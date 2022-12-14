ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bates County, MO

Comments / 0

Related
kmmo.com

PETTIS COUNTY COMMISSION APPROVES BALLOT ITEM FOR APRIL 2023 ELECTION

The Pettis County Commission approved an ordinance to put a tax on recreational marijuana on the April 2023 General Municipal Election ballot during its session on Friday, December 16. Missouri Constitutional Amendment 3 was approved during the November 2022 election, making recreational marijuana legal in the State of Missouri. The...
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

MSHP Arrest Reports for December 17, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 20-year-old Nile B. Fears of Whiteman Air Force Base at 2:56 a.m. Saturday in Johnson County.She was suspected of speeding and driving while intoxicated. Fears was taken to the Warrensburg Police Department, where she was booked and released. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested...
BENTON COUNTY, MO
lstribune.net

Reorganized School District No. 7 Notice Of Open Public Meeting, Thursday, December 15, 2022 at 7:00 p.m.

Public notice is hereby given that the regular meeting of the Board of Education of Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Missouri will be held on Thursday, December 15, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. to consider and act upon the matters on the following tentative agenda and such other matters as may be presented at the meeting and determined to be appropriate for discussion at that time. This meeting will be live-streamed and recorded. Those interested in providing comments at the Board meeting need to email Linda.Ismert@LSR7.net before Wednesday, December 14 at 4 p.m. Notice of this meeting is also posted in BoardDocs where you may access the full board packet three days prior to the meeting by clicking on the link provided: http://www.boarddocs.com/mo/lsr7sd/Board.nsf/Public.
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Goodbye, Gary! Kansas City mayor declares "Gary Amble Day" in Kansas City

Missouri state troopers are investigating after a Belton officer shot and killed a man during an armed disturbance call Thursday night. Inside a KCK church on Friday, the family of John Calvin stood and wept. It’s bad enough that they recently learned 56-year-old Calvin is dying of colon cancer, but he will likely die in prison.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Goodbye, Gary! You know Gary, now meet his family

Missouri state troopers are investigating after a Belton officer shot and killed a man during an armed disturbance call Thursday night. Inside a KCK church on Friday, the family of John Calvin stood and wept. It’s bad enough that they recently learned 56-year-old Calvin is dying of colon cancer, but he will likely die in prison.
BELTON, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

School district in Missouri to move to 4-day school week

INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) — A school board in Missouri has voted for the school district to move to a four-day school week. That decision was made by the Independence School District, which serves students in the cities of Independence and Sugar Creek. After the vote, the school board posted...
INDEPENDENCE, MO
KOLR10 News

Man killed after single-car crash on Highway 13

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mo. — A man from Lowry City, Missouri was killed in a single-car accident early on Friday, Dec. 16. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Jeremy Caserta, 33, was ejected from a vehicle traveling southbound on Highway 13 north of Lowry City. The report states the vehicle went off […]
LOWRY CITY, MO
missouribusinessalert.com

Royals declare 'our conclusion is clear' on downtown ballpark

The Royals believe a new downtown ballpark is best move for the future of the team, telling 350 people at a public event Tuesday that it would cost less than rebuilding Kauffman Stadium and bring much more economic benefit to the community. “For the Royals, our conclusion is clear,” said...
KANSAS CITY, MO
bluevalleypost.com

McLain’s wants to open new bakery in south Overland Park

McLain’s, a Kansas City bakery fixture since 1945, is looking to open a new south Overland Park location. Catch up quick: The Overland Park Planning Commission on Monday approved final development plans for a new McLain’s Market at 15102 Travis St., in the former Jersey Boyz Subs and Deli near 151st and Metcalf.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Odessa Man Injured in Lafayette County Crash

An Odessa man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday in Lafayette County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2013 Dodge Ram, driven by 50-year-old Roland L. Stillwell of Odessa, was on Missouri 131, north of I-70 around noon, when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck several trees, then struck a culvert and overturned.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy