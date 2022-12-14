AMERICUS – The Southland Academy girls’ basketball team (SAR) still has an unblemished record at 7-0. The Lady Raiders hosted the Westfield Lady Hornets Friday evening, December 16 at Southland Academy. Thanks to double figures scoring from three SAR players, along with the Lady Raiders’ ability to battle in the low post, SAR came away with a 52-45 victory over the Lady Hornets to remain undefeated on the season at 7-0. “I’m super proud of our team,” SAR Head Coach Eric Israel said. “We are out sized by a big margin in the low post and our girls did a great job of battling in the low post and I thought that was the key to the game; doing a better job on their low post players.”

AMERICUS, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO