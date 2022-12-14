ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Arkansas police officer killed, state trooper wounded, after pursuit of suspect who barricaded himself in a residence

An Arkansas police officer was shot and killed Wednesday night while attempting to take a man into custody after a vehicle pursuit, according to a release from Arkansas State Police. A state trooper also sustained gunshot wounds in the incident after the shooting suspect barricaded himself inside a residence, police...
