Avast! North Dakota ranks high in Porch Piracy rates
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — With online shipping at an all-time high, many of us may be concerned about the existence of ‘Porch Pirates’ — people who steal packages left for delivery outside doors and in mail rooms before their rightful recipients can reach them. Across the nation, 49 million Americans have had at least one […]
North Dakota is the state with the 6th most people living in maternal care ‘deserts’
STACKER — Compared to other developed nations, the United States regularly ranks among the worst countries for maternal and infant health outcomes. Childbirth outcomes are often tied to a birthing parent’s circumstances, fueling wide disparities at the geographic, demographic, and income levels. Research has shown that access to prenatal care, family planning services, and other […]
a-z-animals.com
The Flag of North Dakota: History, Meaning, and Symbolism
North Dakota is a state in the midwestern region of the United States. It is the nineteenth-largest state by area and the fourth least populous state, with a population of 780,000. It is bordered by the Canadian provinces of Saskatchewan and Manitoba to the north, Minnesota to the east, South Dakota to the south, and Montana to the west. The capital city is Bismarck, and the largest city is Fargo.
sayanythingblog.com
Plain Talk: Should North Dakota children have access to gender transition surgery?
MINOT, N.D. — Should children in North Dakota have access to surgery and other types of treatment that can change their birth gender?. If a bill that will be introduced in the 2023 session of the legislature is passed, such treatments would be prohibited. State Rep. Brandon Prichard, a Republican from District 8 who is sponsoring that bill, joined this episode of Plain Talk to discuss it.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota K-12 schools receiving $400-million in COVID funds
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota's public schools are receiving an extra 400-million dollars in federal COVID relief funds to help students get back on track. State education officials say the funds will help students improve academic performance after studies showed a drop in math and reading scores associated with pandemic-related remote learning. Officials will also use some of the funds to improve and expand before and after school programs.
boreal.org
Governor Walz Announces $4.6 Million for Business Expansion Across Minnesota
From the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development • December 16, 2022. Governor Tim Walz and the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) announced funding for four businesses through the Minnesota Job Creation Fund and the Minnesota Investment Fund. The total award is more than $4.6 million and is expected to create 276 jobs over the next three years.
North Dakota Gets Dumped On: Check Out These Snow Totals
The winter storm/blizzard which began early on Tuesday morning and has lingered well into Friday has really left its mark on North Dakota. Four solid days of stormy winter weather will have Bismarck Mandan and most of North Dakota digging out for days. I can't say I've seen many times...
Minnesota Democrats hope to sharply limit the deer farm industry in push to fight CWD
Minnesota farms that raise elk and deer for meat or captive hunts could soon face sharp limits from DFL lawmakers concerned about a critical disease risk to wild herds. Chronic wasting disease, a fatal neurological illness, continues to spread in Minnesota. While Republicans in the past have protected the cervid farms, Democrats now have the upper hand in an emotional debate over the existence of the businesses — and their potential impact on Minnesota’s lucrative wild hunting industry.
ND: Gov. Burgum Bans This Social Media App From State-Owned Devices
Burgum signed an executive order yesterday (Tuesday, December 13th).
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota's longest-serving state senator calls newly approved term limits "shortsighted"
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota's longest-serving state senator is speaking out against the recently voter-approved term limits for state officials serving in Bismarck. "This term limit thing for me was shortsighted. Again, it's related to a national issue. Our real problem in North Dakota is we can't find enough candidates whether its republicans or democrats. We had 17 senators without any competition and this is not just because of incumbency. We had districts where there were no incumbents where the parties couldn't fill the slot," said Tim Mathern.
kfgo.com
North Dakota trucker arrested in hit-and-run injuring Nebraska State Trooper
LINCOLN, Neb. – A North Dakota man has been arrested following a hit-and-run with a Nebraska State Trooper, a pursuit, and an hour-long standoff on Interstate 80, near Lincoln Thursday afternoon. The State Patrol says a trooper stopped a semi pulling a flatbed trailer that was driving recklessly. After...
wdayradionow.com
More delays, closures across North Dakota
(Bismarck, ND) -- Delays and closures continue to rock statewide offices in the wake of the massive Winter Storm that's moved through North Dakota. The Department of Health and Human Services has told WDAY Radio that its Grand Forks region and Grafton offices will have delayed openings until 10am Friday, while the Fargo office, which was set to open at 1 p.m, will remain closed for the day.
dakotanewsnow.com
Conditions change across South Dakota and North Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Winter weather conditions have changed in Pierre, Bismarck, and Minot Wednesday. Watch on-location updates below.
North Dakota Legal Aid requests more money from state as case numbers go up
NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — North Dakota Legal Aid, which provides lawyers for criminal defendants who cannot afford to hire their own, is now struggling to find staff attorneys as its case numbers climb.The agency is requesting increased legal aid funding from the Legislature, for additional positions and pay increases for staff and contract attorneys, in […]
fox9.com
St. Louis Park announces cannabis business licensure requirements beginning Jan. 1
ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - Less than a year after the Minnesota Legislature approved the sale of THC-infused edibles throughout Minnesota, St. Louis Park is creating a licensure system. Starting Jan. 1, 2023, any business or person wanting to sell or offer to sell cannabinoid products of any...
Western South Dakota Got Slammed with Snow! Here Are the Totals
Mother Nature isn't fooling around so far this winter, wait, it's not even technically winter yet, that doesn't officially start for another six days. Yikes!. A large portion of South and North Dakota have just been hammered with snow and blizzard conditions all week, and it looks like Old Man Winter isn't quite done with all the fun.
A Rare Snapping Turtle Found In Minnesota Only Had One in 100,000 Chance!
The other week I saw a cool picture of a rare albino deer that was spotted in Minnesota and it started a discussion about whether or not if anyone around Central Minnesota had ever seen one before. Little did I know it would lead me to something even more rare. A rare albino snapping turtle in Minnesota.
valleynewslive.com
I-29 and ND 13 Reopen
BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Transportation and North Dakota Highway Patrol have reopened Interstate 29 from Fargo to the South Dakota border and North Dakota Highway 13 from I-29 to Wahpeton. Officials say that travel advisories still remain in effect for both roadways and...
The impact blizzards have on the disabled
NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Being stuck in a blizzard can make it hard to go to the grocery stores and get essentials, and it takes an even greater toll on those with disabilities. People with disabilities around North Dakota often find themselves in a rough situation having to navigate during blizzards. Although getting around in […]
knsiradio.com
North Dakota Highway Patrol Officer has Near Miss as Semi Plows Through Closed Storm Gate
(KNSI) — A North Dakota Highway Patrol officer was not hurt but likely saw their life flash before their eyes when a semi-truck crashed through a gate on a closed freeway and headed straight toward their cruiser. Troopers often post at gate closures to encourage drivers to stay off...
