This week is the final week for The Hunter’s Blind for the year and season. Mark and Mark sit down, have a chat, and recap some of the highlights of the show. Thank you for listening, and supporting our sponsors, Den Hartog Firearms in Ritter, Southern Archery in Spencer, Northwest Iowa Firearms in Hull, and Iowa Armory in Sanborn. Be sure to stop in and see what they all have to offer.

SANBORN, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO