan Smash and Grrt, have released statements or videos sharing the apparent news. In its place, it appears some other previously released modes could eventually be added permanently.
Where is Building 21 in Warzone 2 DMZ?
Wondering what the deal is with Building 21 in Warzone 2's DMZ mode? Here's what you need to know. With the arrival of Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded, players have been given a variety of new content to get to grips with. One new feature includes Building 21, set to arrive in Warzone 2's DMZ mode. In the patch notes for Season 1 Reloaded, the developers teased the introduction of Building 21, calling it a "new area" and that it's a "biological laboratory."
Apex Legends Player Shows What Happens When Death Totems Aren't Placed Strategically
Apex Legends players who rely on Revenant for his Death Totem ability better think twice when choosing a location for it as a clip on Reddit shows what could happen when you don't choose right.
‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Opens To $134M; Why Pic’s Box Office Fate Will Be Determined Through The Holidays – Sunday AM Update
SUNDAY AM WRITETHRU after Saturday PM Update: Refresh for more analysis and chart 20th Century Studios/Disney’s Avatar: The Way of Water is coming in close to where we told you last night: $44.5M for Saturday and an opening weekend of $134M. The global $435M start of Avatar 2 puts Disney very close to notching the $4 billion mark worldwide for the year. Despite Avatar: The Way of Water missing its $150M-$175M projections, rival distribution sources and exhibition aren’t bothered –nor do they believe that the sky is falling for cinema– particularly for a movie that cost according to sources...
Assassin's Creed Jade Leak Reveals First Gameplay
Assassin's Creed fans got their first look at a new experience in the series this week after Assassin's Creed Jade gameplay apparently leaked online. For those who may not recall, Assassin's Creed Jade (called "Codename Jade" by Ubisoft) was one of several games Ubisoft revealed months ago during its Assassin's Creed showcase. Jade is the mobile game Ubisoft has in the works, and while some may still wish that it wasn't a mobile game, others have expressed surprise following this leak at how much they liked what was seen in the leaked gameplay despite not being as fond of mobile titles.
Chimera Warzone 2 Build: Best Attachments and Tuning
Need to take the Chimera to the next level in Call of Duty: Warzone 2? Make sure to follow our guide for the best Chimera setup in the game. The Chimera was recently introduced through the Season 1 Reloaded update and has quickly become a favorite amongst players. Like other weapons in Warzone 2, this AR does require players to meet certain requirements to unlock it. You could either extract the weapon from DMZ Building 21 or get to Operator kills with an Assault Rifle in 15 separate matches.
Legend Passive Perk Rework Seemingly Coming in Apex Legends Season 16
With all the recent commotion surrounding perks in popular titles such as Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and Fortnite, it appears Respawn Entertainment is cooking up some major changes to the passive perk system for Season 16 of Apex Legends. In addition to an all-new hardcore battle LTM, prominent Apex...
My Hero Academia Fortnite Island Codes Listed
Fortnite's latest anime crossover, My Hero Academia, has arrived in-game, bringing a brand new Creative island for players to explore. Crunchyroll has teamed up with Epic Games to bring My Hero Academia to Fortnite. Similar to Fortnite's previous anime collaborations, with Naruto and Dragon Ball, players can test out new My Hero Academia themed gameplay in Fortnite Battle Royale and Zero Build.
World of Warcraft's Trading Post Feature Explained
Blizzard has always been cyclical with their content inside of World of Warcraft, especially when it comes to their PTR builds.
Lost Tuskarr Kite Quest Guide in Dragonflight
Having a hard time completing the Lost Tuskarr Kite Quest in Dragonflight? No need to fret, we've got the guide you've been looking for.
How to Get the Magic Pot in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion
Want to get your hands on the illustrious Magic Pot summon in Crisis Core: Fantasy VII Reunion? Make sure to follow our guide for the best way to do so.
Rockstar adds ray tracing to GTA 5, but it's almost too much
Editor's take: While there have been plenty of "next-gen upgrades" to existing games, very few have provided ray tracing, with most just focusing on higher-resolution assets. So it's nice to see that Rockstar added RT support to GTA V on the PS5 and XBSX in its latest update. Most of the time it looks great, but in some situations, it almost feels like too much reflecting cheapens the effect.
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Pre-Order Editions Explained
Want to get your copy of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty sorted ahead of time? Here are all the pre-order editions available to purchase.
How to Play the Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Demo
How to play the demo of the upcoming action RPG, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.
Warzone 2 Heavy Chopper Disabled for Balance
The Heavy Chopper has been temporarily disabled in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 for balancing, Raven Software announced Friday. As many Warzone 2 can likely attest to, the Heavy Chopper, albeit cool to see in-game, could be really broken at times. Now, it appears Raven is looking to rectify the situation but will need some time to do so.
