California State

KQED

California Cuts Subsidies For Rooftop Solar

CPUC Unanimously Approves Reducing Subsidies For Rooftop Solar Installations. State utility regulators have approved a controversial proposal that will change how future owners of rooftop solar systems will be compensated for the excess power they produce that’s fed into the grid. Reporter: Dan Brekke, KQED. CalFire Finally Releases New...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KQED

Central California Now Has Its First Holocaust Memorial

Holocaust Now Open To The Public At Chabad Of Bakersfield. Bakersfield is now home to the Central Valley’s first Holocaust Memorial. The tranquil garden is a monument against hate and rising anti-Semitism. Reporter: Joshua Yeager, KVPR. How Are Jewish Communities In California Dealing With Rise In Anti-Semitism. Study after...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KQED

Alaska Democrat Mary Peltola Makes History

Alaska Congresswoman Mary Peltola made history when she won election to the House this year, becoming the state's first Alaska Native representative. Peltola talks to Marisa and Scott about her childhood and Yup’ik heritage, the dynamics of Alaska politics, her relationship with Sarah Palin and the future of rural Democrats.
ALASKA STATE

