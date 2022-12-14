Read full article on original website
Look: Tiger Woods Had Message For His Ex-Wife Today
On Saturday morning, Tiger and Charlie Woods stepped on the first tee for the first round of the PNC Championship. Just moments after the father-son duo hit their first tee shots, Tiger had a message for Charlie's mother. Woods sent a congratulatory message to his ex-wife, Elin Nordegren after she gave birth earlier this week.
nodq.com
Update on Matt Riddle allegedly being written off WWE television due to a failed drug test
As previously noted, Matt Riddle was allegedly written off WWE television due to a failed drug test and that’s why an injury angle took place during the December 5th 2022 edition of WWE RAW. In an update, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com was able to confirm that Riddle’s angle with...
AEW Releases New Shirt That Makes MJF So Mad He Can't 'This' Straight
Wake up babe, a new AEW meme shirt just dropped. On Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, MJF retained his AEW World Championship (The Big Burberry Belt) over Ricky Starks. As he was making his way up the ramp, MJF was confronted by Bryan Danielson. The theme song and sight of Danielson caused MJF to take off in another direction.
thecomeback.com
Wrestling world abuzz after John Cena’s huge announcement
The wrestling world is on fire after WWE legend John Cena announced his return to the ring. Cena is coming back to end the year 2022 on a high note. The iconic 16-time World Champion has wrestled at least once every year dating back to his rookie year in 2002. That stretch was about to end, but he just ensured his legions of fans he’d step in the ring to keep the stretch going.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Director Of Longtime Creative Warns Fans Not To Miss Smackdown This Week
A key member of WWE’s creative team has issued a bit of a warning about how fans shouldn’t miss Smackdown this week. The Friday, December 16th episode of WWE Smackdown is being built around the return of the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The “Tribal Chief” Reigns hasn’t appeared on WWE television since he led The Bloodline to victory at Survivor Series in the Men’s WarGames match in the main event.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Speculation on Who Portrayed Uncle Howdy During WWE SmackDown Angle
Uncle Howdy came to life on last night’s WWE SmackDown as the feud between LA Knight and Bray Wyatt continued. Howdy remains a trending topic on social media today. There’s no word yet on who portrayed Howdy on SmackDown, but the main speculation is that this is Wyatt’s brother Bo Dallas. It should be noted that this has not been confirmed, but Dallas was expected to be involved in the Wyatt storyline going back a few months ago.
wrestletalk.com
Bayley Reacts To Scary WWE Raw Botch
Bayley has now commented on the hurricanrana spot that saw her and Alexa Bliss crash to the mat on WWE Raw. During a recent Instagram Live session, Bayley took time to comment on the botch, saying:. “I was taking a move from the girl [Bliss] I was wrestling, and it...
PWMania
Top Injured WWE Star Planning to Return Very Soon
Drew McIntyre addressed his injury status after originally being scheduled to team with Sheamus to challenge The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship on the November 9 edition of SmackDown. McIntyre had a ruptured eardrum, which was revealed after he announced that he had not been medically cleared...
webisjericho.com
Naomi Reportedly “Has To Make A Decision”
WWE suspended both Naomi and Sasha Banks after they walked out on the promotion due to being unhappy with their creative during the May 15th episode of Raw. And while there is likely much more to the situation than simply feeling their tag team was underutilized, as neither has commented yet, many questions remain unanswered. However, with Banks set to work for New Japan, fans have been wondering what the future holds for Naomi, with Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reporting that she “has to make a decision” regarding her career.
Bobby Fish on Undisputed Era being Triple H Guys; Hunter Took Pride In What He Had With Us
Bobby Fish was the guest on Fightful’s Wrestling Perspective Podcast with Lars Frederiksen and Dennis Ferrell this week. They spoke on various topics, and one of the many topics discussed was whether Bobby Fish considered himself a “Triple H guy.”. Bobby Fish said he would consider himself a...
ringsidenews.com
Mandy Rose Increases Premium Content Subscription Price After WWE Release
Mandy Rose’s growth since her debut in WWE was a long-term thing, as she truly found herself in NXT, becoming a record-setting NXT Women’s Champion. Rose wanted respect for her name and she certainly got that, for the most part. Mandy Rose was fired by WWE recently and it ended up infuriating fans. Now that she is no longer part of WWE, Rose has increased the price of her subscription service.
Backstage Reactions To Rumors Regarding Sasha Banks And NJPW-AEW
Known professionally as Sasha Banks, Mercedes hasn't wrestled since walking out on WWE back in May, and subsequently was suspended. PWInsider has reported that NJPW is bringing Mercedes into the NJPW Wrestle Kingdom show, which is interesting timing for multiple reasons. Earlier this year, WrestleCade tried to book Sasha Banks...
411mania.com
Note On Contradictions With Matt Riddle Suspension Story and WWE’s Wellness Policy
It was previously reported that the reason Matt Riddle was written out of WWE storylines was because he failed his second drug test with WWE. This led to Riddle getting suspended and sent to rehab. However, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, this actually contradicts WWE’s Wellness Policy. The...
Ethan Page Discusses Producing In AEW, Says He's Pushed To Do More Commentary
Ethan Page talks about his plans in wrestling after his days in the ring are over. For most wrestlers, once you're in the business, there's no getting out of it. Although some wrestlers like Bret Hart and Steve Austin have found other options outside of wrestling following the end of their full time in-ring careers, the vast majority of pro grapplers end up holding some role in the industry after they officially hang up the boots.
wrestlinginc.com
Jon Moxley Returning To Independent Promotion
It looks as though former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will make a return to independent wrestling in the months to come. Following the signing of a new contract with AEW in October, the word going around was that Moxley would take far fewer independent dates than he had in the past. Since then, Moxley hasn't appeared for promotions like GCW. However, that is set to change in February, with Moxley advertised for DEFY Wrestling's YEAR6 anniversary show.
nodq.com
What is being said about Naomi now that Sasha Banks is reportedly heading to NJPW
As previously noted, Sasha Banks’ WWE departure was confirmed to have been negotiated “months ago” and she is expected to appear for NJPW starting in January. The WWE status of Sasha’s tag-team partner Naomi has been up in the air and according to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, the belief is that she will have to make a decision regarding her future. Meltzer noted the following about Naomi’s options…
WWE Live Holiday Tour Results From Moline, IL (12/17): Scarlett Wrestles; AJ Styles vs GUNTHER, More
WWE held a live event on December 17 from the Vibrant Arena at the Mark in Moline, IL. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) and highlights are below. WWE Live Holiday Tour Results From Moline, IL (12/17) Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, and Mia Yim defeated Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and...
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Results – December 16, 2022
Kicking off this week’s Smackdown with we see The Bloodlines Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos & Sami Zayn pull up to the arena. Liv Morgan delivers a dropkick, followed by a back elbow. Tegan Nox tags in and delivers a running uppercut. Dakota Kai fires back with a Scorpion Kick, then tags in Iyo Sky. Nox delivers a modified facebuster, then tags in Morgan. They deliver a double suplex before Morgan delivers a snapmare and a basement dropkick. Morgan grabs a kendo stick from under the ring, but Nox stops her from using it. Damage CTRL takes advantage and attacks them, but Morgan & Nox fight back and toss them to the outside. Nox delivers a crossbody off the top rope that sends us to a break.
Details Behind NXT Call-Up Pitches, Main Event, Process Of Call-Ups
There have been pitches for numerous talent to be called up to the WWE main roster, Fightful Select has been told that there have been pitches for several NXT talent. Since the return to live crowds last year, NXT talent has regularly worked dark matches or on Main Event to help evaluate them. One NXT source indicated to us that WWE higher ups feel it gives them a more accurate reflection of how a talent would immediately connect with a main roster audience, since they're largely working in front of the same few hundred people on weekly NXT TV.
wrestletalk.com
SmackDown Spoiler: Ronda Rousey’s Next Challenger Will Be…
Tonight, WWE is pre-taping next week’s December 23 edition of SmackDown and the spoilers are already leaking from Chicago!. In the first matchup of the night, the big six woman gauntlet match announced on tonight’s edition of SmackDown. In the match that involved Xia Li, Emma, Tegan Nox,...
