Read full article on original website
Related
Americus Times-Recorder
Lady Raiders stay undefeated with hard-fought win over Westfield
AMERICUS – The Southland Academy girls’ basketball team (SAR) still has an unblemished record at 7-0. The Lady Raiders hosted the Westfield Lady Hornets Friday evening, December 16 at Southland Academy. Thanks to double figures scoring from three SAR players, along with the Lady Raiders’ ability to battle in the low post, SAR came away with a 52-45 victory over the Lady Hornets to remain undefeated on the season at 7-0. “I’m super proud of our team,” SAR Head Coach Eric Israel said. “We are out sized by a big margin in the low post and our girls did a great job of battling in the low post and I thought that was the key to the game; doing a better job on their low post players.”
Americus Times-Recorder
SGTC’s Fanta Gassama named GCAA Women’s Division I Player of Week
AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College’s Fanta Gassama has been selected as the Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association’s Division 1 Women’s Basketball player of the week. Gassama averaged 18.3 points and 13.3 rebounds in three wins for the Lady Jets last week. Gassama, a 6’ 1” sophomore...
Americus Times-Recorder
Undermanned Wildcats drop two straight
AMERICUS – After earning their first win of the season, a 49-44 victory at Marion County on Tuesday, December 13, the Schley County High School Boys’ Basketball Team (SCHS) went into its two-game stint against Chattahoochee County (CHATTCO) and Central Talbotton (CT) this past weekend with hopes of a two-game sweep and a good start to region play. However, turnovers and an inability to score proved to be costly for SCHS in both games. The Wildcats (1-3) were drubbed by CHATTCO 67-27 on Friday in Cusseta and they dropped their second straight region contest against the CT Hawks by the score of 46-37 at the GSW Storm Dome on Saturday, December 17.
Americus Times-Recorder
Karen Bloodworth retiring from South Georgia Technical College
AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College Crisp County Center Marketing Management and Accounting Instructor Karen Bloodworth has decided to retire from teaching after spending 15 years helping students gain the skills needed to enter the workforce. “I have enjoyed my time at South Georgia Tech. It is a great...
WALB 10
Ahmad ‘AJ’ Brown is the next big cougar out of Crisp County
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB)- There’s a rich tradition at Crisp County high school. From guys like Quay Walker who’s on the Green Bay Packers, Markaviest ‘Big Kat’ Bryant who’s on the Miami Dolphins, even my teammates Alfred Patrick and Gregory ‘Chop’ Harvey, who went to Livingstone College with me, and Shelton Felton, Valdosta head football coach. Florida State defensive back, Jammie Robnson didn’t graduate from Crisp County, but he will always be a cougar. It’s time to make room on this wall of greatness because the next big cougar out of Crisp County is Ahmad ‘AJ ' Brown.
wfxl.com
Former Darton soccer coach dies after medical issue, low-speed accident
A former college soccer coach died Monday night in Thomasville. According to the Thomas County Coroner's Office, 59-year-old Ken Veilands died due to a cardiac issue, just before crashing into a home at a low speed. The accident was not the cause of death. Albany State University posted to their...
Americus Times-Recorder
SGTC to offer Motorcycle Maintenance Program Spring Semester
AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College will begin offering a new one-semester Motorcycle Maintenance Technician technical certificate of credit Spring Semester, which begins January 11th, 2023. Students can apply now. “The program is being offered through the High-Performance Engines Motorsports program. The program emphasizes a combination of mechanical theory...
Americus Times-Recorder
Angela Smith recognized for Excellence in Alumni Relations at GEAC Conference
AMERICUS – Angela Smith, alumni engagement specialist at Georgia Southwestern State University, received the Outstanding Excellence Award in Alumni Relations at the 2022 Georgia Education Advancement Council (GEAC) Conference in Savannah, Ga. on November 17, 2022. Smith was nominated by her GSW colleague Chelsea Collins, director of marketing and communications, and voted on by fellow GEAC board members.
Albany State President Marion Fedrick included on Influential Georgians list
ALBANY — Albany State University President Marion Ross Fedrick has been named one of the Most Influential Georgians by Georgia Trend Magazine. The list, comprising 500 Georgia leaders driving the state’s economy, was released in October.
Americus Times-Recorder
Corporal Danny Chadd aims to sew the seeds of soccer here in Sumter County
AMERICUS – Millions of people around the world, including many here in the United States, have been watching the FIFA World Cup Soccer Tournament in Qtar, which began a month ago and will have concluded on Sunday, December 18, when Argentina will have taken on France in the finals. As of right now, according to Sumter County Parks and Recreation Director Tim Estes, 139 kids participated in the SCPRD’s recreational soccer program this pas fall, which is one of their lowest participation rates.
Final 'Push to Portal' $100 winners announced
ALBANY — The “push” to the Albany Utilities portal is now over ... at least the part where lucky individuals or businesses drawn from a list of customers who paid their utilities bill through the department’s online portal claimed a nice $100 bonus. Albany Utility Board...
WALB 10
Strive 2 Thrive honors 2 Albany women
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Thursday morning, two Albany mothers were honored for the positive changes they’ve made in their lives. Strive to Thrive held the breakfast ceremony at Albany Technical College. The organization aims to help those below the poverty line in the community and set them on a...
WALB 10
Albany and Dougherty Co. make progress on LOST funding split
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany and Dougherty County leaders could be finally making progress toward a tax funding split between the city and county. The county passed its LOST distribution proposal at a 60/40 split, which is where the funding has been for quite some time. LOST stands for Local...
41nbc.com
Firearm found in backpack at Northside High
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A firearm was found in a student’s backpack at Northside High school on Thursday. According to a callout sent by Principal Markeeta Clayton, an Anonymous Alert led to the search of a student’s backpack which contained a firearm at school. Clayton says that because of the anonymous alert system, the school was able to respond quickly, and that all students and staff are safe and weren’t in danger.
WALB 10
Volunteers and businesses give Albany man a Christmas miracle
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One man’s prayers were answered after volunteers and local businesses gave him a Christmas gift, years in the making. Brad Mock, an Albany resident, recently lost his wife to cancer. Before she passed, he tended to her while also dealing with his own personal medical issues.
Lee Sheriff's Office bumps starting salary up to $20 an hour
LEESBURG — Lee County Sheriff Reggie Rachals, like most law enforcement officials in the region, has been singing the attrition blues for some time now. Even in southwest Georgia’s fastest-growing community, Rachals’ staff is 12 officers short with two others expected to leave soon.
livability.com
W.C. Bradley Real Estate is Building a Brighter Tomorrow
W.C. Bradley Real Estate champions the effort to revitalize Uptown Columbus. Despite being the second-largest city in Georgia, Columbus might be the state’s best-kept secret. But it won’t stay that way for long, thanks to the efforts of local developers and real estate companies like W.C. Bradley Real Estate.
WALB 10
2 killed in separate Bainbridge shooting incidents
National Weather Service comments on tornado damage in Colquitt Co. City officials: Water tank maintenance causing discolored water in Douglas. New affordable homes coming to Valdosta’s south side. Updated: 4 hours ago. New affordable homes coming to Valdosta’s south side. EF-2 tornado hits Doerun; cotton gin severely damaged.
WALB 10
Christmas giveaway hosted at Thomasville’s the Bottom
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) -The third annual Christmas at the Bottom was hosted at the Amphitheater this year. Worldwide Ministries Church of Christ teamed up with Southern Elite Riderz to give out free toys, books, clothes and even Christmas hams—all inspired by the early Christmas spirit. “Anywhere from $5,000 donations...
WALB 10
New Tifton apartment community getting move in ready
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The new Apex apartment home community is located right off Carpenter Road in Tifton. The newly built luxury apartments took around nine months to construct. Property Manager Mike Garvey said the duplex is now move-in ready and the apartments will be ready at the top of...
Comments / 0