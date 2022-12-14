Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Louisville Woman Receives Lottery Scratch-off Ticket Worth $175K at an Employee 'White Elephant' Gift ExchangeZack LoveLouisville, KY
Wasabi Fenway Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLouisville, KY
Regional Grocery Store Announces New Store in KentuckyBryan DijkhuizenLouisville, KY
Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in KentuckyTravel MavenLouisville, KY
Grand Jury Indicts Two Louisville Men On Possession Of Machine GunsCops And CrimeLouisville, KY
Related
Kohl's to donate $50K to Southern Indiana youth shelter
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A well-known retail giant donated tens of thousands of dollars to a youth shelter in Southern Indiana. Clark County Youth Shelter received a $50,000 grant from Kohl's to allow the nonprofit to continue supporting children, families and the community, according to a CCYSFS press release. Ashley...
Wave 3
Downtown Louisville vacant lots, properties set to be renovated
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Empty parking lots and vacant buildings are scattered all over Louisville, but now some of them are being turned into social centers to try to rejuvenate downtown. Mayor Greg Fischer says the old Brown Brothers Cadillac Dealership and a JCTC parking lot our among some of...
Top 3 Christmas Towns In Kentucky . They’re Magical.
There is something special about Christmas in Kentucky. The air is crisp and the decorations are abundant, making it a truly magical time of year, from the lights and decorations to the delicious food and bourbon, it’s a time of year that brings joy and magic to everyone who celebrates it. And no Christmas in Kentucky is complete without a visit to the list of Christmas town below.
wdrb.com
Dick Tong, Louisville traffic reporter for 97WAVE radio, dies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A longtime Louisville police officer who also served as a traffic reporter has died. Capt. Dick Tong died at the age of 86 on Saturday morning surrounded by his family at Baptist East Hospital. Tong, a U.S. Navy veteran, retired from the Louisville Police Department with...
Louisville Will Build $65 Million Studio and Renovate Louisville Gardens
I've been wanting to visit Senoia, Georgia where The Walking Dead was filmed for eleven seasons. Both Georgia and Louisiana have become prime locations for big movie and TV productions. However, Kentucky has entered the chat with several star-studded productions going on now around the northeast part of the state. So, a movie and a production space will be coming to Kentucky with hopes of competing with those big studios in the south.
wdrb.com
Catholic Charities of Louisville purchases $5.1 million property for new headquarters
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Archdiocese of Louisville announced today that Catholic Charities of Louisville purchased a property from Stock Yards Bank to house its new headquarters. The property — which is on East Broadway — was purchased for $5.1 million and includes a 75-space surface parking lot at the...
6 evacuated as vacant structure goes up in flames near downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Six people have been evacuated after a fire at a vacant warehouse just east of downtown Louisville. According to the Louisville Fire Department, the two-alarm blaze broke out in the 700 block of East Main Street just before 8 p.m. Saturday. Witnesses who were near the...
Bike giveaway brings southern Indiana friends together in time of grief
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Christmas is a week away and some children got some of their wishes fulfilled during a giveaway. Savannah Smiles Foundation and Bobby’s Bikes hosted the event on Saturday. Debra McCoskey-Reisert and Jennifer Brazell are two friends who started separate nonprofits after losing someone close to...
In Your Backyard | Local teacher opens sewing studio in Mellwood Art Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — When so many are focused on what's new and next, local business owner Lyndsey Stanfill is pulling threads from the past. She launched her new business, Made Stitch Company, earlier this fall, to teach sewing lessons for all ages. Stanfill said the response from students at her Mellwood Art Center studio has been fantastic.
wdrb.com
Free camps to be held during JCPS winter break at 12 Louisville community centers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Parks and Recreation is offering free camps during the Jefferson County Public Schools winter break. The camps will be offered at 12 community centers across the city. They will give various age groups an opportunity to play sports, make crafts and new friendships. Some of...
Louisville students continue tradition of helping families during holiday season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Since 1965, one Louisville high school has helped hundreds of families in need during the holiday season. The more than 50-year-long tradition continued at Eastern High School Friday morning, hours before the bell rang for class. The school's 57th annual Holiday Care-A-Van raised funds to fill...
Wave 3
Barry Cheesesteaks and More holds grand opening in Valley Station
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A locally-owned cheesesteak restaurant held its grand opening in Valley Station on Saturday. Barry’s Cheesesteaks and More relocated to 5408 Valley Station Road after the owner said there were building and safety issues with the restaurant’s previous location in Old Louisville. Owner Barry Washington...
Wave 3
Century-old Clarksville bakery thankful for loyal customers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Last month, a century-old Clarksville bakery was struggling for customers. Construction on North Clark Boulevard detoured customers away from the business. The decline in sales worried the 77-year-old owner Ernest Polston about the future of the bakery. After customers heard about the troubles at William’s Bakery,...
Ethan Hawke Is Filming in KY and Looking for Locals as Extras
ETHAN HAWKE -- VERY GRACIOUS WITH THE SELFIES. In October, he visited Shelbyville to check out the possibilities and found himself hobnobbing with Shelby County Deputy Judge Executive Jon Park. Seemingly a man of the people, Hawke hasn't shied away from photo ops during his visits. ETHAN HAWKE FILMING IN...
leoweekly.com
5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (12/16)
Free for Speed members, military members and frontline healthcare workers; also, students, faculty, and staff at UofL, Manual, IU, Spalding, JCTC and KYCAD; $14-$20 otherwise | 5-10 p.m. Drink Chambord cocktails, enjoy the Alphonse Mucha exhibit, dance in a silent disco, do some costumed figure drawing and watch performers from...
Wave 3
Dawn Coleman Court
Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country. Lori Janes was hoping to hold onto a gift card to her favorite store, but a coworker in the game stole it. Century-old Clarksville bakery thankful for loyal customers. Updated: 4 hours ago.
wdrb.com
West Louisville's Winter Wonderland at Shawnee Park showcases talented singers
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- West Louisville is getting ready for their first ever Winter Wonderland. WDRB's Keith Kaiser joined some of the producers of this holiday celebration. OneWest, the nonprofit committed to commercial growth in the West End of Louisville, presents Winter Wonderland, December 16 through the 18th. The 3...
WLKY.com
Louisville residents in District 4 encouraged to join new neighborhood advisory board
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro councilman Jecorey Arthur is encouraging Louisville residents to be change agents with a new neighborhood advisory board that will showcase the power of the people in his District 4. "Your voice is so important," Arthur said. "Your voice is beyond the vote you cast during...
Ky. woman wins big from company holiday party lottery tickets
Lori Janes said she was happy to get a gift card to TJ Maxx during their $25 white elephant gift exchange, but it was “stolen” from her.
wdrb.com
Construction progressing at UofL Health South Hospital in Bullitt County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Things are starting to take shape at the UofL Health South Hospital off Interstate 65 and Brooks Road in Bullitt County. The $70 million expansion project will add more beds to the emergency room and inpatient care, which is much needed in the county. The crane...
WHAS11
Louisville, KY
24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Louisville local newshttps://www.whas11.com/
Comments / 0