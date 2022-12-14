Read full article on original website
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Arkansas police arrested a man and woman after the body of her 6-year-old son was found buried under a home
A man and woman in Arkansas have been arrested and face capital murder charges after the body of the woman's 6-year-old son was discovered beneath the floor of a home Friday night, according to the Arkansas State Police. The mother, 28-year-old Ashley Roland, and Nathan Bridges, 33, are being held...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Arizona man ticketed for driving in the HOV lane with an inflatable Grinch in the passenger seat
An Arizona man driving in the high-occupancy vehicle lane was ticketed after a police officer realized his passenger wasn't a person at all. It was an inflatable Grinch. The man was spotted by an Arizona state trooper last week, according to a Tuesday tweet from the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Arkansas police officer killed, state trooper wounded, after pursuit of suspect who barricaded himself in a residence
An Arkansas police officer was shot and killed Wednesday night while attempting to take a man into custody after a vehicle pursuit, according to a release from Arkansas State Police. A state trooper also sustained gunshot wounds in the incident after the shooting suspect barricaded himself inside a residence, police...
