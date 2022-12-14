Read full article on original website
muddyrivernews.com
Pittsfield woman wanted on warrant for escape arrested at Eighth and Jefferson in Quincy
QUINCY — The Pike County Sheriff’s Department, with assistance from the Quincy Police Department, arrested Rashelle L. Pruett, 30, of Pittsfield near Eighth and Jefferson in Quincy at 6:36 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9. Pruett was arrested and transported to the Pike County Sheriff’s Department on a Pike County...
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties
Two arrests are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the area counties on Friday and early Saturday morning. Friday at about 10:45 pm in Daviess County, 35-year-old Kurtis A Edmond of Columbia Heights, MN was arrested for alleged speeding and DWI with drugs – with a person under the age of 17 in the vehicle. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.
ktvo.com
Elderly Northeast Missouri woman's disappearance still a mystery a year later
HOLLIDAY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri sheriff's office is still trying to locate an elderly woman who disappeared one year ago. On Friday, December 17, 2021, at around 4:24 p.m., the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office took a report of a missing person. Betty L. Hayes, 88, of Holliday,...
Boone County grand jury indicts Columbia murder suspect and four in other cases
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A grand jury indicted a Columbia man Friday who is accused of murdering two people in northeast Columbia. Cadilac Derrick, 35, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, second-degree domestic assault and endangering the welfare of a child. An arraignment hearing is set for 1:30 The post Boone County grand jury indicts Columbia murder suspect and four in other cases appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
One year later, family continues search for missing Monroe County woman
MONROE COUNTY - It's been over one year since Betty Hayes' family last saw or spoke to her. Hayes, 88, last spoke to a family member by telephone on Dec. 16, 2021. Her family reported her missing to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office the next day. She was believed to...
KOMU
Columbia men indicted by grand jury in five separate felony cases
COLUMBIA - Five Columbia men were indicted by a Boone County grand jury Friday for their alleged involvement in five separate felony cases. Cadilac Derrick, 35, now faces two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action in connection to a Nov. 5 shooting that left two women dead. He had previously been charged with two counts of second-degree murder, along with the armed criminal action charges.
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Dec. 15, 2022
Robert J Cramsey III (46) 2001 Payson for Adams Co warrant for Possession of Methamphetamine and FTA Revoked Registration at 508 Walnut Alley Lodged 186. Shawn P Lalond (32) Homeless for FTA Stealing at 10th & Maine Lodged 147/186. Alfonso Sanders (61) 932 Hampshire, Quincy for operating uninsured. registration and...
muddyrivernews.com
Hannibal man jailed after allegedly hitting occupied car with machete
HANNIBAL, Mo. — A Hannibal man is being held without bond in the Marion County Jail after he was arrested for allegedly hitting an occupied car with a machete. The 10th Judicial Circuit Court of Marion County issued a warrant on Thursday, Dec. 15 for Ethan A. Gauch, 18 of Hannibal. Gauch was charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, property damage and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.
Two Callaway County teens charged with armed criminal action
AUXVASSE, Mo. (KMIZ) A couple of teenagers were charged with several felonies after authorities say they pointed handguns at several other teens in September at Auxvasse City Park, according to a probable cause statement. Ryan English, 16, of Auxvasse, was charged with first-degree robbery, five counts of endangering the welfare of a child, five counts The post Two Callaway County teens charged with armed criminal action appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
khqa.com
2 Quincy minors accused of having 'ghost guns' as part of shots fired incidents arrested
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Two Quincy teenagers were arrested on Wednesday stemming from an investigation that started earlier in the month involving a shooting in which a vehicle was hit and damaged on the Northeast side of Quincy. During a follow up investigation on December 14, information gathered by...
kchi.com
Booked On Parole Warrant
A Chillicothe man was arrested by Chillicothe Police Department Thursday afternoon on a parole warrant. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports 27-year-old Detrii Dean Hyatt was arrested at about 4:30 and booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center. He is held with no bond allowed.
ktvo.com
Rollover crash outside Memphis injures teen driver
MEMPHIS, Mo. — A northeast Missouri teen is recuperating after wrecking her car Thursday morning. The one-vehicle crash happened at 7:45 a.m. on Scotland County Route MM, two miles south of Memphis. Troopers said a car driven by Rosene Martin, 18, of Memphis, veered off the right side of...
kjluradio.com
UPDATED: Missing Boone County teen found safe after nearly two weeks
UPDATE: Ashland Police Chief Gabe Edwards says Dubes showed up at her parents' home around 1:00 this morning and appeared healthy and unharmed. She said she had not been abducted or injured. Edwards praised the work of his officers, saying they've focused almost exclusively on this case since Dubes went...
khqa.com
Driver injured in crash after falling asleep, report says
MACON COUNTY, MO. (KHQA) — A Macon man was injured in a crash after he fell asleep while driving on Wednesday. Around 5:28 p.m., Jeffrey Heckman was driving east on U.S. 36 at Missouri 149 about one mile south of New Cambria when his Toyota Rav 4 veered off the side of the road and struck a guardrail after he fell asleep, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's crash report.
ktvo.com
2 drivers flown to hospital following Macon County crash
EXCELLO, Mo. — Two northeast Missouri drivers were flown to the hospital following a Wednesday afternoon crash in Macon County. It happened just before 3:30 p.m. on Highway 63 at the Excello junction. State troopers said a car driven by Excello resident Roger Palmgren, who is in his 80s,...
ktvo.com
Macon man falls asleep while driving, crashes into guard rail
NEW CAMBRIA, Mo. — A northeast Missouri driver fell asleep at the wheel and crashed late Wednesday afternoon. It happened just before 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highways 36 and 149, one mile south of New Cambria. State troopers said Jeffrey Heckman, 57, of Macon, went to sleep...
kciiradio.com
Truck Theft Halted By Henry County Sheriff’s Office
On Saturday at approximately 4:24 a.m. the Henry County Sheriff’s Office performed a routine traffic stop on a truck for failing to display taillights. Following an investigation, it was discovered that the blue, 2005 International semi, was stolen from the Quincy, Illinois area. The driver, 33-year-old, Jerad Dean Peach...
939theeagle.com
UPDATE: Two closed hospitals in mid-Missouri being sold
A published report says the hospitals in mid-Missouri’s Mexico and Fulton have been sold by Platinum Health. The “Mexico Ledger” reports while there are few details about the sale, Platinum says they intend to submit the ownership change to state health officials and for both hospitals to re-open.
abc17news.com
Memphis shooting leaves five people in critical condition
Five people were in critical condition after a “domestic situation” in Memphis Friday night ended in a shooting, police say. Officers responding to a report of a shooting in a north Memphis neighborhood shortly before 8 p.m. discovered two men and three women had been shot, according to the Memphis Police Department.
KMZU
Three injured in Marion County accident
MARION COUNTY, Mo – Three Wayland residents are injured in a Wednesday morning accident in Marion County. According to a report by Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred at 9:00 a.m. on Highway 36, west of Route DD. Letha M. Soper, 59, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by 28-year-old Christopher Taylor, of Palmyra. Soper’s vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned.
