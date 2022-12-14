ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Where to celebrate Hanukkah in Uptown New Orleans

Hanukkah, or Chanukah, the eight-day Jewish Festival of Lights commemorating the rededication of the Temple by the Maccabees after their victory over the Syrians, begins on Sunday (Dec. 18) evening and ends the evening of Dec. 26. Here are some of the public events held Uptown in celebration of Hanukkah.
West Bank charter group set to operate Cohen High School

Walter L. Cohen College Prep High School in the Milan neighborhood will be operated by Collegiate Academies beginning in the 2023-24 school year, NOLA Public Schools announced on Thursday (Dec. 15). The New Orleans College Prep board, citing dwindling enrollment, said in October it plans to relinquish its Cohen charter...
Viewpoint: All I want for Christmas is a safer New Orleans

It’s hard to turn on the news these days. There are far too many stories about innocent people who have been assaulted, murdered or carjacked. Also, I am not so naïve to believe that all the crimes committed end up in police reports. The results of the NOPD...
