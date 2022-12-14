Read full article on original website
Historic building: The Old Barnhill Building in California, Missouri was built in 1892CJ CoombsCalifornia, MO
The historic Robnett-Payne House built in 1857 in Fulton, Missouri was relocated and rehabilitated over 20 years agoCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The historic 'H.E. Gensky Grocery Store Building' built in 1915 was one of those memorable neighborhood corner storesCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Pitcher Store built in 1897 near Fulton, Missouri has either been moved or destroyedCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The historic 1929 Pierce Pennant Motor Hotel in Columbia, Missouri was converted to a retirement center in 1959CJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Revived UConn, hot Marshall play in Myrtle Beach Bowl
CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Revived UConn and hot Marshall will face each other in the Myrtle Beach Bowl on Monday. The Huskies had won just four games combined the previous three seasons before going 6-6 in Jim Mora Jr.’s first year to reach the postseason for the first time since 2015. The Thundering Herd pulled off one of the biggest surprises when they won at Notre Dame 26-21 in September. They closed with four straight victories to finish 8-4. The only other time UConn and Marshall played was also a bowl, the Herd winning the 2015 St. Petersburg Bowl 16-10.
Mizzou’s younger players have chance to prove skills at Gasparilla Bowl
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Mizzou has had nine players enter transfer portal and three declare for the NFL Draft meaning that the younger players will be playing some bigger roles in the upcoming Gasparilla Bowl. Some of the Tigers biggest losses for the bowl will be on the defensive side. With...
Mizzou women’s basketball gets ready for Braggin’ Rights matchup
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Mizzou women's basketball team has been working through finals week to get ready for the Braggin' Rights matchup with Illinois on Sunday. "They've added a couple of key players in the transfers that have really elevated their program," Pingeton said. "I really don't see a lot of weaknesses on that roster so I think it's going to be a great test for us going into Christmas break."
Some leave, others ready to fight ahead of Gasparilla Bowl
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Mizzou football team is one week out from playing Wake Forest in the Gasparilla Bowl, and the team is preparing to have some different lineups in Tampa. With many players entering the transfer portal and others declaring for the NFL Draft, wide receiver Barrett Banister has...
Mizzou vs. UCF basketball TV channel, live stream, game time info
The Missouri and UCF men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in the 2022 Orange Bowl Basketball Classic on Saturday, Dec. 17. The game is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. CT/noon ET. Mizzou enters the contest 9-1 overall. Most recently, Kansas defeated Missouri 95-67 on Dec. 10. UCF comes...
Norm Stewart Classic Day 1 recap
By Nate Latsch COLUMBIA, Mo. – Day 1 of the 14th annual Norm Stewart Classic on Thursday at Mizzou Arena featured four entertaining boys basketball games, headlined by Link Academy's showdown against Southern California Academy. The Classic continues with seven games on Friday, including five ...
Mid-Missouri lawmaker: Boonville’s Gygr-Gas has left “everybody out in the cold”
Missouri’s governor has signed an executive order aimed at helping several thousand customers of Boonville’s Gygr-Gas get propane in their tanks for the winter. Governor Mike Parson is blasting the company, which is liquidating and is not answering calls from its customers. State Rep. Tim Taylor (R-Speed) tells 939 the Eagle that Gygr has ceased all operations.
This Is The Coldest City In Missouri
Stacker put together a list of the coldest cities in each state.
Kansas City charity helping victims of deadly Columbia apartment fire
A Kansas City-based charity is helping the family that lost two children in an apartment fire early Wednesday. The post Kansas City charity helping victims of deadly Columbia apartment fire appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
1984 Columbia rape suspect ordered to be brought to Missouri
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A North Carolina man charged with rape will soon be back in Mid-Missouri. According to the Boone County Prosecutor's Office, James F. Wilson has been ordered to be extradited to Missouri. Wilson, of Mooresville, North Carolina, was arrested on Oct. 27 in connection with the March 1984 rape and assault of a woman The post 1984 Columbia rape suspect ordered to be brought to Missouri appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
UPDATE: Two closed hospitals in mid-Missouri being sold
A published report says the hospitals in mid-Missouri’s Mexico and Fulton have been sold by Platinum Health. The “Mexico Ledger” reports while there are few details about the sale, Platinum says they intend to submit the ownership change to state health officials and for both hospitals to re-open.
University of Missouri aims to recruit 3,000 farms for climate-smart practices with USDA grant
The largest federal grant in University of Missouri history is focused on helping farmers implement climate-smart practices. The U.S. Department of Agriculture awarded the $25 million grant to the university’s two-year-old Center for Regenerative Agriculture earlier this fall. The project is one of 140 nationwide in a $3.1 billion...
EquipmentShare nonprofit’s holiday-time gift: No-cost mammograms for 50 community members
COLUMBIA, Missouri — An employee-led foundation affiliated with one of Missouri’s top startups is helping offer free mammogram sessions for up to 50 uninsured individuals in the Boone County area where rapidly-scaling EquipmentShare calls home. The holiday-timed give-back is a partnership between the EquipmentShare Foundation, the Columbia/Boone County Health Department and JCB, the world’s largest The post EquipmentShare nonprofit’s holiday-time gift: No-cost mammograms for 50 community members appeared first on Startland News.
Vigil to be held for Columbia Square fire victims
Saturday night, a vigil was held for the two children who died in a Columbia Square Apartment fire. A close family friend confirmed 4-year-old Ta’niyah Pate and 7-year-old Jyneisha Washington died in the fire early Wednesday morning. The vigil honoring the girls started at 6 p.m. and took place at the Columbia Square Apartments. The The post Vigil to be held for Columbia Square fire victims appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Former girls' basketball coach in Versailles is headed to prison
A former Miller County teacher is sentenced for having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student. Michael Allen, 26, of Versailles, pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual contact with a student. He was sentenced Wednesday to a total of 10 years in prison. However, the Department of Corrections could release Allen early if he successfully completes 120 days of shock incarceration.
Ellinger wins National Republican Lawyer of the year
Jefferson City lawyer Marc Ellinger was named Republican Lawyer of the year by the Republican National Lawyers Association (RNLA). He was given the award at a ceremony last week in Washington D.C. The RNLA is a national organization made up of Republican Lawyers from across the nation and participates in...
$300,000 lottery prize won from scratcher ticket bought in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A resident recently won $300,000 on a ticket bought at Convenient Road Mart, 3714 W. Truman Blvd. in Jefferson City, a press release stated. The woman – who was not named in the press release -- bought a “Holiday Gold” ticket. The top prize was $300,000. She won $20 on another The post $300,000 lottery prize won from scratcher ticket bought in Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
ENERGY CRISIS: Thousands Of Missourians Without Propane After Gas Company Abruptly Closes
A propane gas company's sudden closure has left thousands of Missourians across the state without gas this holiday season. Customers with Boonville-based Gygr-Gas have seen their propane tanks been left low or empty and the company has not communicated with customers for months. Gygr-Gas made no public announcement of the closure and according to former employees who spoke with KOMU 8, all seven people on staff were told on Wednesday that they would be fired with no severance pay since the company was not financially stable and was told it needed to liquidate its business. Gygr-Gas served over 42 counties including Columbia, Boonville and Versailles.
Missouri health department: Half of all medical cannabis licensees have applied to sell recreational pot
Recreational marijuana is now legal in Missouri for those 21 and older, but you won't be able to buy the product until next year.
Laddonia man dies in Audrain County crash
EDITOR'S NOTE: The article was updated with the correct road location. AUDRAIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Laddonia man was killed in a crash Wednesday in Audrain County on U.S. 54 at Route HH. Harold Troesser died in the wreck. He was 84. This was a two vehicle crash resulting in the death of an 84-year The post Laddonia man dies in Audrain County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
