kmmo.com
PETTIS COUNTY COMMISSION APPROVES BALLOT ITEM FOR APRIL 2023 ELECTION
The Pettis County Commission approved an ordinance to put a tax on recreational marijuana on the April 2023 General Municipal Election ballot during its session on Friday, December 16. Missouri Constitutional Amendment 3 was approved during the November 2022 election, making recreational marijuana legal in the State of Missouri. The...
MSHP Arrest Reports for December 17, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 20-year-old Nile B. Fears of Whiteman Air Force Base at 2:56 a.m. Saturday in Johnson County.She was suspected of speeding and driving while intoxicated. Fears was taken to the Warrensburg Police Department, where she was booked and released. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested...
KCTV 5
Jackson County authorities gather in Blue Springs after 30 opioid overdoses
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Blue Springs community is meeting Thursday night to have an open discussion to share ideas about how to stop fentanyl and opioid abuse among young people in Jackson County. The Blue Springs Police Department, Central Jackson County Fire Protection District and other community agencies...
lstribune.net
Reorganized School District No. 7 Notice Of Open Public Meeting, Thursday, December 15, 2022 at 7:00 p.m.
Public notice is hereby given that the regular meeting of the Board of Education of Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Missouri will be held on Thursday, December 15, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. to consider and act upon the matters on the following tentative agenda and such other matters as may be presented at the meeting and determined to be appropriate for discussion at that time. This meeting will be live-streamed and recorded. Those interested in providing comments at the Board meeting need to email Linda.Ismert@LSR7.net before Wednesday, December 14 at 4 p.m. Notice of this meeting is also posted in BoardDocs where you may access the full board packet three days prior to the meeting by clicking on the link provided: http://www.boarddocs.com/mo/lsr7sd/Board.nsf/Public.
KCTV 5
Goodbye, Gary! Kansas City mayor declares "Gary Amble Day" in Kansas City
Missouri state troopers are investigating after a Belton officer shot and killed a man during an armed disturbance call Thursday night.
KCTV 5
Goodbye, Gary! You know Gary, now meet his family
Missouri state troopers are investigating after a Belton officer shot and killed a man during an armed disturbance call Thursday night.
Here are the highest-paid Independence city employees
The top end of Independence's payroll includes about 50 workers whose earnings topped $145,000 during the most recent fiscal year.
Missouri department weighs in after Independence approves 4-day school week
After the Independence district approved a four-day school week, Missouri's education department says shortened weeks are being used as a perk.
Community leader Alvin Brooks advises not to select KCMO police chief on Tuesday
Kansas City community leader Alvin Brooks released a letter urging the Board of Police Commissioners not to select a new chief on Tuesday.
Rapist who ‘terrorized’ women in Kansas City’s Westport could soon be paroled
Known as the Westport Rapist, Gary Jackman, who raped women in the mid 1980s and 90s could be paroled this month.
wpsdlocal6.com
School district in Missouri to move to 4-day school week
INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) — A school board in Missouri has voted for the school district to move to a four-day school week. That decision was made by the Independence School District, which serves students in the cities of Independence and Sugar Creek. After the vote, the school board posted...
Arthur Bryant’s Barbeque property in Kansas City sells to local entrepreneur
The building housing Arthur Bryant's Barbeque restaurant in the 18th & Vine Jazz District has been sold to a new ownership group.
Developers plan Northland apartment complex near former Cerner campus
NorthPoint Development plans a large new apartment project across the street from its newly established headquarters in Kansas City.
Cyclist says crash, injuries at notorious Northland intersection ended Army career
A U.S. Army colonel, out for a bike ride, was slammed by a turning vehicle which caused injuries forcing an end to his military career.
Man killed after single-car crash on Highway 13
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mo. — A man from Lowry City, Missouri was killed in a single-car accident early on Friday, Dec. 16. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Jeremy Caserta, 33, was ejected from a vehicle traveling southbound on Highway 13 north of Lowry City. The report states the vehicle went off […]
KCTV 5
Kansas City ordinance outlines proposed slave reparations for Black residents
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A year and a half after Mayor Quinton Lucas pledged to establish a pilot program for reparations for Black Kansas City residents, a recently-filed ordinance outlines how the proposal would move forward. Ordinance # 220966, sponsored by Councilmember Melissa Robinson, states it is “expressing apologies...
missouribusinessalert.com
Royals declare 'our conclusion is clear' on downtown ballpark
The Royals believe a new downtown ballpark is best move for the future of the team, telling 350 people at a public event Tuesday that it would cost less than rebuilding Kauffman Stadium and bring much more economic benefit to the community. “For the Royals, our conclusion is clear,” said...
bluevalleypost.com
McLain’s wants to open new bakery in south Overland Park
McLain’s, a Kansas City bakery fixture since 1945, is looking to open a new south Overland Park location. Catch up quick: The Overland Park Planning Commission on Monday approved final development plans for a new McLain’s Market at 15102 Travis St., in the former Jersey Boyz Subs and Deli near 151st and Metcalf.
A City in Missouri makes the list of Cities “Better” in Winter
Does winter make your city better or worse? Most cities are always worse during the winter, but apparently, one travel website thinks that a major city in Missouri is better during the winter than any other time of the year. According to the travel website cntraveler.com, Kansas City, Missouri is...
Odessa Man Injured in Lafayette County Crash
An Odessa man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday in Lafayette County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2013 Dodge Ram, driven by 50-year-old Roland L. Stillwell of Odessa, was on Missouri 131, north of I-70 around noon, when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck several trees, then struck a culvert and overturned.
