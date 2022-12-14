The National Weather Service at Jackson says much below normal temperatures are strongly favored between December 21st and 27th across eastern Kentucky. Confidence is increasing for a frigid air mass to drop south from the Arctic in the days leading up to Christmas. The potential exists for temperatures nearing or dropping below 0 degrees with bitter sub-zero wind chills. There will be a chance for some precipitation around Thursday of next week, what type and how much will be determined as the system gets closer.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO