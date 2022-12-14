ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

KX News

Avast! North Dakota ranks high in Porch Piracy rates

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — With online shipping at an all-time high, many of us may be concerned about the existence of ‘Porch Pirates’ — people who steal packages left for delivery outside doors and in mail rooms before their rightful recipients can reach them. Across the nation, 49 million Americans have had at least one […]
GEORGIA STATE
KX News

North Dakota is the state with the 6th most people living in maternal care ‘deserts’

STACKER — Compared to other developed nations, the United States regularly ranks among the worst countries for maternal and infant health outcomes. Childbirth outcomes are often tied to a birthing parent’s circumstances, fueling wide disparities at the geographic, demographic, and income levels. Research has shown that access to prenatal care, family planning services, and other […]
ARIZONA STATE
a-z-animals.com

The Flag of North Dakota: History, Meaning, and Symbolism

North Dakota is a state in the midwestern region of the United States. It is the nineteenth-largest state by area and the fourth least populous state, with a population of 780,000. It is bordered by the Canadian provinces of Saskatchewan and Manitoba to the north, Minnesota to the east, South Dakota to the south, and Montana to the west. The capital city is Bismarck, and the largest city is Fargo.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
sayanythingblog.com

Plain Talk: Should North Dakota children have access to gender transition surgery?

MINOT, N.D. — Should children in North Dakota have access to surgery and other types of treatment that can change their birth gender?. If a bill that will be introduced in the 2023 session of the legislature is passed, such treatments would be prohibited. State Rep. Brandon Prichard, a Republican from District 8 who is sponsoring that bill, joined this episode of Plain Talk to discuss it.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota K-12 schools receiving $400-million in COVID funds

(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota's public schools are receiving an extra 400-million dollars in federal COVID relief funds to help students get back on track. State education officials say the funds will help students improve academic performance after studies showed a drop in math and reading scores associated with pandemic-related remote learning. Officials will also use some of the funds to improve and expand before and after school programs.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
boreal.org

Governor Walz Announces $4.6 Million for Business Expansion Across Minnesota

From the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development • December 16, 2022. Governor Tim Walz and the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) announced funding for four businesses through the Minnesota Job Creation Fund and the Minnesota Investment Fund. The total award is more than $4.6 million and is expected to create 276 jobs over the next three years.
MINNESOTA STATE
Hot 97-5

North Dakota Gets Dumped On: Check Out These Snow Totals

The winter storm/blizzard which began early on Tuesday morning and has lingered well into Friday has really left its mark on North Dakota. Four solid days of stormy winter weather will have Bismarck Mandan and most of North Dakota digging out for days. I can't say I've seen many times...
BISMARCK, ND
MinnPost

Minnesota Democrats hope to sharply limit the deer farm industry in push to fight CWD

Minnesota farms that raise elk and deer for meat or captive hunts could soon face sharp limits from DFL lawmakers concerned about a critical disease risk to wild herds. Chronic wasting disease, a fatal neurological illness, continues to spread in Minnesota. While Republicans in the past have protected the cervid farms, Democrats now have the upper hand in an emotional debate over the existence of the businesses — and their potential impact on Minnesota’s lucrative wild hunting industry.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota's longest-serving state senator calls newly approved term limits "shortsighted"

(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota's longest-serving state senator is speaking out against the recently voter-approved term limits for state officials serving in Bismarck. "This term limit thing for me was shortsighted. Again, it's related to a national issue. Our real problem in North Dakota is we can't find enough candidates whether its republicans or democrats. We had 17 senators without any competition and this is not just because of incumbency. We had districts where there were no incumbents where the parties couldn't fill the slot," said Tim Mathern.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
wdayradionow.com

More delays, closures across North Dakota

(Bismarck, ND) -- Delays and closures continue to rock statewide offices in the wake of the massive Winter Storm that's moved through North Dakota. The Department of Health and Human Services has told WDAY Radio that its Grand Forks region and Grafton offices will have delayed openings until 10am Friday, while the Fargo office, which was set to open at 1 p.m, will remain closed for the day.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
valleynewslive.com

I-29 and ND 13 Reopen

BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Transportation and North Dakota Highway Patrol have reopened Interstate 29 from Fargo to the South Dakota border and North Dakota Highway 13 from I-29 to Wahpeton. Officials say that travel advisories still remain in effect for both roadways and...
FARGO, ND
KX News

The impact blizzards have on the disabled

NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Being stuck in a blizzard can make it hard to go to the grocery stores and get essentials, and it takes an even greater toll on those with disabilities. People with disabilities around North Dakota often find themselves in a rough situation having to navigate during blizzards. Although getting around in […]
NORTH DAKOTA STATE

