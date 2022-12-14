Read full article on original website
Local pet organization hosts bake sale for needy animals
All Paws Matter decided last minute to host a cookie walk and bake sale right before Christmas. But it isn't just treats.
Animal Friends at max capacity; adoption fees discounted, waived for certain pets
PITTSBURGH — Right now, Animal Friends is at max capacity. Starting Tuesday, they are offering major discounts for their pets. They are even waiving the entire adoption fee for certain animals. Between now and the end of the year, Animal Friends is offering deep discount deals for dogs, cats...
“Very Merry Christmas” Comes To Harrisville
Santa will take time out of his very busy schedule to meet with residents in northern Butler County at an event this weekend. The Harrisville Volunteer Fire Department is hosting their annual Very Merry Christmas Special Event on Saturday at 5 p.m. at the Fire Hall. Jolly Ole’ St. Nick...
Mobile food truck serving nostalgic Hills treats coming to Pittsburgh in spring of 2023
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A mobile food truck serving some nostalgic treats from Hills is coming to the Pittsburgh area in the spring! People who grew up going there remember the magic of a shopping trip to Hills Department Store.For some, that trip wasn't complete without a stop at the snack bar. Now, a man from Aliquippa is hoping to bring some of that magic back.He's launching a mobile food truck that'll serve all of the Hills snack bar favorites from cotton candy to hot dogs -- with a side of nostalgia.You'll know the truck when you see it.It'll have the old Hills logo plastered all over it and might even have a sign that lights up.If he can get the current landlords on board, the owner says the truck will pull up in the parking lot of former Hills locations.He plans to launch the food truck this spring.
McKeesport rallies for woman whose home saw extreme blight
MCKEESPORT, Pa. — From the outside, you couldn't tell how badly Debbie Teoli’s roof leaked. “It was like a waterfall in one room in the attic," she said, "and in the one bedroom, it actually started pouring in." Teoli was born and bred in McKeesport and loves the...
Religious art restorer came to Jesus through chalk and teeth
It was dentures, actually, that led Tom Panei to Jesus. With Christmas now approaching, the Butler-based artist is juggling deadline demands of restoring faith-based statues for area churches, institutions and private owners. One smaller scale baby Jesus faces the light on Panei’s work desk as he explains to Pittsburgh City...
Police: Local Woman Leaves Dog Alone for Days Without Food or Water
BIG RUN BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is facing animal cruelty charges for allegedly leaving a dog alone for days without food or water. According to court documents, Punxsutawney-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 49-year-old Barbara Sue Kerr, of Smicksburg, in Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office:
Butler boy fighting rare form of cancer
Aiden Bartley is a typical 9-year-old boy. A fourth-grader at McQuiston Elementary School, he loves to play dek hockey and hockey video games. What sets Aiden apart is he’s one of only two children in the United States to be diagnosed with the adult form of pancreatic adenocarcinoma, a cancer of the pancreas.
10 Things Everyone Needs to do In Pittsburgh
People often ask me, "What's there to do in Pittsburgh?" My answer is always the same: a lot!. Whether you're a fan of art, history, food, or just spending time outdoors, there's something for everyone in this city.
Foods That Just Make Sense In Pittsburgh
When it comes to Pittsburgh cuisine, there's more to the city than just Primanti Brothers sandwiches (although those are pretty darn delicious). From traditional Pittsburgh dishes like chipped chopped ham to new and innovative fare from the city's burgeoning culinary scene, there's something for everyone to enjoy.
Salvation Army seeks donations, volunteers in Venango County
The Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle bell ringing campaign is in full swing at several locations in Venango County. The effort, which has a goal of raising $60,000 in Venango County, started Nov. 19 and runs through Dec. 24, Laura Dusenberry, the Salvation Army coordinator in Venango County, said.
Christmas Bird Count: Help The Audubon Society Identify Feathered Friends
Four calling birds, three French hens, two turtle doves and a partridge in a pear tree. The Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania needs your help identifying birds across the region for the annual Christmas Bird Count, to be held locally on Dec. 31. You most likely won’t be spotting the birds from “The 12 Days Of Christmas,” but you could help spot Northern cardinals, winter wrens, cedar waxwings or white-throated sparrows.
Organization matching medical service dogs with veterans getting new home
A 102-acre lot near the Pittsburgh International Airport will soon be the future home of Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs. It’s an organization that matches medical service dogs with veterans to save their lives. “Without her, I would have taken my own life,” said Craig Hodgkins. “I had given...
Pittsburgh Weather: A cold and snowy weekend ahead
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's going to be a chilly weekend! Highs are only in the low to mid-30s. There are a few light snow showers possible today that could drop a dusting on surfaces. Some snow showers could pick up in intensity Saturday night, so a quick inch is possible, especially in the higher elevations. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosSnow showers will be tapering off come Sunday. A few inches in total through Sunday are possible for the ridges/laurels and less than an inch for lower elevations.Next week, the sun tries to come...
Robin’s Home Thrift Shop Celebrating Grand Opening
Those looking for good deals to support a worthy local cause are invited to an event later this week. The Grand Opening Celebration for Robin’s Home Thrift Store and Donation Center in Butler will take place Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. Light refreshments will be served at the...
Franklin students getting ready for first art show fundraiser
All sorts of homemade, crafty items, from ornament painting kits to ceramics to 3D-printed puzzles, will be decking the lobby of the Franklin High School auditorium Wednesday as the Franklin school district holds its first art collection fundraiser. The items sold and auctioned at the fundraiser, which will be held...
Giselle Fetterman training to be volunteer firefighter in Braddock
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania's Second Lady is training to become a volunteer firefighter in Braddock.Second Lady Giselle Fetterman posted photos on social media, showing her in her gear for the Rivers Edge 113 VFD.She says she still has lots of work ahead but is excited and ready to learn.Her husband, Senator-elect John Fetterman added that "Volunteer fire departments are so important to communities across Pennsylvania.
Scattered snow showers Sunday with wind chills in the teens
PITTSBURGH — Scattered snow showers will continue tonight, watch for slick spots due to a light coating in some locations. Snowfall under a half inch locally, portions of Indiana county, the ridges of Westmoreland and Fayette counties along with the mountains could see around1″ and up to 2″ through Sunday.
Coldest Christmas in 40 years forecasted for Pittsburgh
Christmas is a little over a week away and early forecasts show it could be one of the coldest in nearly 40 years. AccuWeather meteorologist Dean DeVore says a large mass of arctic air will make its way into the Pittsburgh mid-next week.
Building in Sewickley condemned after boiler explosion
SEWICKLEY, Pa. — People who live in a Sewickley building were given just a few hours to gather what they could and leave for good. The building on Beaver Street was evacuated in an emergency after the boiler exploded, sending shrapnel in every direction. The outside of the building looks completely intact, but it’s condemned and dangerous.
