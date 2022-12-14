Read full article on original website
California approves roadmap for carbon neutrality by 2045
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California air regulators voted unanimously Thursday to approve an ambitious plan to drastically cut reliance on fossil fuels by changing practices in the energy, transportation and agriculture sectors, but critics say it doesn’t go far enough to combat climate change. The plan sets out...
Snow pummels parts of Northeast; thousands without power
BOSTON (AP) — Utility crews raced Saturday to restore power to tens of thousands of customers across New England and New York after a powerful storm dumped 2 feet of snow in some places. More than 160,000 customers in New England were in the dark as of the afternoon...
Friday update about power outages from LCP and MN Power
Minnesota Power said about 4500 customers remain without power as of Friday evening. And they hope to have all restored by Monday. More reinforcements and mutual aid are coming in, along with tree cutting services. Meanwhile, Lake Country Power shared about 7500 members are still waiting, as of Friday evening.
Louisiana officers charged in Black motorist’s deadly arrest
FARMERVILLE, La. (AP) — Five Louisiana law enforcement officers were charged Thursday with state crimes ranging from negligent homicide to malfeasance in the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene, a death authorities initially blamed on a car crash before long suppressed body-camera video showed white officers beating, stunning and dragging the Black motorist as he wailed, “I’m scared!”
Gone Fishin’ & Huntin’ December 15th
With fishing and hunting seasons underway in Minnesota and Wisconsin, WDIO’s weekly segment Gone Fishin’ and Huntin’ has returned. It airs during WDIO Sports at Ten on Thursday nights. Recent photos for December 15th are from Tristen Helmer, Logan Wourms, Enzo, and Madelyn Wirkus. If you would...
Sabrina Ullman: Colder temps and still chances of snow
Today will be dry for most of the area. A gusty northwest wind will bring light snow to the South Shore. Temperatures will be cooler than it has been lately, with most of the Northland only reaching the teens. Cold weather and dangerously low wind chills will be the main...
