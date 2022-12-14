Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Netflix Exec Calls Live-Action Avatar: The Last Airbender a 'Stunning Spectacle'
Netflix is hard at work on a slew of originals these days, and of course, one of those projects is none other than Avatar: The Last Airbender. Production got underway on the show earlier this year, and netizens are growing more eager by the day to see how it looks. As the new year approaches, those pleas are only getting louder, and now one Netflix executive is teasing fans with a glowing update on Avatar's status.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Finally Gets One of Best Horror Games in Years
Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED users can finally play one of the best horror games in years thanks to the power of the Cloud. Horror games aren't as common as they used to be, especially AAA horror games. That said, there are a couple of series keeping the AAA horror genre alive; none more than Resident Evil though. The most recent entry in the series, Resident Evil Village, is already available on Nintendo Switch, but its predecessor, Resident Evil 7, has not been, until today at least.
ComicBook
Netflix's Blocksbuster Cancelled After One Season
A surprising Netflix series will not be seeing a Season 2. Viewers were confused and interested when the streamer announced a Blockbuster series on the platform. That excited only grew when Randall Park and Vanessa Ramos boarded the project. Unfortunately, Variety reports that there will only be one season of the hijinks at the last Blockbuster on Earth. 10 episodes exist and it's only been about a month since the premiere. Fans are usually down for a one-camera show. But, maybe there was just too much out there to watch at the time. Unfortunately for Blockbuster, it didn't crack the Netflix Top 10 when it debuted. But, Rotten Tomatoes likely played a role as well. 23% on the Tomatometer from critics is hard to shake. Comicbook.com talked to the stars about what they loved about movie rental places. Their answers were pretty amazing.
ComicBook
Apple TV+ Cancels Surprising Series After One Season
Apple TV+ has canceled a major original series after its first season tonight before it was renewed for season two. Shantaram follows the story of a fugitive, played by Charlie Hunnam, during the 1980's in Bombay, India. The cancellation isn't so random as the series didn't have a big following like Apple wanted for the Hunnam-led series, and as other series on the streaming service has before. According to Deadline, Shantaram will release its season finale on December 16th, 2022 which will serve as a series finale for the series which filmed throughout the pandemic.
ComicBook
Aubrey Plaza Responds to Indie Movie Becoming Netflix Hit
Aubrey Plaza rose to fame playing April Ludgate in the hit sitcom, Parks and Recreation, but now she's known for a range of films and shows. She's starred in indie films such as Black Bear and Ingrid Goes West as well as comic book shows like Legion in addition to comedies such as Happiest Season, not to mention the newest season of The White Lotus and the upcoming Agatha: Coven of Chaos. The year, she also played the titular role in Emily the Criminal, a crime thriller written and directed by John Patton Ford. The movie had a small release, but it was a hit among critics, earning a 94% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Now, the movie is streaming on Netflix, and it's doing quite well. In fact, Plaza recently spoke to The Playlist about Emily the Criminal being #4 on Netflix's top movies list.
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
ComicBook
Euphoria Star Jacob Elordi Replaces Henry Cavill as James Gunn’s Superman in DCU Fan Art
Warner Bros. Discovery recently revealed that James Gunn and Peter Safran will head their new DC Studios arm, and ever since that announcement things have been topsy-turvy. Gunn and Safran recently delivered their plans to WB boss David Zaslav and announced that the former is writing a Superman movie that will joy star Henry Cavill. The news comes just two months after Cavill announced his return to the role after a brief cameo in the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam. After the news broke the actor took to Instagram to reveal that another actor will be donning the iconic symbol of hope and that he's officially exiting the role. Gunn's film will follow a much younger Superman who's going to Metropolis for the first time, so like with every project like this, fans have an actor in mind for the role. One artist has created a new piece of fan art that shows Euphoria star Jacob Elordi transform into the Last Son of Krypton.
ComicBook
Pokemon Theory Suggests Ash's Daughter Is Taking Over the Anime
The anime world's foundation has been shaken to its core with the announcement that the Pokemon anime will move forward without its two stars, Ash Ketchum and Pikachu. While this seemed like a possibility following Ash's new status as the world champion, many believed that the long-running trainer wouldn't be going anywhere. With two new trainers set to take the reins of the series in Liko and Roy, a fan theory has been making the rounds hinting at the idea that the female trainer and Ash might have a major connection.
ComicBook
Barbie Trailer Reveals First Look at Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as the Iconic Dolls
After the set photos from the film have gone viral multiple times over, Warner Bros. Pictures has released the first official trailer for the Barbie movie. Directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie as Barbie with Ryan Gosling as Ken, the first footage from the film has offered a first look at what to expect and frankly it's even wilder, colorful, and more unique than we could have imagined. As previously reported, Robbie and Gosling aren't the only actors set to appear as the iconic Mattel dolls, including Issa Rae and Hari Nef as other Barbies and Simu Liu and Ncuti Gatwa as other Kens. Get a first look at all of them in the trailer below!
hotnewhiphop.com
Columbus Short Implies tWitch May Have Ended His Life After Savings Loss
TWitch sadly passed away earlier this week after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Shortly after news broke that Stephen “tWitch” Boss had died at age 40 after completing suicide, actor Columbus Short has offered a theory on why the famed dancer and DJ might’ve taken his own life.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Adding More Classic PSP, PS1, and PS3 Games
PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers got word this week of more classic games being added to the subscription service. Announced on Wednesday alongside the reveal of some other more modern PlayStation Plus games that would be added to the PS Plus Extra and Premium tiers, these classic games now joining the PS Plus catalog include ones from the PSP as well as some for the PS1 and PS3, too.
ComicBook
PlayStation Makes Highly-Rated PS4 Horror Game Just $0.59
A new PlayStation Store sale has made a highly-rated horror just $0.59 for a limited time. There are hundreds of PS4 games on sale right now in the build-up to Christmas and the larger holiday season. Many of the deals are for filler games or are deals that aren't that impressive. That said, there are plenty of steals to have if you have time to sift through all of the junk. For example, Sagebrush is only $0.59 right now and until December 22.
ComicBook
The Witcher 3 Players Surprised With Fan-Favorite Feature
CD Projekt Red has surprised The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt players with a small, but fan-favorite feature. This week, the critically-acclaimed and best-selling RPG finally came to current-gen consoles, which is to say, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. And the update adds a ton of features to the game, including quality-of-life features and features players have been begging CD Projekt Red to add since launch. For example, since the game's release, all players have ever wanted to do is pet Roach, Geralt's horse. And when Red Dead Redemption 2 came out, aka petting your "boah" simulator, this desire only increased. Thankfully, this is feature is finally in the game.
ComicBook
Avatar: The Way of Water's First Box Office Numbers Are In
Though the Thursday previews screenings for Avatar: The Way of Water are still going (the movie clocks in at over three hours long after all), early numbers for the film have come in. Deadline reports that the James Cameron-sequel is "on its way to a $17 million Thursday night." For comparison sake this is on par with the likes of The Batman, which brought in $17.6 million, but decidedly lower than Black Panther: Wakanda Forever which managed to secure $28 million. Unlike the Marvel Studios release however, Cameron's sequel is expected to have a much bigger hold weekend to weekend, in part because of the winter holidays but also because of the lack of counter programming.
ComicBook
Xbox Reportedly Hosting a Showcase Event Soon
Xbox is reportedly gearing up for some kind of showcase event very soon. Over the last decade, more and more gaming companies have transitioned to multiple smaller events throughout the year rather than one big blow out at E3. Nintendo largely kicked off this trend with its Nintendo Directs, PlayStation followed suit with its State of Play events, and other companies like Ubisoft have also followed this marketing method. However, Xbox has largely stuck with presenting its news at the big annual events like E3. There are rare exceptions to this, but it is not something fans have really come to expect in recent years.
ComicBook
Assassin's Creed Jade Leak Reveals First Gameplay
Assassin's Creed fans got their first look at a new experience in the series this week after Assassin's Creed Jade gameplay apparently leaked online. For those who may not recall, Assassin's Creed Jade (called "Codename Jade" by Ubisoft) was one of several games Ubisoft revealed months ago during its Assassin's Creed showcase. Jade is the mobile game Ubisoft has in the works, and while some may still wish that it wasn't a mobile game, others have expressed surprise following this leak at how much they liked what was seen in the leaked gameplay despite not being as fond of mobile titles.
ComicBook
Pokemon Fans Bid Farewell To Pikachu And Ash
The time has finally come for anime fans to say goodbye to Ash Ketchum and Pikachu, with Pokemon Journeys bringing its season to an end and the anime's return looking to focus on two new trainers. With Ash achieving his dream of becoming the world champion, many fans believed that he would continue as the anime's star as the top of the food chain, but were staggered by the revelation that both the trainer and his trusty Pikachu were bidding the television series a fond farewell.
ComicBook
James Gunn's Superman Movie Confirmed to Include "Major Characters"
Yesterday brought bittersweet news for DC fans as it was confirmed that a brand new Superman movie was in the works at DC with James Gunn already writing the script, the unfortunate side being that Henry Cavill wouldn't be reprising the role. According to The Suicide Squad filmmaker, the new Superman film, one of the first movies that is being developed by his newly formed DC Studios, is "focusing on an earlier part of Superman's life." Gunn went on to note that the movie isn't an "origin story," with reports revealing that it will focus on Superman/Clark Kent living in Metropolis and working at The Daily Planet. Now Gunn has offered a new cryptic tease for the film, its supporting cast.
ComicBook
The Price Is Right Headed to Primetime With Themed Episodes in 2023
The Price Is Right is headed to primetime with a bunch of specials in 2023. CBS announced that the long-running game show would be celebrating fans from all over. From former contestants, grocery store workers, math geniuses and everyone in-between, there will be a chance to compete for amazing prizes. Drew Carey will be hosting it all as America tunes in. This isn't the first time that The Price Is Right has crossed over into nighttime territory. But, it is a way to get 2023 off with a bang. Check out what's coming up down below!
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Reveals Most Popular Classic Game of 2022
PlayStation Plus has revealed which game that is part of the service's offering of "Classic" titles ended up being the most popular in 2022. When Sony restructured PS Plus earlier this summer, its new PS Plus Premium tier made a number of games from PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP available to download and play. And while these Classic games on PS Plus have been a bit divisive over the course of this year, it turns out that the title that has been played the most is one that many subscribers would likely never guess.
Comments / 0