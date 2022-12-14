ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venango County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
butlerradio.com

“Very Merry Christmas” Comes To Harrisville

Santa will take time out of his very busy schedule to meet with residents in northern Butler County at an event this weekend. The Harrisville Volunteer Fire Department is hosting their annual Very Merry Christmas Special Event on Saturday at 5 p.m. at the Fire Hall. Jolly Ole’ St. Nick...
HARRISVILLE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Mobile food truck serving nostalgic Hills treats coming to Pittsburgh in spring of 2023

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A mobile food truck serving some nostalgic treats from Hills is coming to the Pittsburgh area in the spring! People who grew up going there remember the magic of a shopping trip to Hills Department Store.For some, that trip wasn't complete without a stop at the snack bar. Now, a man from Aliquippa is hoping to bring some of that magic back.He's launching a mobile food truck that'll serve all of the Hills snack bar favorites from cotton candy to hot dogs -- with a side of nostalgia.You'll know the truck when you see it.It'll have the old Hills logo plastered all over it and might even have a sign that lights up.If he can get the current landlords on board, the owner says the truck will pull up in the parking lot of former Hills locations.He plans to launch the food truck this spring. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

McKeesport rallies for woman whose home saw extreme blight

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — From the outside, you couldn't tell how badly Debbie Teoli’s roof leaked. “It was like a waterfall in one room in the attic," she said, "and in the one bedroom, it actually started pouring in." Teoli was born and bred in McKeesport and loves the...
MCKEESPORT, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Religious art restorer came to Jesus through chalk and teeth

It was dentures, actually, that led Tom Panei to Jesus. With Christmas now approaching, the Butler-based artist is juggling deadline demands of restoring faith-based statues for area churches, institutions and private owners. One smaller scale baby Jesus faces the light on Panei’s work desk as he explains to Pittsburgh City...
PITTSBURGH, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police: Local Woman Leaves Dog Alone for Days Without Food or Water

BIG RUN BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is facing animal cruelty charges for allegedly leaving a dog alone for days without food or water. According to court documents, Punxsutawney-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 49-year-old Barbara Sue Kerr, of Smicksburg, in Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office:
SMICKSBURG, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Butler boy fighting rare form of cancer

Aiden Bartley is a typical 9-year-old boy. A fourth-grader at McQuiston Elementary School, he loves to play dek hockey and hockey video games. What sets Aiden apart is he’s one of only two children in the United States to be diagnosed with the adult form of pancreatic adenocarcinoma, a cancer of the pancreas.
BUTLER, PA
Ted Rivers

Foods That Just Make Sense In Pittsburgh

When it comes to Pittsburgh cuisine, there's more to the city than just Primanti Brothers sandwiches (although those are pretty darn delicious). From traditional Pittsburgh dishes like chipped chopped ham to new and innovative fare from the city's burgeoning culinary scene, there's something for everyone to enjoy.
PITTSBURGH, PA
venangoextra.com

Salvation Army seeks donations, volunteers in Venango County

The Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle bell ringing campaign is in full swing at several locations in Venango County. The effort, which has a goal of raising $60,000 in Venango County, started Nov. 19 and runs through Dec. 24, Laura Dusenberry, the Salvation Army coordinator in Venango County, said.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Christmas Bird Count: Help The Audubon Society Identify Feathered Friends

Four calling birds, three French hens, two turtle doves and a partridge in a pear tree. The Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania needs your help identifying birds across the region for the annual Christmas Bird Count, to be held locally on Dec. 31. You most likely won’t be spotting the birds from “The 12 Days Of Christmas,” but you could help spot Northern cardinals, winter wrens, cedar waxwings or white-throated sparrows.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: A cold and snowy weekend ahead

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's going to be a chilly weekend! Highs are only in the low to mid-30s. There are a few light snow showers possible today that could drop a dusting on surfaces. Some snow showers could pick up in intensity Saturday night, so a quick inch is possible, especially in the higher elevations. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosSnow showers will be tapering off come Sunday. A few inches in total through Sunday are possible for the ridges/laurels and less than an inch for lower elevations.Next week, the sun tries to come...
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

Robin’s Home Thrift Shop Celebrating Grand Opening

Those looking for good deals to support a worthy local cause are invited to an event later this week. The Grand Opening Celebration for Robin’s Home Thrift Store and Donation Center in Butler will take place Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. Light refreshments will be served at the...
BUTLER, PA
venangoextra.com

Franklin students getting ready for first art show fundraiser

All sorts of homemade, crafty items, from ornament painting kits to ceramics to 3D-printed puzzles, will be decking the lobby of the Franklin High School auditorium Wednesday as the Franklin school district holds its first art collection fundraiser. The items sold and auctioned at the fundraiser, which will be held...
FRANKLIN, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Giselle Fetterman training to be volunteer firefighter in Braddock

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania's Second Lady is training to become a volunteer firefighter in Braddock.Second Lady Giselle Fetterman posted photos on social media, showing her in her gear for the Rivers Edge 113 VFD.She says she still has lots of work ahead but is excited and ready to learn.Her husband, Senator-elect John Fetterman added that "Volunteer fire departments are so important to communities across Pennsylvania. 
BRADDOCK, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Building in Sewickley condemned after boiler explosion

SEWICKLEY, Pa. — People who live in a Sewickley building were given just a few hours to gather what they could and leave for good. The building on Beaver Street was evacuated in an emergency after the boiler exploded, sending shrapnel in every direction. The outside of the building looks completely intact, but it’s condemned and dangerous.
SEWICKLEY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy