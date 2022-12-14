Read full article on original website
Related
WDTV
Cloudy Sunday, sunny first half of the week!
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A few snow showers will push in tonight, along with cloudy skies. Those clouds will continue into tomorrow afternoon, but by the first half of next week, skies will be partly sunny. As for what the rest of next week will be like, find out in the video above!
KOMU
Multiple chances for snow next week
While we've seen flurries falling over the last few days, accumulating snow has eluded mid-Missouri over the past few weeks. However, the start of next week should begin to bring some change. CHANGES COMING UP. Colder than usual temperatures were present again today, with highs only reaching into the lower...
kyweathercenter.com
Winter Gets Set to Unleash the Beast
Good Sunday, folks. The harsh period of winter weather I’ve been alerting you about for weeks now is just about here, and it’s looking really nasty. Bitterly cold temperatures will be introduced by a major Ohio Valley winter storm Thursday and Friday. Let’s start this party off with...
WDTV
Cloudy, cool weekend, with a few snow showers!
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After rain and freezing rain lifted into West Virginia yesterday, this afternoon will end the workweek on a cool, cloudy note, with a few snow flurries and showers. As for what this weekend and next week will be like, find out in the video above!. Yesterday,...
kyweathercenter.com
Ohio Valley Winter Storm Potential Increases
Good afternoon, folks. It continues to be all eyes on the big storm system set to impact much of the country in the days leading up to Christmas. This is likely to bring, at least, some snow and bitterly cold temps to Kentucky. In the short term, we are still...
Holiday Shopping Forecast for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
(WOWK) – This is the last weekend before Christmas and the chilly temperatures are serving as quite the reminder that the big day is fast approaching. There will be some chances for scattered showers overnight, but tomorrow afternoon looks to be dry in the region. The colder conditions will continue through the weekend with highs […]
Winter weather hits the Valley; What to expect
Roads throughout the Valley are wet after overnight snow and rain on Saturday. Road temps are below 32 degrees - which means some streets may be icy and slick.
See how much snow has fallen so far in widespread Upstate NY winter storm (chart)
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A widespread winter storm that started Thursday has already dropped up to a foot of snow in Upstate New York. According to reports submitted to the National Weather Service, the snowiest spots so far, with 12 inches of snow, were the town of Piseco, in Hamilton County; and the hamlet of Livingstonville, in Schoharie County. (See full chart below.)
STORM WATCH: Nasty wintry weather expected Thursday into Friday
New Jersey is expected to experience some nasty wintry weather Thursday into Friday.
Most of central Pa. will see just rain, a touch of ice as winter storm passes through
Central Pennsylvania’s first storm of the season has been milder than originally thought, but forecasters warned ice will still coat some roads Thursday. Rain fell all morning on the most of central Pennsylvania and will last until about midday Friday, said Bill Gartner, meteorologist with the National Weather Service. Sleet and freezing rain could fall through early Thursday afternoon.
z93country.com
Confidence Grows in Major Winter Blast Just before Christmas
The National Weather Service at Jackson says much below normal temperatures are strongly favored between December 21st and 27th across eastern Kentucky. Confidence is increasing for a frigid air mass to drop south from the Arctic in the days leading up to Christmas. The potential exists for temperatures nearing or dropping below 0 degrees with bitter sub-zero wind chills. There will be a chance for some precipitation around Thursday of next week, what type and how much will be determined as the system gets closer.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Could North Louisiana get a white Christmas?
Christmas is still nine days away so the most wonderful time of the year is still pretty far off when it comes to accurate weather predictions. However, some weather models are saying there is a much higher than normal chance of some winter weather round the same time that Santa comes calling.
Snow, ice, wind expected Thursday during central Pa. storm
Forecasters are urging central Pennsylvanians to avoid unnecessary travel Thursday as several inches of snow and ice will likely blanket the midstate. Up to 4 inches of snow and sleet, and a tenth of an inch of ice could accumulate throughout the day Thursday, according to a National Weather Service winter weather advisory.
wwnytv.com
Thursday: we get snow, but how much & when?
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Our several days of calm weather are over, and we’re going to get snow. When I say “we,” I mean all of northern New York - but the amounts and timings will vary. It’s possible - not likely, but possible - you might escape with just a few inches of snow. More likely, you’ll be dealing with shovels full of heavy, wet white stuff.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Winter Storm Warning Thursday
Winter storm warnings are expiring but a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued now until 6:00 am Thursday morning. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Thursday morning until 9:00 pm Thursday night as a second burst of snow and wind hits Thursday into Friday. Today a few scattered...
Winter Storm: These Capital Region Cities Should Expect 12″+ Snow
Tonight’s the night. What started as a small probability one week ago has grown into a full blown Winter Storm ready to slap the Capital Region. The storm has been sliding across the country all week, wreaking havoc and destruction with blizzards in the Plains and tornadoes in the South.
WDBJ7.com
‘Odds in our favor’: Meteorologist Brent Watts looks at chance of snow ahead of Christmas
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It never fails. The only thing more predictable than me starting my shopping two weeks before Christmas is the question that starts around the same time. “Will we have snow for Christmas?”. Most of the time I laugh it off and confidently say “probably not.”...
Comments / 0