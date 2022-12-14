Read full article on original website
fox2detroit.com
Fake cop pulls woman over in Rochester; police searching for suspect
ROCHESTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - When a woman was pulled over Monday night in Rochester, it felt unusual to her. That's because it was a phony cop who stopped her. She was driving near Tienken and Washington when she was stopped around 8:30 p.m. "She said it was kind of...
fox2detroit.com
Two men found shot to death in Inkster, MSP investigating
INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Michigan State Police said it is investigating a double homicide in Inkster on Wednesday. According to MSP, detectives were called to a home on Williams Street just west of Inkster Road around 1:30 Wednesday. Authorities said they've only just started the investigation and no...
fox2detroit.com
Targeted shooting at Madison Heights restaurant and karaoke bar leaves Detroit man dead
MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich, (FOX 2) - Madison Heights police are investigating a targeted shooting that left a Detroit man dead at a restaurant near John R Road. A 36-year-old man succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital after being shot at the 168 Crab & Karaoke Restaurant just after midnight Monday.
fox2detroit.com
Drivers flee after shootout in Ypsilanti Township
YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two vehicles fled after a shootout Wednesday in Ypsilanti Township. According to the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office, a call came in about a shooting at 12:34 p.m. People in two vehicles were shooting at each other in the 1800 block of E. Michigan Avenue before fleeing.
fox2detroit.com
Macomb County inmate charged after cellmate found hogtied, strangled, and stabbed to death
MACOMB, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Macomb County inmate already serving at least 44 years in prison could spend the rest of life in prison after authorities said he killed his cellmate and attacked another inmate at breakfast. Michael Ketchum, 44, was charged this week with the murder of his...
fox2detroit.com
Man impersonating police officer stops driver in Rochester
A suspect impersonating a police officer stopped a woman and even took her license and registration in Rochester. However, when the driver became suspicious and asked that back up be called, the suspect told her she was free to go and left.
fox2detroit.com
Man's bond set at $5 million after Inkster murder
INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 19-year-old man is being held on a $5 million cash bond after a fatal shooting over the weekend in Inkster. Wilson Edward Steger is charged with second-degree murder, four counts of assault with instant to murder, and five counts of felony murder. According to...
fox2detroit.com
Witnesses testify, video of man insulting preschoolers and parents at Oakland County synagogue
BLOOMFIELD TWP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Witnesses who were subjected to antisemitic slurs hurled at children at a Jewish daycare testified in court on Monday as the man accused of making those threats appeared in court for a hearing. On Monday, cell phone video of Hassan Chokr riding through the...
fox2detroit.com
Gun jams as man points it at Dearborn officers, killed at police department
The man who pointed a gun at an officer inside the Dearborn Police Department tried to shoot at least one round but the gun jammed in some way before he was shot and killed Sunday, authorities said. Ali Naji, 33, has been identified as the man who entered the lobby...
fox2detroit.com
Oakland County woman wins $4 million while buying family's Thanksgiving feast
TROY, Mich. (FOX 2) - This past Thanksgiving, an Oakland County had about 4 million reasons to be thankful after she happened to buy a $30 scratch-off ticket - and won $4 million. The 49-year-old woman, who was able to remain anonymous, said she bought the ticket at the Kroger...
fox2detroit.com
Man killed at police station after pointing gun at officer • Car theft victim chases teens • Gas prices fall
MONDAY NEWS HIT - Michigan State Police are trying to determine a motive after a man pointed a gun at an officer inside the Dearborn Police Department, prompting the officer to shoot and kill him. According to police, the 33-year-old man walked into the station around 3:30 p.m. Sunday and...
fox2detroit.com
Plane crashes at Stellantis in Auburn Hills during emergency landing
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A plane crashed on the Stellantis North America Headquarters property in Auburn Hills when a pilot made an emergency landing Wednesday. Police said the 63-year-old pilot from Detroit was experiencing engine trouble and started to land before crashing. He suffered minor injuries and was transported to a hospital.
fox2detroit.com
Driver killed after crashing into tree, pole while fleeing police in Saginaw
SAGINAW, MIch. (FOX 2) - A driver died after crashing while running from police Tuesday afternoon in Saginaw. When police tried to stop a 2021 Dodge Charger on 20th Street north of Holland Avenue before 4 p.m., the 19-year-old driver sped away. Read more stories from around Michigan here. Police...
fox2detroit.com
Man fatally shot after pointing gun at officer in Dearborn Police Department; investigation continues
DEARBORN, Mich (FOX 2) - A man who pointed a gun at an officer inside the Dearborn Police Department was shot and killed Sunday, authorities said. According to police, the 33-year-old man, who has been identified as Ali Naji, entered the lobby of the police station around 3:30 p.m. Once inside, he pulled out a concealed handgun and pointed it at an officer behind the desk while standing about 5 feet from the officer. However, the gun malfunctioned.
fox2detroit.com
Hit-and-run driver wanted after pedestrian seriously hurt while crossing Westland road
WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are looking for a driver who fled after hitting a pedestrian Dec. 8 in Westland. The victim was crossing Merriman at Palmer just after 7 p.m. when a vehicle headed south hit them. The victim was seriously hurt. The suspect vehicle may have minor...
fox2detroit.com
Westland police add special needs registry to provide first responders with important information
WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Westland Police Department has created a special needs registry where important information can be added and available to first responders if there is an emergency. Any adult or child who may have difficulty communicating due to a developmental or cognitive disability such as autism...
fox2detroit.com
Roseville Fire Department auctioning off 1997 fire truck
ROSEVILLE, Mich. (FOX 2) - You could own an old Roseville fire truck. The department is currently auctioning off a 1997 Sutphen Engine Pumper Fire Truck. Proceeds from the sale will help buy new fire suits, new hoses, and other equipment. This truck runs, has 156,054, and has a Detroit...
fox2detroit.com
Metro Detroit couple shows off mini Christmas village featuring hundreds of buildings
What started 25 years ago has grown into a large display of Christmas cheer at 12 North Apartments in Southfield. George and Murel Gyde have their mini Christmas village at the complex in memory of their daughter, who was the manager there before dying.
fox2detroit.com
Metro Detroit sisters write song to inspire, support those struggling with mental health
BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two sisters from Birmingham hope their song "Black Diamond" will help people struggling with their mental health. "Black diamonds are actually one of the strongest diamonds, and you know, pressure makes diamonds," Jaida Turner said. Jaida and her sister Jessica, who are both students at...
fox2detroit.com
Royal Oak church giving away free Christmas trees
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Still need a Christmas tree? A Royal Oak church has some left that they are giving away. You can get a tree at Shrine of the Little Flower on 12 Mile and Woodward while supplies last. "We feel it's the last week before Christmas,...
