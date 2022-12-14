ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genesee County, MI

Two men found shot to death in Inkster, MSP investigating

INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Michigan State Police said it is investigating a double homicide in Inkster on Wednesday. According to MSP, detectives were called to a home on Williams Street just west of Inkster Road around 1:30 Wednesday. Authorities said they've only just started the investigation and no...
INKSTER, MI
Drivers flee after shootout in Ypsilanti Township

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two vehicles fled after a shootout Wednesday in Ypsilanti Township. According to the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office, a call came in about a shooting at 12:34 p.m. People in two vehicles were shooting at each other in the 1800 block of E. Michigan Avenue before fleeing.
Man impersonating police officer stops driver in Rochester

A suspect impersonating a police officer stopped a woman and even took her license and registration in Rochester. However, when the driver became suspicious and asked that back up be called, the suspect told her she was free to go and left.
ROCHESTER, MI
Man's bond set at $5 million after Inkster murder

INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 19-year-old man is being held on a $5 million cash bond after a fatal shooting over the weekend in Inkster. Wilson Edward Steger is charged with second-degree murder, four counts of assault with instant to murder, and five counts of felony murder. According to...
INKSTER, MI
Plane crashes at Stellantis in Auburn Hills during emergency landing

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A plane crashed on the Stellantis North America Headquarters property in Auburn Hills when a pilot made an emergency landing Wednesday. Police said the 63-year-old pilot from Detroit was experiencing engine trouble and started to land before crashing. He suffered minor injuries and was transported to a hospital.
AUBURN HILLS, MI
Man fatally shot after pointing gun at officer in Dearborn Police Department; investigation continues

DEARBORN, Mich (FOX 2) - A man who pointed a gun at an officer inside the Dearborn Police Department was shot and killed Sunday, authorities said. According to police, the 33-year-old man, who has been identified as Ali Naji, entered the lobby of the police station around 3:30 p.m. Once inside, he pulled out a concealed handgun and pointed it at an officer behind the desk while standing about 5 feet from the officer. However, the gun malfunctioned.
DEARBORN, MI
Roseville Fire Department auctioning off 1997 fire truck

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (FOX 2) - You could own an old Roseville fire truck. The department is currently auctioning off a 1997 Sutphen Engine Pumper Fire Truck. Proceeds from the sale will help buy new fire suits, new hoses, and other equipment. This truck runs, has 156,054, and has a Detroit...
ROSEVILLE, MI
Royal Oak church giving away free Christmas trees

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Still need a Christmas tree? A Royal Oak church has some left that they are giving away. You can get a tree at Shrine of the Little Flower on 12 Mile and Woodward while supplies last. "We feel it's the last week before Christmas,...
ROYAL OAK, MI

