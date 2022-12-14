ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

Woman, 32, Found Dead At Scene Of Limerick Fire: Coroner

By Mac Bullock
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d1k1k_0jiehSST00
Amanda Lynn Cogorno, 32, was found dead at the scene of a house fire in Limerick on Tuesday. Her official cause of death is still pending. Photo Credit: Facebook/Amanda Lynn Cogorno

Montgomery County officials have released the name of the woman found dead at the scene of a Limerick Township house fire on Tuesday, Dec. 14.

Amanda Lynn Cogorno, 32, was found dead on the third floor of a home on the 400 block of Swamp Pike around 11:30 a.m., First Deputy Coroner Alexander Balacki confirmed to Daily Voice.

Cogorno's official cause of death is still pending.

Fire officials have not identified the cause of the blaze, but cautioned Limerick residents to keep their distance while firefighters battled the flames midday Tuesday.

Cogorno's neighbors reportedly told WFMZ that she had only recently moved into the Swamp Pike home.

According to her social media, Cogorno had attended Minersville Area Junior-Senior High School in Schuylkill County until 2009 and was recently living in Mahanoy City.

to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.

Comments / 2

Related
KRMG

Human remains reportedly found in Pennsylvania house

PHILADELPHIA — Police were called to a house in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania after human remains were found in the basement. Police told WPVI that bone fragments from a human foot were found about four feet under the concrete in a basement of a house on Thursday. Investigators worked to uncover...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Woman dies in Pa. house fire

LIMERICK — Authorities are investigating a residential fire that killed a woman on Tuesday morning. The Montgomery County coroner’s office identified the victim as Amanda Lynn Cogorno, 32. The cause of death is under investigation. Brief information about the fire was released Thursday afternoon by Shaun Semmeles, the...
LIMERICK, PA
WGAL

Crews battle fire in Lancaster County

Crews battled a fire in Lancaster County Saturday morning. Emergency dispatchers say the fire was near the intersection of Batt Avenue and Will0w Street Pike in West Lampeter Township. According to dispatchers, the fire started in a garage and spread to the house. The fire marshal has been called to...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Deadly Crash Shuts Down Route 202 in Delaware County

A deadly crash in Delaware County prompted an early morning investigation that shut down a major roadway for hours on Sunday. Route 202 southbound was shut down after the crash in Concord Township around 4 a.m. Police said one person lost their life. An SUV was stopped with their hazard...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Human Remains Found In Northeast Philly Basement: Report

Philadelphia police are investigating after human bone fragments were discovered in a basement on the city's northeast side, according to a report from WFMZ. Detectives received a tip earlier this week that the body of a woman who went missing eight years ago was buried in the basement of a home on the 5200 block of Burton Street in Wissinoming, the outlet wrote, citing unnamed police sources.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man found dead at Reading fire scene

READING, Pa. - A man was found dead in a home where a fire broke out Thursday afternoon in Reading. First responders rushed to a reported structure fire in the 200 block of North Kenhorst Boulevard shortly before 2:30 p.m. Police cordoned off the area with crime scene tape and the coroner was called to the scene a short time later.
READING, PA
CBS Philly

Human remains found in basement of Wissinoming home: sources

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Human remains were found in the basement of a home in Philadelphia's Wissinoming neighborhood, police sources told CBS Philadelphia on Friday.Investigators have been focused on a home on the 5200 block of Burton Street in the city's Wissinoming section day in and day out.Police are trying to determine if there is a connection to a woman that was killed eight years ago.Sources say the remains that were discovered were buried in layers and layers of concrete.The weather conditions also hindered the investigation, according to sources.CBS Philadelphia has learned that the basement flooded from the recent rain. Crews...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
truecrimedaily

Pa. man accused of smothering missing wife, dismembering her, and dumping remains in 2 places

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (TCD) -- A 57-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of killing his missing wife, dismembering her body, and disposing of it in two different places. Fifty-five-year-old Elizabeth "Beth" Capaldi was reported missing to the Perkasie Borough Police Department on Oct. 12 after her family had not heard from her in two days. Perkasie Borough Police said her wallet was gone, but her cellphone, car, and car keys were still at home.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Collegeville Man Succumbs to Accident Injuries

NORRISTOWN PA – Collegeville resident Max Moliken, 21, who was critically injured in a pedestrian-vehicle accident Tuesday (Dec. 13, 2022) at about 4 p.m. near the intersection of Second and Park avenues, has “died of his injuries,” Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele acknowledged Thursday (Dec. 15) in an updated statement from his office.
COLLEGEVILLE, PA
Daily Voice

Strangulation, Assault Among Charges For 18-Year-Old In ChesCo

A Chester County 18-year-old faces multiple felony charges after authorities say he attacked a woman. Police were called to the 200 block of Valley Drive in East Goshen just after 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11 for a reported disturbance, officials said in a release. There, a visibly-injured 18-year-old woman...
GOSHEN, CT
fox29.com

2-story home collapses in Holmesburg after fire, authorities say

PHILADELPHIA - A two-story home in Holmesburg has collapsed after it caught fire on Friday, authorities say. According to officials, the fire broke out in a home on the 4100 block of Welsh Road. Traffic is blocked westbound and northbound on Frankford Avenue and southbound on Stanwood Street, officials say.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Berks Weekly

House fire leaves one dead in Southwest Reading

One person is dead following a house fire Thursday afternoon that happened in the 200 block of Kenhorst Blvd in the City of Reading. Firefighters were initially called to the one story ranch style home around 2:06pm after a neighbor reported seeing heavy smoke coming from the residence. According to...
READING, PA
sanatogapost.com

NorCo Police Seek Pottstown Woman in Alleged Assault

NORTH COVENTRY PA – A warrant was obtained Tuesday (Dec. 13, 2022) by North Coventry police for the arrest of a 29-year-old Pottstown woman (at top) on aggravated assault and other charges related to the alleged stabbing of a male victim, Chester County records show. The incident was publicly announced by the police department on its CrimeWatch website.
POTTSTOWN, PA
sanatogapost.com

County DA, Police Investigate Collegeville Accident

NORRISTOWN PA – A Tuesday (Dec. 14, 2022) crash in which 21-year-old Collegeville man was critically injured is being investigated by the Collegeville Police Department and the Montgomery County District Attorney’s office, county District Attorney Kevin Steele said. The accident involving a white Nissan Rogue car, and pedestrian...
COLLEGEVILLE, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia man charged for delivering drugs causing death in Montgomery County

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – A 37-year-old man from Philadelphia was arrested in connection to a drug delivery in Montgomery County that ended in a woman's death, District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said. Christian Talman is accused of delivering drugs to a 37-year-old woman in East Norriton Township in July.The woman was later found dead in her home on Washington Avenue in East Norriton Township. The cause of death has been ruled an overdose.Police say an autopsy further revealed the cause of death was fentanyl, xylazine and amphetamine toxicity.Police also found a drawstring bag that contained six purple-tinted glassine bags that contained...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
southjerseyobserver.com

Clementon Man Reported Missing After Last Being Seen at Cooper Hospital

The Camden County Police Department is looking for a missing adult from Clementon. Brian Patterson, 40, has been reported missing in Camden after last being seen at Cooper University Hospital. He is described as a white male, 5’11”, 145 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair. He has tattoos on...
CLEMENTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
430K+
Followers
62K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy