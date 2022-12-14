Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Well-known Connecticut-based department store chain, Ames, is returning in Spring 2023 after 21 yearsAmarie M.Rocky Hill, CT
Parents of toddler who shot to fame with her adorable reaction at Christmas dance recital We were overjoyed she found usShameel ShamsChicopee, MA
Norwich Man Seriously Injured in Killingly CrashQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Woman in Massachusetts accused of assaulting officers with a swarm of angry beesMuhammad Junaid MustafaLongmeadow, MA
Killingly Firefighters Make Quick Work of Evening Bedroom FireQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
